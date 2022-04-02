WIllow The Vampire Slayer in The Daily LITG, 2nd of April 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And no, Willow The Vampire Slayer was not an April Fool.

Willow To Be The New Vampire Slayer From April
LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Willow To Be The New Vampire Slayer From April
  2. Better Call Saul S06 Preview: Are We Reading Too Much Into Kim's Suit?
  3. Marvel Cancels Orders For Steve Skroce's Clobberin' Time
  4. Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later
  5. Marvel's Almost-Apology For What They Did To Ben Reilly (Spoilers)
  6. Pokémon GO Delivers Ditto Event for April Fools 2022
  7. Adult Swim April Fool's Day Cost Us Some Sleep But Pibby Was Worth It
  8. Night Court Stars Melissa Rauch & Lacretta Offer Updates & BTS Looks
  9. Titans Season 4 Director Shares More Images; Animal Kingdom S06 Note
  10. Marvel Comics Alters Art for King Conan #2 After Pocahontas Criticism

LITG one year ago, Phoenix, Deathstroke and Shonen Jump – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Phoenix and Shonen Jump - The Daily LITG, 2nd of April, 2021
Phoenix and Shonen Jump – The Daily LITG, 2nd of April, 2021

  1. Marvel Reveals New Phoenix & Avengers Are Earth's Mightiest Villains
  2. Marvel Comics X Shonen Jump, Starts With My Hero Academia/Deadpool
  3. In X-Men #19, Laura Kinney: Wolverine Is Older Than Logan? (Spoilers)
  4. What Christopher Priest Said About Deathstroke And Terra
  5. King In Black Closer To Finale – Mephisto, Beta Ray Bill, The Watcher
  6. Big News For Agatha Harkness And Mephisto At Marvel Today (Spoilers)
  7. DC Comics Goes There With Deathstroke – Daily LITG, March 31st, 2021
  8. Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
  9. Transformers Optimus Prime Replica Helmet Coming From Modern Icons
  10. Respawn To Appear In Robin #1 – Another Kid Deathstroke?

  1. Marvel Comics Cancels Orders For Predator #1, Delays Until November
  2. 35th Anniversary Of 25th Anniversary Marvel Comics Variant Covers
  3. PrintWatch: Geiger, Stray Dogs And Magic Get Second Prints
  4. Bad Idea Publish Hank Howard Pizza Detective Comic For Only 24 Hours
  5. Victoria Grace Elliott Sells Yummy Graphic Novel Sequel to RHG
  6. DC Digital First Comics Are Really Digital Seconds
  7. Mindless Speculation: Chris Claremont & John Romita on X-Men Legends?
  8. Superman #2 Is Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions Right Now
  9. Why Do DC Digital Comics Cost A Dollar More For Cardstock Covers?
  10. Separated At Birth: Batman And Spider-Man, One More Time
  11. Jack Kirby/John Romita Sr Original Artwork From Marvel Calendar 1977
  12. First Preview Of V.E. Schwab's Extraordinary Comic, Out in May
  13. Ook and Gluk Sells For $160 On eBay After Dav Pilkey Pulls It
  14. Fool Me Twice, Shame On Me – The Daily LITG, 1st of April, 2020

LITG one year ago, the direct market was not saved

And more comic book stores were closed, permanently, as a result.

  1. Today, The Comic Shops Direct Market Was Saved
  2. More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
  3. Ethan Van Sciver Mean Streak Directed at Creators and Retailers Alike
  4. Rick Remender Shares Art from DC Comics Pitches That Might Have Been
  5. Empyre #1, With Good, Evil And Everyone On The Wrong Side [Spoilers]
  6. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  7. Can ComicHub Save The Comics Industry?
  8. "TMNT" 1990 Film Trailer Awesomely Recreated With NECA Figures
  9. Marvel Comics Pulls All Digital Comics This Week As Well As Print
  10. Diamond Won't Be Able to Pay Comics Publishers This Week

LITG two years ago – there were a lot more April Fools

And Heavy Metal launched Soft Wood

  1. April Fools for Avengers Endgame, Cyberfrog, Frank Miller, Bisexual Harry Potter and Final Fantasy XIV Manga
  2. Heavy Metal Launches Spin-Off Comedy Magazine, Soft Wood  (not an April Fool)
  3. Now DC Comics Collects Titles That Don't Exist (nor was this)
  4. Two Flash Villains Getting Their Own Comics? (or this)
  5. The Audacity of Captain America in This Week's Uncanny X-Men #15

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Chris Ryall, former President & Publisher/CCO of IDW
  • Mike Barreiro, Star Wars inker
  • Gary Esposito, owner of Brooklyn Comics
  • Jason Stephens of Kentucky Collectibles

