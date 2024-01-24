Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hall of justice, newlitg

Hall Of… Justice? In the Daily LITG 24th January 2024

Article Summary Discover why the Justice League's Hall Of Justice is renaming.

Toy Fair 2024 at London: Get the latest on toys and collectibles.

Spotlight on spoilers: new comics details and character reveals.

I am writing Bleeding Cool from London's Toy Fair 2024 Press Day today, I'm in the Press Area, if you are around, pop by to say hi. We could even talk about the Hall Of Justice if you like. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Changing The Name Of The Justice League's Hall Of Justice tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steve Geppi, CEO, president and owner of Diamond Comic Distributors

CEO, president and owner of Diamond Comic Distributors Ben Morse, former Editorial Director of Marvel Digital and writer for Wizard

former Editorial Director of Marvel Digital and writer for Wizard Tony Zallocco , publisher of Terrific Comics.

, publisher of Terrific Comics. William Binderup, manager of Elite Comics, Kansas.

manager of Elite Comics, Kansas. Jason Moser , creator of Death Walks The Streets and Ellium.

, creator of Death Walks The Streets and Ellium. Roger Robinson, comics artist on Gotham Nights, Azrael and The Web.

comics artist on Gotham Nights, Azrael and The Web. Rafael Nieves , comics writer on Tales From The Heart, Hellstorm and Rogues.

, comics writer on Tales From The Heart, Hellstorm and Rogues. Daniel Maia, artist on X.

