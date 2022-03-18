Todd McFarlane's Batman Future In The Daily LITG 18th March 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. As this post hits the mailing list, I will be in a cinema in West London watching The Nan Movie, after buying a ticket, probably on my own. I wonder if am liking it? And who will be credited as director? The BBFC now seems to have Catherine Tate herself in that role…
LITG: Teen Justice and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- McFarlane Reveals Batman Beyond: Future's End 5-Pack Exclusive
- The Dan Brereton Batman Comic That DC Comics Never Printed
- Full Marvel Comics June 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- Marvel Cancels Secret Invasion, Delays It For Another Time
- Is Catherine Tate's New Film The Nan Missing a Director Credit?
- A.X.E. Judgment Day Will Crossover With Everything In July
- X-Men Hellfire Gala Variant Covers, Cover The Marvel Universe In June
- David Gallaher Hospitalised After Trying To Prevent New York Assault
- Hasbro Reveals Walmart Exclusive Star Wars Original '96 Figures
- Tonight Is Therian Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Marvel Comics Delays Taboo's Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Already
- Mark Millar Promises Return Of Nemesis, Maybe He Means It This Time
- Mark Millar Brings Back Prodigy To Image Comics With Matteo Buffagni
- Jupiter's Legacy by Mark Millar & Tommy Lee Edwards Returns In August
- Mark Millar Teases Netflix Comics With Frank Quitely & Travis Charest
- Mark Millar Launches The Magic Order Vol 3 With Gigi Cavenago In July
- DC Comics Switches From Rainbow Foil To Gold For Jock's Batman Covers
- Image Goes Norse in June with New Series Beware the Eye of Odin
- Thor Abandons His Duties in Thor: Lightning and Lament in June
- Punisher War Journal Returns in June as Series of One-Shots
- Who Is The New Vampire Slayer For Buffy's 25th Anniversary?
- Taboo, B. Earl, Juan Ferreyra Launch Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- DC Comics Overships Aquamen #2 By 30% With Jim Lee Black & White Cover
- Marvel's Jane Foster & Mighty Thor In June Ahead Of Love & Thunder
- Hero Collector's DC Comics Graphic Novel Solicits For June 2022
- Newthink: AWA Launching Gregg Hurwitz' New SciFi Anthology Series
- The Final Final Justice League in the Daily LITG, 17th March 2022
LITG one year ago, Shazadam, Captain Marvel and Hellfire Gala
A Shazadam by any other name would smell as sweet.
- DC Shocker: Shazadam Officially Changes His Name to Black Adam
- The Love Life Of Captain Marvel Takes Quite A Twist (Major Spoilers)
- Comics Stores To Receive Free Copies Of X-Men Hellfire Gala Guide
- Wolverine, Jean Grey & Cyclops, One More Time (X-Force #18 Spoilers)
- Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
- Where In The World Are The DC Comics June 2021 Solicitations?
- Seinfeld Apartment Comes To Life With New Funko Collectible
- X-Men Hellfire Gala Party Event Marvel Solicitations For June 2021
- Doctor Who Star Mandip Gill: The Doctor Will Be a Woman of Color
- Erik Larsen Explains Why He Didn't Credit Sienkiewicz for Homage
- Where In The World Are The Marvel Comics June 2021 Solicitations?
- Protestors Invade American Political Public Buildings In Champions #5
- Rob Liefeld Recreates The Shield and The Mighty Crusaders For Archie
- Ta-Nehisi Coates' Captain America Run Ends in June; Relaunch Imminent?
- Joe Benitez's Lady Mechanika Moves To Image, Brings Back Memories
- King In Black – Reptil Returns, X-Men Teleport And Black Knighting
- More FCBD Details For Valiant, 2000AD, Red Room, Dungeon & RL Stine
- Jim Rugg's Eightball Cover For Ed Piskor's Red Room, Coming To FCBD
- Why Mitch Gerads Deletes Doc Shaner's Parts from Tom King's Scripts
- Behemoth Brings Muthafukaz Comics Back Into Print As MFKZ
- DC Comics Finally Finish Jeff Lemire & Keith Giffen's Inferior Five
- PrintWatch: Serial #2 and Nottingham #1 Get Second Printings
- SCOOP: Full List Of All 50 Free Comic Book Day Titles For FCBD 2021
- Dress For The Hellfire Gala – The Daily LITG, 17th March 2021
LITG two years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia
And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.
- So What Did La Mole Comic Con Say to Mark Brooks Anyway?
- "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
- A Message From Mark Waid
- Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible
- "Batwoman": PA Amanda Smith Paralyzed On Set; Under Investigation
- "The Midnight Gospel": Netflix Releases Adult Animated Series Teaser
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- OPINION: "Mystery Boosters" Are (Usually) Great – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Shudder Offering 30-Day Free Trial Regardless of Coronavirus Quarantine Status
- The Disney+ Version of "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is Garbage
LITG three years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out
Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.
- 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
- 'Pet Sematary': 25+ New Images From the Stephen King Remake
- Netflix vs. Disney: The Battle Even The Defenders Couldn't Win [Opinion]
- How Comic Shops Can Survive the Inevitable Sales Apocalypse
- Possible SPOILERS: Five Avengers: Endgame LEGO Set Pictures
Birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold
- Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster
- Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher