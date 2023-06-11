Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gi joe, newlitg, transformers
Still Transformers & GI Joe in the Daily LITG 11th of June 2023
Yesterday, the site was still dominated by the news that Transformers and GI Joe were coming to Image Comics and Skybound,
Yesterday, the site was still dominated by the news that Transformers and GI Joe were not only coming to Image Comics and Skybound, but it would happen next week with Void Rivals #1. A story that no other comics website has dared to run. But thankfully was followed up by all the Transformers websites. I wonder who will break with that after the news that Bleeding Cool runs later today? So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics
- SCOOP: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics In Void Rivals #1
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Preview, BTS Look Released
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Bruce Horak Teasing Season 2 Return?
- Larry Hama Is Still Writing GI Joe: A Real American Hero Comics
- Justice Society Of America Gets Later And Later For DC Comics
- Marvel To Launch Avengers Inc, From Al Ewing & Leonard Kirk
- Amazing Spider-Man #27 Preview: And Now for the Fallout
- Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Is As Good/Bad As You Think {Review}
- Twin Peaks: Mark Frost Confirms Interesting Season 2 Madeline Theory
- Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Shares "The Road Home" Film Images
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Barry Windsor-Smith Released From Hospital After Suffering A Stroke
- Multiversity: Harley Quinn Literally Screws Up The DCU (Spoilers)
- Persona 5: Comic à la Carte: Udon Previews Spinoff Manga Anthology
- Yen Press Middle Grade Imprint YJ Announces 4 New Books for Kids
- The Future Of THB and Battling Boy From Paul Pope
- Daniel Warren Johnson Void Rivals #1 Cover $200 On eBay, Sight Unseen
- Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics- Daily LITG 10th of June 2023
LITG one year ago, White Male Doctor Whos
- Doctor Who Star Eccleston: White Male Actors New Industry "Pariahs"
- 'Christians Against Ms. Marvel' Facebook Group Is A Troll Trap
- Young Justice: Vietti Thanks YJ Family; Weisman Updates S05: "No News"
- Kevin Conroy On How Life As A Gay Man Helped Create His Batman
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Will Be Released This October
- First Look At Joe Quesada's Next Project For Marvel
- Next Week, Penguin Random House Has New Packaging For Comics
- DC Reveals Black Adam Justice Society Creative Teams
- LEGO Reveals Incoming Price Increase For Sets Starting August
- The Sandman: Jenna Coleman's Johanna is Constantine "Upgraded"
- Donny Cates & Travis Foreman on Marvel Knights: Make The World Go Away
- Erik Larsen On The Danger Of Giving – And Getting – Portfolio Reviews
- Fan-Favorite Artists Return for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100
- Eastbourne Gets Its Third Comic Book Store with Another Scorch Comics
- Jenna Is Johanna in The Daily LITG, 10th June 2022
LITG two years ago – Transformers: Shattered Glass Soundwave
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final
- Hasbro Announces Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab Coming Soon
- Extended Cut of That Conversation Between Cyclops and Kevin Feige
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Earns Amell's Arrowverse Approval
- Hasbro Reveals New Wave of Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Figures
- Walking Dead Finale A Little Too Final- The Daily LITG, 9th June 2021
- McFarlane Toys Reveals Dark Nights Batman Cover Edition Figure
- Magneto Is Trending Thanks To Anti-Vaxxers' False Claims
- First Look Inside X-Men #1 by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz
- Trese Vol. 1 Sells Out, Goes Back to Press as Netflix Anime Premieres
- Shadow Creator Walter Gibson's 1951 Rocket to the Moon Comic Book
- Demon Days: Part 3 Of Peach Momoko's Marvel Saga Hits In September
- Mare Of Easttown Studio To Adapt Todd McFarlane's Sam & Twitch For TV
- PrintWatch: Stray Dogs And Barbaric Go Back To Print
- Skybound X #1 Orders Already Over 50K, Is That Enough For Clementine?
- The Danse Macabre of 1952's Horrific #1, Up for Auction
- Larry Hama Returns to Wolverine Run for X-Men Legends in September
- Jae Lee Announces New Comic Book Seven Sons – and Three NFTs
- Barbaric #1 Is Vault's Most-Ordered Comic Yet, At 35,000 Copies
- Many Deaths Of Laila Starr Still Tops Comics Ratings… Is Mamo Next?
- Captain Britain and Captain America Top Advance Reorders
- Kevin Feige And Cyclops, The True Story- Daily LITG, 10th June 2021
LITG three years ago, Dan DiDio Talking
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone got excited. But as the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell continues to top the chart, Dan DiDio's video conversations started to rise as well.
- Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
- Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Comes Out, Shares Her Personal Journey
- Dan DiDio Talks 5G
- The Flash: Stephen Amell Supports Grant Gustin for Being Grant Gustin
- Kevin Maguire Takes Tanga From DC Comics
- Chuck Rozanski of Mile High Comics Responds To 'DC Sucks' Criticism
- Has Walmart Become a Dumping Ground for Marvel Variant Covers?
- The GI Joe: Snake Eyes: Deadgame Cover Rob Liefeld Declines to Sign
- Funko Announces TMNT, KISS, Chilly Willy and Joker Funko Sodas
- First Appearance of Gold Lantern in Legion #6 Sells $20-$30 on eBay
LITG four years ago, Rob Liefeld predicted the collapse of DC Comics
Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago, when Chelsea Cain was doing her best impersonation of JK Rowling.
- Rob Liefeld Predicts the Collapse of DC Comics Soon
- Chelsea Cain Deletes Twitter Account
- Arcade1Up Announces New TMNT and Marvel Super Hero Arcade Cabinets
- Ask Chelsea Cain About Her Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist Agenda
- DC Comics to Publish a DCeased One-Shot, With Mister Miracle, Big Barda, John Constantine, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Rich Margopoulos, writer for Vampirella, Creepy, Archie
- Susan van Camp, artist on Tales From the Aniverse and Varcel's Vixens.
- Terry Collins, writer on Cartoon Network Presents, Lost In Space
- Ryan K. Lindsay, writer of Beautiful Canvas, Eternal, and Negative Space
- Kahlil Schweitzer, Marketing Manager of MCM Comic Con
- Julien Hugonnard-Bert, artist on Injustice: Gods Among Us, Crossed and Star Wars
- Josh O'Neill, writer and editor owner of Locust Moon Comics in Philadelphia.
- Rob Curley, comics writer, publisher and retailer as Sub City in Dublin
- Paul Benjamin, writer on Marvel Adventures Hulk, Disney Princess, Muppet King Arthur.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
