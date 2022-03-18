Todd McFarlane's Batman Future In The Daily LITG 18th March 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. As this post hits the mailing list, I will be in a cinema in West London watching The Nan Movie, after buying a ticket, probably on my own. I wonder if am liking it? And who will be credited as director? The BBFC now seems to have Catherine Tate herself in that role…

LITG: Teen Justice and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

McFarlane Reveals Batman Beyond: Future's End 5-Pack Exclusive 
Credit: McFarlane Toys
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Shazadam, Captain Marvel and Hellfire Gala

Black Adam, Adam, Shazadam? Justice League #69 Tomorrow (Spoilers)

A Shazadam by any other name would smell as sweet.

LITG two years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

LITG three years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book inker and co-creator of SpykeBill Reinhold
  • Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster
  • Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher

