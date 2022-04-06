Jerry And Mharti, Remembered In The Daily LITG 6th April 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. I'm off to London Book Fair today, feel free to give me a shout if you are going.
LITG: Jerry and Mharti in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con
- Batman: Death of the Family Joker Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
- Doctor Who: Sony, Bad Wolf Confirm RTD Era Production Start This Year
- X Pieces Of X-Men Gossip For Destiny Of X (Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed
- Alan Moore and Steve Moore's Bumper Book Of Magic Publishing In 2023
- Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli No Fan of iZombie Finale: "It Sucks"
- Today Is Stunky Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Batman Killing Time Shows Difference Between Bruce Wayne & Jace Fox
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Zoe Thorogood's New OGN, It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth
- Wesley Snipes To "Write" New Graphic Novel, The Exiled
- Carlos Gomez Teases Dazzler in a New X-Terminators Comic From Marvel
- Finding Comic Books At London Book Fair 2022
- Lex Luthor's Influence Across DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Does Krypton Have A Pride Of Its Own? World Of Krypton #5 Spoilers
- Is Damian Getting Mommy And Daddy Back Together (Batman #122 Spoilers)
- The Legacy Of Jerry Michaels in The Daily LITG 5th April 2022
LITG one year ago, WWE, Locke & Key, DC
- Smackdown Results: Logan Paul Turns Heel First Night in WWE
- Locke & Key Season 2: Smiley Villain, Dodge Mode & A Cold Process
- Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
- Target Limiting Sale Of Pokemon, Magic the Gathering And Sports Cards
- DC Comics' First Omnibus, Deluxe, Compendiums, Collections For 2022
- Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
- Pokémon TCG Releases The First Partner Pack: Alola Today
- Damian Wayne Vs The Father Of The Man Who Killed Alfred in Robin #1
- The Boys: Erin Moriarty Extends Homelander S03 Finger He Deserves
- Legends of Tomorrow S06E13 Might Need A Gender Reveal Stunt?
- Avengers #500 Double Splash Page By David Finch At Auction
- One Of The Rarest Star Wars Clone Wars Covers On Auction At Heritage
- Quantum & Woody Cover by MD Bright Currently Under $100 at Auction
- One Of The Joker's Creepiest Covers On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?
- Claudia Gray's Superman: House of El Sequel – The Enemy Delusion
- Daredevil #1 Original Artwork Page Sells For $288,000 At Auction
- Dave Gibbons' Full Challengers Of The Unknown Original Art At Auction
- When Tom King Sold An Unpublished Black Knight Story To Marvel
- Kay D's New Graphic Novel, Home For Horrors, Sold To Antheneum
- Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon – The Daily LITG, 3rd of April 2021
LITG two years ago, more comic stores closed.
And the direct market was not saved.
- "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
- More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
- Marvel Pauses Work On Comics, Including Black Widow and Taskmaster
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The "Super Mario" Remasters Will Likely Debut in One Package
- "Psych": James Roday, Dulé Hill Announce "Psych-tacular Binge-A-Thon"
- Bandai Announces Japanese Exclusive Gundam are Coming to the US
- "Cyberpunk 2077" Goes Deluxe with Added Motorbike from Pure Arts
- Juan Giménez, Co-Creator of The Metabarons, Dies Aged 76
LITG three years ago – Major X was a thing
And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.
- That Ending of Immortal Hulk #16 Explained (Major Spoilers)
- A Major Change Happens to Cyclops in Uncanny X-Men #15 (Spoilers)
- Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
- Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
- Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Lance Fensterman, President of Global ReedPOP, organiser of NYCC, C2E2, ECCC, MCM and more
- John Wooley, comics historian
- Bob Rozakis, DC writer, editor, co-creator of Duela Dent, Mister E and 'Mazing Man.
- Dave Johnson, artist on Red Son, cover artist for 100 Bullets
- Heather Antos, comic editor for Valiant
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.