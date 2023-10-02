Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dall-E, Dall-E 3, newlitg

Dall-E 3 in The Daily LITG, on the 2nd of October, 2023

Dall-E 3 topped Bleeding Cool charts yesterday... no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read about stuff.

Dall-E 3 topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Dall-E 3

LITG one year ago, Marvel Legends Team

LITG two years ago, Superman's Boyfriend

LITG three years ago, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

LITG four years ago, it was all Magic The Gathering

And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ned Hartley, Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator

Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator Barbara Kesel , former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen.

, former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen. John Talbot Marshall, creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie.

creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie. Bill W. Miller , of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica.

, of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica. Eric Palicki , writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists.

, writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists. Piotr Kowalski, artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex.

artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex. Mark Borax , former managing editor of Comics Interview.

, former managing editor of Comics Interview. Randy Zimmerman , of Flint Comix & Entertainment.

, of Flint Comix & Entertainment. Bruce Zick, concept artist at Pixar, artist on Thor, Pirates Of Dark Water, and Terminal Point.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

