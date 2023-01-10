Why Toonami Can't Have Fun Things in the Daily LITG 10th January 2023

An LITG look at all the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, and this day for the last four years.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And you can read the Top 100 Bleeding Cool Stories from 2022 right here!

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Toonami: False Submission Ends Adult Swim Anime Block's On-Air Fan Art 
  2. In May, DC Comics Will Publish Batman #900 – If They Remember
  3. $80,000 Of Graded Comics Stolen From Canadian Comic Store 
  4. Night Court: Abby Talks Harry, Magic – More in Touching Preview Clip 
  5. No, It's Not Todd McFarlane's Mother Bidding On Spawn #1 At Auction
  6. "Mourning The Loss Of Family Members"- Flash #790 Spoilers Ahead 
  7. Star Trek: Rhodes Told She Was "Wrong Physical Type" for Enterprise
  8. 1923 Midseason Trailer: The Duttons Are Ready to Make Folks Suffer 
  9. Will Fox News Call DC Woke Over The Joker Being Batman's Friend? 
  10. The Rig: Like a Doctor Who Story Minus The Doctor (Unfortunately) 

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Penguin In The Batman

  1. The Batman: New Look At Penguin/Riddler in 8 New Images, 2 BTS Images
  2. The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set
  3. Generation 1 – 4 Species Still Not Released In Pokémon GO in 2022
  4. 8 Behind-the-Scenes Images and an Official Synopsis from Avatar 2
  5. How Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 Came To Switch Out Robins
  6. Brandon Routh Felt "Respected" During Legends of Tomorrow Return
  7. Jonathan Hickman On His Abandoned X-Men Inferno Plans For Rogue
  8. Enola Holmes 2 Has Finished Filming, Netflix Posts Wrap Video
  9. Dexter EP Teasing "Exciting" Monday Morning Announcement? We'll Bite
  10. The Rookie S04E11: Will Nolan's "End Game" Prove Bailey's Innocence?
  11. Timeless #1 Review: Misses The Mark, Just Barely
  12. Human Target #3 Review: An Accomplishment
  13. Comic Store In Your Future: Ideas For Comics In 2022
  14. Batman #119 & X-Men #6 Beat Amazing Spider-Man #84 In Bestseller List
  15. The 1971 Debut of Mockingbird's Barbara Morse, Up for Auction
  16. Doctor Doom's Origin in Fantastic Four Annual #2, Up for Auction
  17. A Monkey Prince Thanks FOC It's 9th Of January, 2022
  18. The Kingpin Takes Over in Amazing Spider-Man #50, Up for Auction
  19. JobWatch: DC Comics Intern Positions In Burbank For The Summer
  20. Graphic Novel The Brightest Night Is The Best-Selling Book In The USA
  21. That's Really The Riddler In The Batman- Daily LITG, 9th January 2022

LITG two years ago, Donald Trump and The Walking Dead

  1. The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like
  2. Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.
  3. The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
  4. Did Marvel Cancel The Punisher Completely Without Telling Anyone?
  5. Smackdown Recap – Adam Pearce Enters the Main Event Scene
  6. Gible Raids Return In Pokémon GO's Sinnoh Celebration 2021
  7. Riverdale Season 5: So What Does Happen to Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch?!
  8. Is Chip Zdarsky's Justice League The Last Ride From The Elseworld?
  9. Chinese Announcement Confirms Mega Ampharos For Pokémon GO
  10. Will Snivy Still Get A Community Day In Pokémon GO?
  11. Batman Carmine Infantino Tiy Package Art On Auction Over AT Heritage
  12. A Very Nice Fugitoid #1 Form The Mirage Days Is On Auction At Heritage
  13. Clayton Henry, Drawing Unannounced DC Comics On TikTok
  14. Original X-Men Pages From John Byrne – And Jim Lee – At Auction
  15. The Marvels, Off The Missing-In-Action List
  16. Three Jokers Sequel? Not Yet, Jason Fabok Took Non-DC Work Instead
  17. Tales Of The Hexagonverse From Jean-Marc Lofficier In January 2021
  18. When Batman Took on a Rogue Vanguard 2 Satellite in 1959

LITG three years ago, Wolverine celebrated his third claw

And we reported the name of the Metal sequel for the first time.

  1. 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
  2. Death Metal – The Sequel To Dark Nights: Metal, From Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
  3. The Long Read: Doomsday Clock is Canon and In Continuity
  4. Another Death For Wolverine in Dawn Of X… X-Force #5, Excalibur #5, Fallen Angels #5 and New Mutants #5 Spoilers
  5. What Does Kindred's New Gift in Amazing Spider-Man #37 Say About His Identity? (SPOILERS)
  6. "Pokémon" Expansions The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra Debuted
  7. Rob Liefeld on Most Comic Books Today: "Endless Talkfests, Just Cackling Heads"
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. Director Scott Derrickson Drops Out of "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness"
  10. X-Men #7 Jumps From $3.99 to $4.99

LITG four years ago, Scott Snyder was rewriting the DC Universe

While X-Men was bringing back lost mutants

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Brian Truitt, comics journalist
  • Former owner of Cosmic Comics, Brian Schur
  • Norrin Radd, Former Owner of Swords & Sorcery Comic Books Etc. Also he's the Silver Surfer.

