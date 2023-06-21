Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

No, More. Superhearing in The Daily LITG, the 21st of June, 2023

Superman's lack of superhearing, and the impact that may have had on Lex Luthor hit the headline yesterday on Bleeding Cool.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Superman's lack of superhearing, and the impact that may have had on Lex Luthor hit the headline yesterday on Bleeding Cool. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

No, More. Superhearing
No, More. Superhearing

The ten most popular stories yesterday, Superman's superhearing is gone

  1. Superman Loses A Superpower But Ends With An Extended Cliffhanger
  2. DC Comics September 2023 Solicits Begin With A War In Gotham
  3. What Steve Ditko Thought About Doctor Strange & Other Marvel Movies
  4. The Flash, Time Travel, Titans & Heroes In Crisis (Spoilers)
  5. Nicolas Cage as Superman on the Cover of World's Finest #19 (Spoilers)
  6. Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch on Season 4 Hopes
  7. Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
  8. The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
  9. Who Knows The Truth About Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity? (Spoilers)
  10. The Church of Blood Gets Evangelical Rebranding In Titans (Spoilers)

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Where's Lalo In Breaking Bad?

better call saul
Image: Screencap
  1. Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory
  2. Miles Morales As A Brooklyn Thor Causing Ructions On Social Media
  3. The Boys Reddit Mods Face Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers Now
  4. The Chosen One: Tragedy Strikes American Jesus Netflix Series Adapt
  5. Gerard Way & Grant Morrison's Batman Punk Song & Arkham Asylum 2
  6. Arrowverse Crossover Preview: Supergirl, Impulse & XS vs [SPOILER]
  7. A New Black Adam From DC Comics, Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  8. The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
  9. Nightwing #93 To #DefundThePolice & Maybe #DefundBatman (Spoilers)
  10. Dark Crisis Gossip Pays Out For Young Justice & The Flash (Spoilers)
  11. Dark Horse to Publish Art Book for Tiny Tina's Wonderland
  12. Dark Horse to Publish Youth 2 by Curt Pires, Alex Diotto in January
  13. Earthdivers Must Kill Columbus and Stop America at IDW in October
  14. RL Stine, AL Kaplan Imagine Stuff of Nightmares at BOOM! in September
  15. Gangs of New York and Beyond in Fox's Murder Incorporated, at Auction
  16. SCOOP: DC Comics/Milestone To Publish Icon Vs Hardware
  17. Dick Briefer's Adventure in the Unknown with Rex Dexter, at Auction
  18. Kevin Feige Introduces Avengers Assemble From Taschen's Marvel Library
  19. JobWatch: Bad Idea Comics Hiring Editors & Sales Managers
  20. Vanessa Cardinali Draws The Golem Of Venice Beach
  21. Frances Barber, A Positive Trump Voting Anti-Vaxxer, in The Unfriend
  22. Mulder Talks Scully in The Daily LITG, 20th June 2022

LITG two years ago, The Black Series

Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

  1. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  2. The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More
  3. DC Rewind – Five Infinite Frontier #1 Gossipy Spoilers
  4. Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
  5. Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  6. Shadow Ho-Oh Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: June 2021
  7. Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
  8. Game of Thrones Season 1 & Arrested Development Fan Recap Mashup
  9. Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
  10. You Can Guess What Happens in Heroes Return #1 [Preview]
  11. Captain Harlock #1 is An Introduction for Nostalgic and New Readers
  12. Zom 100 Vol. 2: More Raucous Comedy in the Zombie Apocalypse
  13. Two Alex Ross Captain America Original Art Painted Covers At Auction
  14. Wonder Woman and the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Power, Up for Auction
  15. Batman/Fortnite Beats Planet-Size X-Men, Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  16. First Look at Jackson Hyde as Aquaman: The Becoming, from DC Comics
  17. Penguin/Random House/Jonathan Cape Drops Neil Bradford After 32 Years
  18. Star Wars: The Black Series in The Daily LITG, 20th June 2021

LITG three years ago, Lucifer and the devils we knew.

I think what everyone needed was to read up on the possible future for Lucifer right now. More to come with the comic book as well.

  1. Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
  2. Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
  3. Warren Ellis Dinosaur Batman Story Removed From Death Metal
  4. Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
  5. Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
  6. Mortal Kombat 11 Kitana and Baraka McFarlane Toys Revealed
  7. Kelly Sue DeConnick on Fixing What's Wrong With Comics (Video)
  8. Halloween Kills Trailer Will Come Out When Hollywood Settles Down
  9. Justice League: David Ayer Clears Up DCEU Robin's Loose End
  10. Brendan Wright, Comics Editor, Accused of Harassment and Stalking
  11. It's Not Just Warren Ellis Either – The Daily LITG, June 19th, 2020

LITG four years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes.

Four years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? We were being lied to about The Walking Dead, after all…

  1. Another Major Death in The Walking Dead #195
  2. Bret Hart Set for Biggest Disaster Since That Goldberg Match
  3. Today, Iron Man Crosses Over With The DC Comics Universe – Twice
  4. "Superman: Year One": Let's Talk About Frank Miller's Creepy Clark Kent
  5. J.J. Abrams Kicks Off Marvel's September 2019 Solicitations

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Talent Caldwell of Fathom.
  • Leonard (John) Clark, former Disney EIC.
  • Gary Carlson of Megaton.
  • Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez of Darryl Makes Comics
  • Lebeau Underwood, comic book inker
  • Jeff Boison – Director of Publishing Planning & Book Trade Sales at Image Comics
  • Brian Lynch, writer on Angel: After The Fall

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment
  • Dan Fraga, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.
  • Andy Liegl, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment
  • David Accampo, writer of Lost Angels
  • Gabe Fieramosco, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment
  • Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Superhearing Superhearing Superhearing

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.