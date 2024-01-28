Posted in: Comics | Tagged: guillem march, newlitg, penthouse, Penthouse Comics

Penthouse Comics in the Daily LITG, the 28th of January, 2024

Penthouse Comics topped the charts again with Guillem March's work for the revived comic book magazine being a very popular read yesterday.

Article Summary Penthouse Comics hits the top spot with Guillem March's artistry.

Daily LITG roundup includes comics, TV, games, and movie news.

Comic industry birthdays celebrate creators like Jason Aaron.

Subscribe to LitG for the latest comics and pop culture updates.

Penthouse Comics topped the charts again with Guillem March's work for the revived comic book magazine. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Penthouse Comics with Guillem March still tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Superman Gets Another Major Change

LITG two years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG three years ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones

LITG four years ago – we had a new Doctor

And DC Comics was getting later

LITG five years ago – Blizzard slashed

And when Marvel Comics were still publishing Punisher.

And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jason Aaron, co-creator of Scalped, writer on The Avengers.

co-creator of Scalped, writer on The Avengers. Hunt Emerson , creator on Outrageous Tales From the Old Testament, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Thunderdogs and The Beano.

, creator on Outrageous Tales From the Old Testament, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Thunderdogs and The Beano. Todd Klein , legendary comic book letterer.

, legendary comic book letterer. Tony Harris , co-creator of Ex Machina and War Heroes, artist on Starman.

, co-creator of Ex Machina and War Heroes, artist on Starman. Dærick Gröss Sr . creator of Murcielaga She-Bat

. creator of Murcielaga She-Bat Matt Spatola, writer of The Venger: Dead Man Rising

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Penthouse Comics Penthouse Comics Penthouse Comics Penthouse Comics Penthouse Comics

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!