Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank miller, newlitg

Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine in Daily LITG, 29th November 2024

Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Something Something Sean Hannity Something

LITG two years ago, Justice Society Of Death

LITG three years ago, The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con

LITG four years ago, Batman and Catwoman up a tree, *******

But Bleeding Cool can reveal that it's not just Batman and Catwoman…

LITG five years ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.

And there was Marvel gossip, but that was all pre-pandemic.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tom Taylor, writer of DCeased and Nightwing

writer of DCeased and Nightwing James Reddington, political cartoonist.

political cartoonist. Maggie Thompson , longtime editor of the Comics Buyers Guide

, longtime editor of the Comics Buyers Guide Andrea Albert , artist on Green Hornet, Mister T, Freejack, Twilight Zone.

, artist on Green Hornet, Mister T, Freejack, Twilight Zone. Marc Bernardin, writer of Push, Genius, The Highwayman, The Authority and Static Shock. Oh and the showrunner of Carnivale Royale.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Frank Miller, Frank Miller, Frank Miller, Frank Miller, Frank Miller, Frank Miller, Frank Miller,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!