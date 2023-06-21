Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Superhearing, superman
No, More. Superhearing in The Daily LITG, the 21st of June, 2023
Superman's lack of superhearing, and the impact that may have had on Lex Luthor hit the headline yesterday on Bleeding Cool.
Superman's lack of superhearing, and the impact that may have had on Lex Luthor hit the headline yesterday on Bleeding Cool. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG.
The ten most popular stories yesterday, Superman's superhearing is gone
- Superman Loses A Superpower But Ends With An Extended Cliffhanger
- DC Comics September 2023 Solicits Begin With A War In Gotham
- What Steve Ditko Thought About Doctor Strange & Other Marvel Movies
- The Flash, Time Travel, Titans & Heroes In Crisis (Spoilers)
- Nicolas Cage as Superman on the Cover of World's Finest #19 (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch on Season 4 Hopes
- Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
- The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Who Knows The Truth About Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity? (Spoilers)
- The Church of Blood Gets Evangelical Rebranding In Titans (Spoilers)
- The True Crime Drama of DC Comics' Gang Busters #2, at Auction
- Si Spurrier Returns To Coda With Matias Bergara From Boom Studios
- Federal Men Comics #2 Is As Rare As It Gets, at Auction
- Blake Northcott, Editor-in-Chief of Massive, The New Name For WhatNot
- The Batman/Catwoman Gotham War Begins On Batman Day
- Steve Epting's Academy From 3W3M Gets An Oversized Newsprint Edition
- What If The Serial Killers All Moved To One City? Kill More from IDW
- Remembering Jack Kirby in The Daily LITG, the 20th of June, 2023
- Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory
- Miles Morales As A Brooklyn Thor Causing Ructions On Social Media
- The Boys Reddit Mods Face Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers Now
- The Chosen One: Tragedy Strikes American Jesus Netflix Series Adapt
- Gerard Way & Grant Morrison's Batman Punk Song & Arkham Asylum 2
- Arrowverse Crossover Preview: Supergirl, Impulse & XS vs [SPOILER]
- A New Black Adam From DC Comics, Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
- Nightwing #93 To #DefundThePolice & Maybe #DefundBatman (Spoilers)
- Dark Crisis Gossip Pays Out For Young Justice & The Flash (Spoilers)
- Dark Horse to Publish Art Book for Tiny Tina's Wonderland
- Dark Horse to Publish Youth 2 by Curt Pires, Alex Diotto in January
- Earthdivers Must Kill Columbus and Stop America at IDW in October
- RL Stine, AL Kaplan Imagine Stuff of Nightmares at BOOM! in September
- Gangs of New York and Beyond in Fox's Murder Incorporated, at Auction
- SCOOP: DC Comics/Milestone To Publish Icon Vs Hardware
- Dick Briefer's Adventure in the Unknown with Rex Dexter, at Auction
- Kevin Feige Introduces Avengers Assemble From Taschen's Marvel Library
- JobWatch: Bad Idea Comics Hiring Editors & Sales Managers
- Vanessa Cardinali Draws The Golem Of Venice Beach
- Frances Barber, A Positive Trump Voting Anti-Vaxxer, in The Unfriend
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More
- DC Rewind – Five Infinite Frontier #1 Gossipy Spoilers
- Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
- Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Shadow Ho-Oh Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: June 2021
- Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
- Game of Thrones Season 1 & Arrested Development Fan Recap Mashup
- Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
- You Can Guess What Happens in Heroes Return #1 [Preview]
- Captain Harlock #1 is An Introduction for Nostalgic and New Readers
- Zom 100 Vol. 2: More Raucous Comedy in the Zombie Apocalypse
- Two Alex Ross Captain America Original Art Painted Covers At Auction
- Wonder Woman and the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Power, Up for Auction
- Batman/Fortnite Beats Planet-Size X-Men, Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- First Look at Jackson Hyde as Aquaman: The Becoming, from DC Comics
- Penguin/Random House/Jonathan Cape Drops Neil Bradford After 32 Years
- Star Wars: The Black Series in The Daily LITG, 20th June 2021
I think what everyone needed was to read up on the possible future for Lucifer right now. More to come with the comic book as well.
- Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
- Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
- Warren Ellis Dinosaur Batman Story Removed From Death Metal
- Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
- Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kitana and Baraka McFarlane Toys Revealed
- Kelly Sue DeConnick on Fixing What's Wrong With Comics (Video)
- Halloween Kills Trailer Will Come Out When Hollywood Settles Down
- Justice League: David Ayer Clears Up DCEU Robin's Loose End
- Brendan Wright, Comics Editor, Accused of Harassment and Stalking
- It's Not Just Warren Ellis Either – The Daily LITG, June 19th, 2020
Four years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? We were being lied to about The Walking Dead, after all…
- Another Major Death in The Walking Dead #195
- Bret Hart Set for Biggest Disaster Since That Goldberg Match
- Today, Iron Man Crosses Over With The DC Comics Universe – Twice
- "Superman: Year One": Let's Talk About Frank Miller's Creepy Clark Kent
- J.J. Abrams Kicks Off Marvel's September 2019 Solicitations
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Talent Caldwell of Fathom.
- Leonard (John) Clark, former Disney EIC.
- Gary Carlson of Megaton.
- Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez of Darryl Makes Comics
- Lebeau Underwood, comic book inker
- Jeff Boison – Director of Publishing Planning & Book Trade Sales at Image Comics
- Brian Lynch, writer on Angel: After The Fall
- Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment
- Dan Fraga, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.
- Andy Liegl, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment
- David Accampo, writer of Lost Angels
- Gabe Fieramosco, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment
- Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
