Marvel Comics Solicits in The Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2023

Marvel Comics solicits for November blew away everyone else. No matter what the world throws, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read about stuff

Marvel Comics solicitations for November 2023 blew away everyone else… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Marvel's November offerings

Marvel Comics November 2023 Full Solicits

  1. Marvel Comics' November 2023 Full Solicits & Solicitations
  2. McFarlane Toys Reveals New Batman: The Animated Series BAF Wave
  3. Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Accessories 
  4. The 25 Biggest Image Comics Launches Since 2012 Have Some Surprises
  5. TMNT: The Last Ronin II & The Original in IDW November 2023 Solicits
  6. Joker Wants His One Phone Call with New Deluxe McFarlane Toys Figure
  7. Dynamite To Publish Robert Jordan's The Wheel Of Time: The Great Hunt
  8. Red Sonja & Wheel Of Time Launches in Dynamite November 2023 Solicits
  9. Rules Of Engagement With X-Men Vs Orchis Across All Reality (Spoilers)
  10. Doctor Who: Whittaker/Tennant Regeneration Moment Earns Top TV Honor

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Cliff Biggers, comic book retailer of Dr No's and publisher of Comic Shop News.
  • Mike Conroy, comics journalist and founder of the Eagle Awards
  • Francis Manapul, artist on Flash, Witchblade, Detective Comics and Batgirl.
  • Jean Louis Reiprich/JL Mast, Spider-Man artist, working on Fathers Of Marvel Comics.
  • Christopher Taylor, creator of After Land.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Marvel Comics

