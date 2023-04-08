Young Justice Season 5 in The Daily LITG, 8th of April 2023

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Young Justice: Greg Weisman Clarifies Series' Season 5 Status 
  2. The Mandalorian Universe Storylines Will Close Out in Dave Filoni Film
  3. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Mysterious New Season 3 Ship
  4. The Lateness Of Justice Society Of America, And Other DC Comics 
  5. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 Sneak Preview: What Did Troi See?
  6. Dark X-Men From Steve Foxe and Jonas Sharf For Marvel's Fall Of X 
  7. Marvel Making More Fall Of X Announcements Today
  8. The Mandalorian Season 3 E06 Treads Into Scooby-Doo Territory: Review
  9. Torunn Gronbekk and Diagenes Neves Launch an Asgardian Realm Of X
  10. Remember, Realm Of X Is The Ten Realms & Thor Annual #1 with MODOK

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Everyone's Talking DC Comics

Young Justice Season 5 in The Daily LITG, 8th of April 2023
DC Logo
  1. Everyone's Gossiping About DC Comics – Without Reason, Yet
  2. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
  3. Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars TVC Mandalorians, A Clone, and An Alien
  4. Steven Moffat Delights/Disappoints Doctor Who Fans; "Sea Devils" Art
  5. Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow & More vs [Spoiler] in Arrowverse Event
  6. Warner Bros. Reportedly Pauses All Projects Involving Ezra Miller
  7. Star Trek: Picard – Wil Wheaton Fan-Fics Jean-Luc/Wesley; TNG Reunion
  8. New Comic-Inspired Star Wars Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro
  9. Marvel Cancels Black Widow Today – For Now
  10. New Mutant History Revealed On Krakoa Today (Krakoan X-Men Spoilers)
  11. Fantastic Four #1 CGC 9.2 Sells for Record $1,500,000 at Auction
  12. Captain America Comics #1 CGC 9.4 Sells for Record $3,120,000
  13. No Justice League But Tom King & Chris Burnham's Dark Crisis Superman
  14. Anna-Laura Sullivan's Debut MG Graphic Novel The Marshfellows, at IDW
  15. Will Jae Lee Propel Boom's Grim Over 50,000 Copies?
  16. Frank Miller's Third Dark Knight Returns Cover, At Auction Today
  17. Captain America #1 Has Bids Of Almost Two Million Dollars
  18. Preview Of Bad Idea Comic, Free With Bad Idea Doughnut, This Weekend
  19. Moon Girl To Join The Avengers In July
  20. The Ill-Effects of Pickled Herring, New MG OGN from Alex Schumacher
  21. Monstrous, a New YA Graphic Memoir by Sarah Myer from First Second
  22. Rick And Morty's Jerry And Mharti in the Daily LITG 7th April 2022

LITG two years ago, Phoenix, King In Black & Moon Knight

The New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Spoilers)
Phoenix, King In Black & Moon Knight – The Daily LITG 8th April 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Avengers #44 Spoilers)
  2. The Latest Hero To Wield Mjolnir? (King In Black #5 Finale Spoilers)
  3. Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
  4. Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Releases Massive Season 6 Image Preview
  5. Marvel Announces New Moon Knight Series Bleeding Cool Told You About
  6. Everyone's Talking Omniverse At DC Comics These Days
  7. Everyone Changes In King In Black #5 Finale Week (Spoilers)
  8. Alice In Wonderland Gets Trippy With New Black Light Funko Pops
  9. Jordan Peterson's Red Skull Vs Captain America and Agatha Harkness
  10. Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
  11. Devin Grayson, Yana Adamovic Battle Climate Change in Rewild OGN
  12. Comic Store In Your Future – Walk Like A Penguin
  13. Asadora! Vol. 1: Naoki Urusawa's Heroine in the Age of Kaiju
  14. Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Became $2 Billion Richer During the Pandemic
  15. Ruthye, "Your Newest Favorite DC Character" – Tom King on Supergirl
  16. Peter Tomasi & Brad Walker's Snipe & Slug from Geoff Johns' Mad Ghost
  17. Latest Preparations For Hellfire Gala in Excalibur #20 & Marauders #19
  18. The Latest Hero To Wield Mjolnir? (King In Black #5 Finale Spoilers)
  19. X-Men Villain Malice – A South Yorkshire Goth? Excalibur #20 Spoilers
  20. King In Black #5 Spoilers – What Future For Marvel Vampires?
  21. 1 Year Ago, Zoom Backgrounds Were A Thing – Daily LITG 7th April 2021

LITG threeyears ago, Zoom was everything

And 5G went on on pause

  1. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  2. DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
  3. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  4. Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
  5. The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
  6. The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
  7. First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
  8. All Comics Published This Week From Marvel, DC, Image and More
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer: End of the Line for Morgan

LITG four years ago – Tom King got kinky

And we learnt about the origins of a DC pandemic.

  1. A Drunk Lois Lane and Catwoman Left Alone With Lots of Superman Robots (Batman #68 Preview)
  2. The Origin of the Zombie Pandemic Revealed in DCeased #1 Preview
  3. Chris Evans, Brie Larson Wanted to Talk 'Scott Pilgrim' At 'Avengers: Endgame' Event
  4. 'American Gods' Season 2, Episode 5 "The Way of the Dead": Mad Sweeney, Laura Are NOLA-Bound! [PREVIEW]
  5. DC to Collect Walmart 100-Page Giant Stories For Comic Stores From July

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Michele Wolfman, comic book colourist
  • Martin Powell, writer for Gravestone, Necrosope, Caliber Presents
  • Laurie Windrow Greenstein, SVP Sales & Marketing at IDW Publishing
  • Anthony Desiato, comic book documentary maker
  • Matt Slay, artist on Equilibriun, TMNT, Icarus
  • Billy Dallas Patton, artist on Mutant X, Threshold, Bad Apples, Belladonna
  • Tom Campbell, of Sonic The Hedgehog comic, Rose Black and Amanda Swan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

