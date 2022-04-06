Jerry And Mharti, Remembered In The Daily LITG 6th April 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm off to London Book Fair today, feel free to give me a shout if you are going.

LITG: Jerry and Mharti in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, WWE, Locke & Key, DC

LITG two years ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

LITG three years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lance Fensterman, President of Global ReedPOP, organiser of NYCC, C2E2, ECCC, MCM and more

President of Global ReedPOP, organiser of NYCC, C2E2, ECCC, MCM and more John Wooley, comics historian

comics historian Bob Rozakis, DC writer, editor, co-creator of Duela Dent, Mister E and 'Mazing Man.

DC writer, editor, co-creator of Duela Dent, Mister E and 'Mazing Man. Dave Johnson, artist on Red Son, cover artist for 100 Bullets

artist on Red Son, cover artist for 100 Bullets Heather Antos, comic editor for Valiant

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.