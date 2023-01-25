Creator Clash 2 in The Daily LITG, 25th January 2023 An LITG run around the previous day on Bleeding Cool, with a few comic book industry birthdays thrown in for good measure.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And you can read the Top 100 Bleeding Cool Stories from 2022 right here.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Something Supernatural Something

LITG two years ago, Star Trek, Superman, Hulk #181

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG three years ago – we knew Secret Invasion was coming

And Lion Forge lost its beat.

LITG four years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was restructuring – setting the tone for the next two years.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Kev Walker, artist on 2000AD, Thunderbolts and Doctor Aphra.

artist on 2000AD, Thunderbolts and Doctor Aphra. Geoff Johns , writer of Doomsday Clock and Shazam.

, writer of Doomsday Clock and Shazam. Former Dark Horse editorial director, Meloney C. Crawford.

Gary Cohn, comics writer, co-creator of Princess Amethyst, Gemworld and Blue Devil.

comics writer, co-creator of Princess Amethyst, Gemworld and Blue Devil. Turtel Onli, Father of the Black Age of Comics.

Father of the Black Age of Comics. John Lustig, Donald Duck comics writer

Donald Duck comics writer Chuck Wojtkiewicz, artist of Justice League, Jaguar and Southern Knights.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.