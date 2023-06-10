Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gi joe, newlitg, transformers
Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics- Daily LITG 10th of June 2023
Yesterday, BC was dominated by the news that Transformers and GI Joe were coming to Image Comics and Skybound, and it would happen next week.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And yesterday, the site was dominated by the news that Transformers and GI Joe were not only coming to Image Comics and Skybound, but it would happen next week with Void Rivals #1.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
LITG one year ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine
LITG two years ago – Kevin Feige And Cyclops
LITG three years ago, Stephen Amell, All Of A Quiver
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. But as well as Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues, the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell topped the chart. Here are the ten top stories of the day.
LITG four years ago
Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With Chelsea Cain in JK Rowling's position back then.
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Scott McCloud, creator of Understanding Comics.
- Chris Thompson, of Eaglemoss
- Charles Vess, of Sandman, and publisher of Green Man Press.
- Howard Simpson artist of Harbinger, Turok, Looney Tunes and Champions
- Bill Anderson, Silver Surfer inker
- Matt Haley, artist on Firestorm, Birds Of Prey, art director of Morgan Spurlock's Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope .
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
