Comic Store T-Shirt Policy and The Daily LITG, 4th of July, 2023

The revolution is just a T-Shirt away. Waiting for the great leap forward. DragonVine Comics & Toys of  Springfield/Eugene and Lincoln City in Oregon;s joke is still going strong. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

From DragonVine of Oregon
T-Shirt Policy  from DragonVine of Oregon

Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy – and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

  1. Oregon Comic Store Gatekeeps Customers Over T-Shirt Knowledge (Update)
  2. Jessica Chen, Leaving DC – And Leaving Comics?
  3. Penguin Random House Accidentally Leak Comics Shops Ordering Data
  4. Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds (Superman & Steelworks Spoilers)
  5. Fanboy Rampage: Erik Larsen Vs Roy Thomas
  6. Beast Kingdom Debuts New Disney 100 Art Letters Statue Set
  7. Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan
  8. Fear the Walking Dead Cast Honors Lennie James in New Tribute Video
  9. Local Man Crosses Over With WildCATS Then Returns to Shattered Image
  10. Who Wakes, Who Sleeps And Who Dreams In Knight Terrors? (Spoilers)

LITG one year ago, The Boys Vs Supernatural

the boys
Image: Screencap
  1. The Boys Socials Drop Supernatural "Dad Joke"; Jensen Ackles Approves
  2. SCOOP: DC Comics To Launch New Comic, Punchline: The Gotham Game
  3. Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute; Lawless Approves
  4. Batman #125 Preview: Bat-Booty Call
  5. Who Black Adam Chooses To Lead Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
  6. The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Cancels Steven Moffat Series Adapt
  7. Another Dead Robin? Batman #125 Spoilers
  8. The Flash Season 9 Finally Revealing Wallace's "Big, Bad DC Villain"?
  9. Flashpoint Beyond #3 Preview: Batman v Superman
  10. The Penguin Copies The Joker In Dark Knight (Batman #125 Spoilers)
  11. 1947 Anti-Communist Comic Book Is This Tomorrow, Up for Auction
  12. The Horror of Ribage Publishing's Crime Mysteries, Up for Auction
  13. Cullen Bunn Thanks FOC It's Sunday, 3rd of July 2022
  14. The Wild Worlds of Harry A. Chesler's Dynamic Comics, Up for Auction
  15. First Appearance Of The Vision, Avengers #57, At Auction
  16. The Very First Batman Inc From 1955, Detective Comics #215 At Auction
  17. The War-Era Horror of Alex Schomburg's All-New Comics #8, at Auction
  18. Detective Comics #1061 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  19. Barbarities Boys Love Manga In Seven Seas September 2022 Solicits
  20. Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back in Viz September Solicits
  21. Doctor Strange's Xena Tribute in Daily LITG 3rd July 2022

LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam

  1. Rick and Morty: Harmon Real-Life Rick Look Has Us Seeing Peter Capaldi
  2. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
  3. Mirka Andolfo's Not Safe For Sweet Paprika Cover
  4. Yes, That Was The Walking Dead Star Cailey Fleming in This Week's Loki
  5. Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys
  6. Marvel Cancels More Diamond Orders; Shops Must Reorder On New Terms
  7. The Boys: Jensen Ackles Hits Links with Urban, Needs Late-Night Tool
  8. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Releases Teaser; Alex Kingston Offers Praise
  9. Big Spoiler for Next Week's Masters Of The Universe: Revelation
  10. Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release
  11. The Historical Legacy of Columbia's Big Shot Comics, Up for Auction
  12. Kill 6 Billion Demons, A Sleeper Hit In Collections For Image Comics
  13. The Mark of the Man-Wolf in Amazing Spider-Man #124, Up for Auction
  14. Fear of Marvel Mutants before the X-Men, Up for Auction
  15. Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam- The Daily LITG 3rd July 2021

LITG three  years ago, DC Comics Mask Up

It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transformers/Back To The Future crossovers.

  1. The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
  2. Funko Unveils the Shared Retailer List for All SDCC 2020 Reveals
  3. Transformers X Back to the Future Gigawatt Autobot Hasbro Reveal
  4. Square Enix Brings Back Their Marvel Universe Variant Figures
  5. Diablo II Gets a New Devilish Bust from Blizzard Entertainment
  6. Tom King Tells Fox News You Can Say Truth, Justice & The American Way
  7. Warrior Nun: Dora is the Lesbian Grunge 90s Buffy We Always Wanted
  8. Why Did Sean Hannity Lose His Punisher Skull Pin On Fox News?
  9. Marvel Announces Upcoming Knull Crossover Event
  10. When Marvel Legally Failed to Publish Hamilton Comics

LITG four years ago, Punisher Vs. The Police

Four years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo in quite a forthright fashion.

  1. The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
  2. Could Immortal Hulk #20 and The Green Lantern #9 Suggest a DC/Marvel Comics Crossover
  3. Doom Slayer Figure Fully Revealed by McFarlane Toys
  4. Tifa Lockhart Officially Joins "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" Today
  5. In The Walking Dead #193, Michonne Reads Off The Back Of The Collections (Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Laurenn McCubbin, Milkfed editor, associate professor at the Columbus College of Art & Design.
  • Rick J. Bryant, inker on Superman, Sonic.
  • Chris YambarSimpsons comics writer.
  • Dan Nakrosis, comic book letterer.
  • Mark Irwin, executive editor of Insight Comics.
  • Robert Conte, former owner of Manhattan Comics, writer of KISS: Rock'n'Roll Biography
  • Peter-David Douglas, inker, artist, colourist, creative director of Undercurrent Studios
  • Michael DeVito, colourist, publisher for Third World.
  • Harold Victor Saxon, colourist.
  • John Bamber, Malta Comic Con organiser

