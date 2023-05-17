When Marvel Spoils Marvel in The Daily LITG, 17th of May 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as the past four years, as well as comic creator birthdays. And no spoilers in this one.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, The true story of DC Comics' Changing Logo,

LITG two years ago: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG three years ago – Black Lightning strikes twice

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.

LITG four years ago – Seeds, Snyder and Source Walls

Another world, full of promotional seed packets and Scott Snyder's Justice League.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Garry Leach , creator of Warpsmiths, artist on Miracleman.

, creator of Warpsmiths, artist on Miracleman. Steve Geiger , Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire

, Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire Dave Sim , creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim.

, creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim. Chris Ecker , first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics.

, first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics. Dr Malcolm Bourne, comic book letter writer and journalist

comic book letter writer and journalist Pete Fitzgerald, comic artist on Cracked.

comic artist on Cracked. Jennifer M. Contino, comics journalist

comics journalist Huwj Matsumura , comic creator

, comic creator Marko Stojanovic , Balkan comics writer

, Balkan comics writer Luigi Mutti, comics translator

comics translator Josh Elder, Former associate editor at Wizard Magazine, creator of comic strip Mail Order Ninja.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: marvel, newlitg