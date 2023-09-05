Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2023

I don't know who Jon Moxley or Orange Cassidy are, and I am keeping it that way. Here are the most read stories yesterday from Bleeding Cool.

I don't know who Jon Moxley or Orange Cassidy are, and I am keeping it that way. As no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Orange Cassidy after losing the AEW Intercontinental Championship to Jon Moxley at AEW All In
Orange Cassidy after losing the AEW Intercontinental Championship to Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy

  1. Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy as Chicago Turns on CM Punk at All Out 
  2. Justified: City Primeval Creators on Bringing Back Boyd Crowder & More
  3. JSA Reintegrates Forgotten Golden Age With Modern DCU (Spoilers) 
  4. Now Ohio Parents Object To Heartstopper in Scholastic Book Fairs 
  5. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In September 2023
  6. CJ Perry Makes AEW Debut, Literally Stabbing WWE in the Back
  7. Does Batman & Robin Take Place Before Or After Gotham War? Neither 
  8. Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Will "Probably Go to Court" Over Exit
  9. Breaking Bad Residuals: Aaron Paul Doesn't "Get a Piece from Netflix"
  10. Is The Price That G.O.D.S. Demands Of Us Too High?

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Howard Stern Vs Sarah Michelle Gellar

gellar
Image: Screencaps
  1. n's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
  2. Kanye West Continues To Screencap Bleeding Cool Over Daniel Cherry III
  3. She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response
  4. Batman Beyond To Return From DC In 2023, Honest
  5. Ghost Rider #6 Preview: A Wolverine and a Ghost Rider Walk Into a Bar
  6. Batman Beyond Reprises *That* Scene From Batman Year One
  7. Neil Gaiman: LOTR Diversity Haters Either Racist or Don't Know Tolkien
  8. Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Preview: More Sus Green Lanterns
  9. When Marvel Thought Having A Comic Called Black Goliath Was Fine
  10. Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Comments on Arrowverse End, Season 4
  11. The Roller Derby Racketeers and Other Headline Comics, Up for Auction
  12. Stan Lee Gave Captain America a Black Sidekick, The Falcon, in 1969
  13. Joe Simon & Jack Kirby Crime in Headline Comics, Up for Auction
  14. The First Man of the Atom Emerges in Headline Comics, Up for Auction
  15. The Rarest, Most Valuable, First Appearance Of Static Shock
  16. How Ra's Al Ghul Crosses Over With Watchmen (Spoilers)
  17. Tigra Gets Her Start as the Cat in Marvel's The Cat #1, Up for Auction
  18. Namor vs the World in Fantastic Four Annual #1, Up for Auction
  19. Buck Rogers Enters Comics' Silver Age from Gold Key, Up for Auction
  20. Amazing Fantasy #1000 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  21. Now Jerry Sadowitz Has Been Cancelled By Margate Comedy Club
  22. Ye Vs. DC in The Daily LITG, 4th of September 2022

LITG two years ago, Philadelphia & Phantoms

Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2023
LITG CR: Patrick McElhenney/FXX
  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
  2. Young Justice: Phantoms – Greg Weisman Offers Season 4 Prod Update
  3. WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
  4. Amazing Spider-Man #73 Preview: Kindred's Identity Revealed! Spoilers
  5. Pokémon TCG No Longer Offering Special Delivery Bidoof
  6. Grant Morrison Reveals Novel & TV Plans To Jonathan Hickman
  7. Dave Bautista and Jen Psaki, Sitting in a Tree, T-W-E-E-T-I-N-G
  8. Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Goes Rick Sanchez; S05 Finale Look
  9. CJ Perry AEW-Bound? Max Caster, Linda McMahon, More Wrestling News
  10. Black Widow Suit: Russo Bros Reportedly Hesitant To Work With Marvel
  11. First Pin-Up Appearance Of Witchblade, Cyblade/Shi Preview At Auction
  12. The Comic That Destroyed The DC Multiverse At Auction – Crisis #1
  13. Inferno To Crossover- Thank FOC It's Saturday, 4th September 2021
  14. Kat Calamia Launches Bi Visibility Comic on Kickstarter
  15. Space Trash, Jenn Woodall's First Graphic Novel, Picked Up By Oni
  16. Peach Momoko Sees Demon Days: Rising Storm Bring In Thor and Storm
  17. Christopher Lloyd is Rick Sanchez- The Daily LITG, 4th September 2021

LITG three years ago, The Boys, SHIELD, WWE, and Rob Liefeld

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
  2. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
  3. Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
  4. Fanboy Rampage: Rob Liefeld Vs Adam Levine
  5. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser: Their Eyes See Everything
  6. Jason Fabok Apologies For Comic Shop Charging $50 To Sign Three Jokers
  7. Lucifer Season 5 Prod Resumes September, S06 Prod Right After: Report
  8. The Full Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Checklist – So Far
  9. Doctor Who: Here's Why The 13th Doctor's Origin Explains Everything
  10. Halo Infinite Gets It's Own Wave of Pop Vinyls from Funko
  11. All 6 Of Charlie Adlard's Connecting Covers For The Color Walking Dead
  12. Kids Walk Into A Bank Jump Up To $200 on eBay After Movie News
  13. Marvel Comics Uncancels Hellstrom: Prince Of Lies
  14. Paul Levitz' Graphic Novel, Unfinished Business Rescheduled For April
  15. We Only Find Them When They're Eight Bells Dead

LITG four years ago, our first inkling of a Black Batman

  1. On Keeping Alfred Pennyworth Dead at DC Comics
  2. DC Comics is About to Give Us a Black Batman
  3. What Do Those Major X-Men Deaths in Today's House Of X #4 Say About What's Going On? (Spoilers)
  4. How Doomsday Clock #11, Justice League #31, Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1 and Supergirl #33 Tie In – Even If They're Not Meant To (Spoilers)
  5. Could This Be Your New Batman – Luke Fox? And the Death Of Bruce Wayne?
  6. DCeased Gives Us a Glimpse of What Doctor Who Vs John Constantine Would Look Like
  7. Today, There's Another Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen Out, as Well as Doomsday Clock #11…
  8. The Fate of President Donald Trump in Doomsday Clock #11… (Spoilers)
  9. Exclusive Batman #78 Preview Shows How Much Catwoman Really Loves Batman
  10. DC's Legion Skin Colour Changes Between Original and Reprinted Supergirl #33, Out Today
  11. The Future Of Spawn After #300 (Spoilers)
  12. Is This Why Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium Feels Like House Of X #2? (Spoilers)
  13. Rob Liefeld Reveals Why Image United is Really, Truly Dead

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Lee Marrs, creator of The Further Fattening Adventures of Pudge, Girl Blimp, writer on Crazy, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, Indiana Jones.
  • Arvell Jones, artist on All-Star Squadron, Kobalt, Hardware, Captain America.
  • Cathy Lee Guisewite, creator of Cathy.
  • Bob Chapman, of Graphitti Designs.
  • Stuart Gould of comics printers, publishers and distributors, UK Comics Creative.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy

