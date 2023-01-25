Creator Clash 2 in The Daily LITG, 25th January 2023

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. 

Creator Clash 2 Officially Announced For April 2023
Credit: Creator Clash

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Creator Clash 2 Officially Announced For April 2023
  2. A Big Change To The Superman Family This Week (SuperSpoilers)
  3. The Expanse Returns in April For "Season Seven", Dragon Tooth
  4. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In January 2023
  5. It Isn't Easy Being Green for Beast Boy & Martian Manhunter (Spoilers)
  6. Zoe Thorogood, The Next Big Name in Comic Books
  7. Tony Lee Buys Back Rights to "John Wick With Magic" Knave of Spades 
  8. Doctor Who: RTD Reaffirms Christmas Special; Calls Out Graham Norton
  9. Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 Gets Five Scratch-Off Variant Covers
  10. AfterShock Comics Only Solicit Two Comics For April 2023

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Something Supernatural Something

supernatural
Supernatural — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"
  2. Hasbro Gives Fans a Closer Look at Animated X-Men Marvel Legends
  3. Geoff Johns Has Killed Off 5G With Flashpoint Beyond
  4. Hulk #3 Booms On eBay, Selling For $16 A Copy, Over "Black Hulk"
  5. Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1 Preview: Working for The Hood
  6. Spoilers Threaten Most Important Aspect of Comic Book Industry
  7. Rick and Morty Mocks Us with Season 4 Mystery We Need Solved Badly
  8. King of the Hill: Daniels Clarifies Revival's Status; Talks Time Jump
  9. Tomorrow Watchmen & Dark Knight Returns Pay John Paul Leon Homage
  10. Saturday Night Live: ESPN First Take Loses It; Anti-Vaxxer MacGruber?
  11. Fanboy Rampage: Taylor Swift, Damon Albarn And… Jedward?
  12. Marvel Renames Meet The Skrulls To Secret Invasion: Meet The Skrulls
  13. PrintWatch: Seconds For Darth Vader, Dark Knights, House Of Slaughter
  14. First Look At Teen Titans Go Undead – A Kids Version Of DCeased?
  15. Lady Killer #1 CGC 9.8 On Auction At Heritage Today
  16. Spider-Man Meets The Debuting Tombstone, On Auction At Heritage
  17. Marvel Finally Reveals Marvel's Voices Free Comic Book Day
  18. First Look At Max Dunbar's Art For Batman Beyond: Neo Year #1
  19. First Look At CW Arrowverse Canon DC Comics Crossover Earth-Prime
  20. Dynamite Entertainment Hires Brian Cunningham As Editor
  21. Brian Bolland's Judge Dredd Apex Delayed By Worldwide Paper Shortage
  22. The Ted McKeever Steampunk Transformers That Never Was
  23. Still Supernatural in The Daily LITG 24th January 2022

LITG two years ago, Star Trek, Superman, Hulk #181

star trek
LITG: Paramount+ Expedition screenshot

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

  1. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike, Spock Lead Way to Paramount+
  2. The Man Who Bought Incredible Hulk #181 For $5 In An Antique Store
  3. Superman Is Back From the Dead With Black Suit XM Studios Statue
  4. Star Wars Princess Leia Gets New A New Hope Gentle Giant Statue
  5. The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Shows Off Their Season 7 Gift
  6. New Star Wars Clone Wars and Rebels Statues Arrive From Gentle Giant
  7. James Bond Joins SPECTRE In Dynamite April 2021 Solicitations
  8. Funko Sadly Disappoints With Marvel Funko Fair Announcements
  9. Saved by the Bell: Mario Lopez Supports Dustin Diamond's Cancer Fight
  10. Pokémon GO Hoenn Celebration 2021 Event Review
  11. Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #3 & Blippar
  12. Star Wars High Republic, Haha and Radiant Black Top Advance Reorders
  13. Paul Cornell and Emma Vieceli's Modern Frankenstein From Heavy Metal
  14. PrintingWatch: Daredevil #25 Goes To Third Printing
  15. Amazing Spider-Man #55 & Star Wars High Republic Top Advance Reorders
  16. The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – King In Black Beats Future State
  17. Boom Really Wants Comic Shops To Order More Of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR
  18. Pooch Cafe's Paul Gilligan Sells Pluto Rocket Graphic Novel to Tundra

LITG three years ago – we knew Secret Invasion was coming

And Lion Forge lost its beat.

  1. Marvel Studios Greenlights 2 Unannounced TV Series [SCOOP]
  2. Lion Forge Breaks With The Beat
  3. "Obi-Wan": Disney+ Shuts Production Over Script Concerns [UPDATE]
  4. Marvel Will Ship 15 X-Men Comics in April, But None of Them Twice
  5. Age of Khonshu Begins, Avengers Fall as Moon Knight Comes to Avengers in April
  6. Carol Danvers to Lose Her Shirt in Poker Game with Wolverine in April's Captain Marvel #17
  7. Captain America is the Frontline in the New MAFEX Figure
  8. DC Comics Release Details For Crisis On Infinite Earths Giant #2 and Swamp Thing Giant #3
  9. Ablaze Media is Trying to Publish Conan Comics Again in April 2020 Solicitations
  10. Stephen King's Sleeping Beauties, Clone Wars, Deep Space 9 and Simon Furman Return to Transformers '84 in IDW April 2020 Solicitations
  11. After Five Years Wait, Adventureman and Ludocrats Launch in Image Comics April 2020 Solicitations

LITG four years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was restructuring – setting the tone for the next two years.

  1. DC Comics Cancels Batman Hush Omnibus
  2. Katheryn Winnick Says [SPOILERS] Are In Tonight's 'Vikings' Episode!
  3. Major DC Comics Restructuring Happening Right Now (UPDATED)
  4. Layoffs Hit DC Comics During Today's Restructuring
  5. Reaction to DC Comics Changes; Especially the Departure of Mark Chiarello

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Kev Walker, artist on 2000AD, Thunderbolts and Doctor Aphra.
  • Geoff Johns, writer of Doomsday Clock and Shazam.
  • Former Dark Horse editorial director, Meloney C. Crawford.
  • Gary Cohn, comics writer, co-creator of Princess Amethyst, Gemworld and Blue Devil.
  • Turtel Onli, Father of the Black Age of Comics.
  • John Lustig, Donald Duck comics writer
  • Chuck Wojtkiewicz, artist of Justice League, Jaguar and Southern Knights.

