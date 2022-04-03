Amazing Spider-Man Gossip in The Daily LITG, April 3rd 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon

LITG two years ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

LITG three years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ryan Higgins, owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California

owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California James Viscardi, EIC of ComicBook.com

EIC of ComicBook.com Butch Burcham (F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger

(F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger Mark Nevelow, editor of Piranha Press

editor of Piranha Press Doug Wikinger, assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library

assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Simon Wyatt of Unbelievable: The Man Who Ate Daffodils.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.