Comic Store T-Shirt Policy and The Daily LITG, 4th of July, 2023

DragonVine Comics & Toys' T-Shirt joke seems to still be going strong. This is what you were all reading yesterday on Bleeding Cool.

The revolution is just a T-Shirt away. Waiting for the great leap forward. DragonVine Comics & Toys of Springfield/Eugene and Lincoln City in Oregon;s joke is still going strong. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy – and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

LITG one year ago, The Boys Vs Supernatural

LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam

LITG three years ago, DC Comics Mask Up

It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transformers/Back To The Future crossovers.

LITG four years ago, Punisher Vs. The Police

Four years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo in quite a forthright fashion.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Laurenn McCubbin, Milkfed editor, associate professor at the Columbus College of Art & Design.

Milkfed editor, associate professor at the Columbus College of Art & Design. Rick J. Bryant , inker on Superman, Sonic.

, inker on Superman, Sonic. Chris Yambar , Simpsons comics writer.

, Simpsons comics writer. Dan Nakrosis, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Mark Irwin, executive editor of Insight Comics.

executive editor of Insight Comics. Robert Conte , former owner of Manhattan Comics, writer of KISS: Rock'n'Roll Biography

, former owner of Manhattan Comics, writer of KISS: Rock'n'Roll Biography Peter-David Douglas , inker, artist, colourist, creative director of Undercurrent Studios

, inker, artist, colourist, creative director of Undercurrent Studios Michael DeVito, colourist, publisher for Third World.

colourist, publisher for Third World. Harold Victor Saxon, colourist.

colourist. John Bamber, Malta Comic Con organiser

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

