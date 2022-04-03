Amazing Spider-Man Gossip in The Daily LITG, April 3rd 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later
Amazing Spider-Man Volume 6 #1

LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later
  2. Willow To Be The New Vampire Slayer From April
  3. Moon Knight Coming to Hasbro as They Debut New Marvel Legends
  4. Night Court Stars Melissa Rauch & Lacretta Offer Updates & BTS Looks
  5. Marvel's Almost-Apology For What They Did To Ben Reilly (Spoilers)
  6. Kevin Smith Gets Emotional Discussing Bruce Willis: WonderCon 2022
  7. Captain Carter to Gunslinger Spawn, WonderCon 2022 Cosplay Day 1
  8. Cyrano: The Anatomy of a Failed Musical
  9. The Boys Season 3: Urban & Ackles Channel Their Inner Dark Knights
  10. Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan Introduces Sebastian Sanger- No Joke!

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon

Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
Credit: Sentinel

  1. Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
  2. The Boys: Erin Moriarty Extends Homelander S03 Finger He Deserves
  3. Pokémon TCG Releases The First Partner Pack: Alola Today
  4. What Christopher Priest Said About Deathstroke And Terra
  5. DC's Legends of Tomorrow S06E13 Might Need A Gender Reveal Stunt?
  6. Damian Wayne Vs The Father Of The Man Who Killed Alfred in Robin #1
  7. Adult Swim Goes Kid-Friendly For April Fool's Day & We Want More
  8. Target Limiting Sale Of Pokemon, Magic the Gathering And Sports Cards
  9. Marvel Comics X Shonen Jump, Starts With My Hero Academia/Deadpool
  10. In X-Men #19, Laura Kinney: Wolverine Is Older Than Logan? (Spoilers)
  11. First Green Arrow, Aquaman Hits Record $111,000 at Heritage Auctions
  12. Green Lantern #1 – Preview the New Series Coming Next Week from DC
  13. First Look at Batman vs. Snake Eyes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3
  14. C.B. Cebulski Confirms Bleeding Cool Story About New Moon Knight Book
  15. Spider-Man: Life Story Returns With J. Jonah Jameson's Perspective
  16. Alien And Women Of Marvel Top Advance Reorders
  17. Tapas Media: A Digital Comics Primer for New Readers
  18. Gossip: Did Marvel Comics Cancel Predator Because Of Penguin?
  19. Small World: Magnetic Press Unveils Kickstarter for Cyberpunk Fantasy
  20. Savage Dragon/Witchblade Crossover – Thank FOC It's Friday, April 2nd
  21. The New Second Printing Boom At Boom
  22. 17 Stimulus-Worthy Pages Of Jack Kirby Original Artwork At Auction
  23. Superman #1 CGC 3.0 Sells for Record $310,111 at ComicConnect
  24. BINC Launches "Survive To Thrive" Grants For Comic Shops & Bookstores
  25. BHP Comics' Killtopia To Become Unreal Engine-Powered TV Show
  26. LATE: More Delays To Venom #200, X-Men #20 and Black Panther #25
  27. Image Unveils Die #16 Variant as Tribute to UK Comic Shops
  28. Steve Dillon Saint Of Killers Original Preacher #3 Artwork At Auction
  29. BRZRKR #1 Foil Cover Third Printing Allocated To 10,000 Copies
  30. Todd McFarlane Unseen Hulk & Spawn Original Cover Artwork At Auction
  31. BRZRKR 1:1000 Signed By Jonboy Meyers Rarer Than Those By Keanu Reeves
  32. Phoenix, Deathstroke and Shonen Jump – Daily LITG, 2nd of April 2021

LITG two years ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

  1. More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
  2. Today, The Comic Shops Direct Market Was Saved
  3. Godzilla, King Of The Monsters Comes To "Magic: The Gathering"
  4. Ethan Van Sciver Mean Streak Directed at Creators and Retailers Alike
  5. J Scott Campbell Black Widow, Death Metal, Joker Top Advance Reorders
  6. "Stargirl": Brec Bassinger, Geoff Johns On Arrowverse Connections
  7. Marvel Unlimited Expands with Free Classic Story Collections
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. James Tynion IV Shows New Work With Gary Frank and Martin Simmonds
  10. Can ComicHub Save The Comics Industry?

LITG three years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

  1. Major Spoilers For Major X #1 – Who Is He and Who Came With Him?
  2. The Nature of Mark Alessi's Death Last Week
  3. Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
  4. This is Why Marvel Team-Up With Spider-Man and Ms Marvel is Going to be a Thing (#1 Major Spoilers)
  5.  Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge
  6. April Fools for Avengers Endgame, Cyberfrog, Frank Miller, Bisexual Harry Potter and Final Fantasy XIV Manga
  7. A Meaty Snack in Tomorrow's War Of The Realms #1 (Major Spoilers)
  8. Rob Liefeld Redraws New Mutants #98 For Major X #1 (Spoilers)
  9. 'This Is The Fight Of Our Lives' Avengers Endgame Mini-Trailer Goes Live as Tickets Go On Sale
  10. Now DC Comics Collects Titles That Don't Exist

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ryan Higgins, owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California
  • James Viscardi, EIC of ComicBook.com
  • Butch Burcham (F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger
  • Mark Nevelow, editor of Piranha Press
  • Doug Wikinger, assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library
  • Simon Wyatt of Unbelievable: The Man Who Ate Daffodils.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

