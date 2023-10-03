Posted in: Apple, Comics, TV | Tagged: for all mankind, For All Mankind Season 4, newlitg

For All Mankind Season 4 in The Daily LITG, the 3rd of October, 2023

For All Mankind Season 4 topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday... whatever the world throws at you, you can still read about stuff..

For All Mankind Season 4 topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: For All Mankind Season 4

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Justified: City Primeval

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG two years ago, Man And Superman

LITG three years ago, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG four years ago, it was Batman Moustache Time

And the reboot of X-Men was getting confusing.

LITG five years ago, Ric Grayson was happening

And the X-Men were getting their first of two reboots.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Deadpool, Cable and Youngblood's Rob Liefeld

Ivan Brunetti, cartoonist of Schizo and Cartooning: Philosophy and Practice

cartoonist of Schizo and Cartooning: Philosophy and Practice A Waste Of Time cartoonist Rick Worley

Zombies Vs Cheerleaders artist Jim Kyle

Co-publisher of Monkeybrain Book and director of production at IDW, Allison Baker

Azure and Thanos artist Daniel Govar

Com x publisher Benjamin Shahrabani

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

