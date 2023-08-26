Marvel Comics Solicits in The Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2023

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Solicits

Marvel Comics solicitations for November 2023 blew away everyone else… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Marvel's November offerings

LITG one year ago, New Powers For Spider-Man

LITG two years ago, Krakoan Tales Of Arakkii Warriors

LITG three years ago, Supernatural, Flash, BTTF

LITG four years ago, Transformers, Supernatural and Incoming

Still talking Supernatural…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Cliff Biggers , comic book retailer of Dr No's and publisher of Comic Shop News.

, comic book retailer of Dr No's and publisher of Comic Shop News. Mike Conroy , comics journalist and founder of the Eagle Awards

, comics journalist and founder of the Eagle Awards Francis Manapul , artist on Flash, Witchblade, Detective Comics and Batgirl.

, artist on Flash, Witchblade, Detective Comics and Batgirl. Jean Louis Reiprich/JL Mast , Spider-Man artist, working on Fathers Of Marvel Comics.

, Spider-Man artist, working on Fathers Of Marvel Comics. Christopher Taylor, creator of After Land.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Marvel Comics

