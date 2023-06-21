Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Superhearing, superman

No, More. Superhearing in The Daily LITG, the 21st of June, 2023

Superman's lack of superhearing, and the impact that may have had on Lex Luthor hit the headline yesterday on Bleeding Cool.

Superman's lack of superhearing, and the impact that may have had on Lex Luthor hit the headline yesterday on Bleeding Cool. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday, Superman's superhearing is gone

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Where's Lalo In Breaking Bad?

LITG two years ago, The Black Series

LITG three years ago, Lucifer and the devils we knew.

I think what everyone needed was to read up on the possible future for Lucifer right now. More to come with the comic book as well.

LITG four years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes.

Four years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? We were being lied to about The Walking Dead, after all…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Talent Caldwell of Fathom.

of Fathom. Leonard (John) Clark, former Disney EIC.

former Disney EIC. Gary Carlson of Megaton.

of Megaton. Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez of Darryl Makes Comics

of Darryl Makes Comics Lebeau Underwood , comic book inker

, comic book inker Jeff Boison – Director of Publishing Planning & Book Trade Sales at Image Comics

– Director of Publishing Planning & Book Trade Sales at Image Comics Brian Lynch, writer on Angel: After The Fall

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan Buckley , President of Marvel Entertainment

, President of Marvel Entertainment Dan Fraga , artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.

, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show. Andy Liegl , Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment

, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment David Accampo , writer of Lost Angels

, writer of Lost Angels Gabe Fieramosco , comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment

, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Superhearing Superhearing Superhearing

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!