Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2023
I don't know who Jon Moxley or Orange Cassidy are, and I am keeping it that way. As no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy as Chicago Turns on CM Punk at All Out
- Justified: City Primeval Creators on Bringing Back Boyd Crowder & More
- JSA Reintegrates Forgotten Golden Age With Modern DCU (Spoilers)
- Now Ohio Parents Object To Heartstopper in Scholastic Book Fairs
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In September 2023
- CJ Perry Makes AEW Debut, Literally Stabbing WWE in the Back
- Does Batman & Robin Take Place Before Or After Gotham War? Neither
- Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Will "Probably Go to Court" Over Exit
- Breaking Bad Residuals: Aaron Paul Doesn't "Get a Piece from Netflix"
- Is The Price That G.O.D.S. Demands Of Us Too High?
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Harley Quinn, Breaking Bad In Birds Of Prey And Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
- Alan Gratz Turns Refugee Into A Scholastic Graphic Novel With Syd Fin
- Jonell Joshua's Graphic Memoir, How Do I Draw These Memories? For 2024
- Kirk Scroggs Sells New Graphic Novel Series, PetWizards
- Another American Librarian Fired For Refusing To Remove Gender Queer
- DC's New Golden Age Meets Now in The Daily LITG, 4th of September 2023
LITG one year ago, Howard Stern Vs Sarah Michelle Gellar
- n's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
- Kanye West Continues To Screencap Bleeding Cool Over Daniel Cherry III
- She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response
- Batman Beyond To Return From DC In 2023, Honest
- Ghost Rider #6 Preview: A Wolverine and a Ghost Rider Walk Into a Bar
- Batman Beyond Reprises *That* Scene From Batman Year One
- Neil Gaiman: LOTR Diversity Haters Either Racist or Don't Know Tolkien
- Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Preview: More Sus Green Lanterns
- When Marvel Thought Having A Comic Called Black Goliath Was Fine
- Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Comments on Arrowverse End, Season 4
- The Roller Derby Racketeers and Other Headline Comics, Up for Auction
- Stan Lee Gave Captain America a Black Sidekick, The Falcon, in 1969
- Joe Simon & Jack Kirby Crime in Headline Comics, Up for Auction
- The First Man of the Atom Emerges in Headline Comics, Up for Auction
- The Rarest, Most Valuable, First Appearance Of Static Shock
- How Ra's Al Ghul Crosses Over With Watchmen (Spoilers)
- Tigra Gets Her Start as the Cat in Marvel's The Cat #1, Up for Auction
- Namor vs the World in Fantastic Four Annual #1, Up for Auction
- Buck Rogers Enters Comics' Silver Age from Gold Key, Up for Auction
- Amazing Fantasy #1000 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Now Jerry Sadowitz Has Been Cancelled By Margate Comedy Club
- Ye Vs. DC in The Daily LITG, 4th of September 2022
LITG two years ago, Philadelphia & Phantoms
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
- Young Justice: Phantoms – Greg Weisman Offers Season 4 Prod Update
- WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
- Amazing Spider-Man #73 Preview: Kindred's Identity Revealed! Spoilers
- Pokémon TCG No Longer Offering Special Delivery Bidoof
- Grant Morrison Reveals Novel & TV Plans To Jonathan Hickman
- Dave Bautista and Jen Psaki, Sitting in a Tree, T-W-E-E-T-I-N-G
- Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Goes Rick Sanchez; S05 Finale Look
- CJ Perry AEW-Bound? Max Caster, Linda McMahon, More Wrestling News
- Black Widow Suit: Russo Bros Reportedly Hesitant To Work With Marvel
- First Pin-Up Appearance Of Witchblade, Cyblade/Shi Preview At Auction
- The Comic That Destroyed The DC Multiverse At Auction – Crisis #1
- Inferno To Crossover- Thank FOC It's Saturday, 4th September 2021
- Kat Calamia Launches Bi Visibility Comic on Kickstarter
- Space Trash, Jenn Woodall's First Graphic Novel, Picked Up By Oni
- Peach Momoko Sees Demon Days: Rising Storm Bring In Thor and Storm
- Christopher Lloyd is Rick Sanchez- The Daily LITG, 4th September 2021
LITG three years ago, The Boys, SHIELD, WWE, and Rob Liefeld
- The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
- Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
- Fanboy Rampage: Rob Liefeld Vs Adam Levine
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser: Their Eyes See Everything
- Jason Fabok Apologies For Comic Shop Charging $50 To Sign Three Jokers
- Lucifer Season 5 Prod Resumes September, S06 Prod Right After: Report
- The Full Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Checklist – So Far
- Doctor Who: Here's Why The 13th Doctor's Origin Explains Everything
- Halo Infinite Gets It's Own Wave of Pop Vinyls from Funko
- All 6 Of Charlie Adlard's Connecting Covers For The Color Walking Dead
- Kids Walk Into A Bank Jump Up To $200 on eBay After Movie News
- Marvel Comics Uncancels Hellstrom: Prince Of Lies
- Paul Levitz' Graphic Novel, Unfinished Business Rescheduled For April
- We Only Find Them When They're Eight Bells Dead
LITG four years ago, our first inkling of a Black Batman
- On Keeping Alfred Pennyworth Dead at DC Comics
- DC Comics is About to Give Us a Black Batman
- What Do Those Major X-Men Deaths in Today's House Of X #4 Say About What's Going On? (Spoilers)
- How Doomsday Clock #11, Justice League #31, Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1 and Supergirl #33 Tie In – Even If They're Not Meant To (Spoilers)
- Could This Be Your New Batman – Luke Fox? And the Death Of Bruce Wayne?
- DCeased Gives Us a Glimpse of What Doctor Who Vs John Constantine Would Look Like
- Today, There's Another Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen Out, as Well as Doomsday Clock #11…
- The Fate of President Donald Trump in Doomsday Clock #11… (Spoilers)
- Exclusive Batman #78 Preview Shows How Much Catwoman Really Loves Batman
- DC's Legion Skin Colour Changes Between Original and Reprinted Supergirl #33, Out Today
- The Future Of Spawn After #300 (Spoilers)
- Is This Why Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium Feels Like House Of X #2? (Spoilers)
- Rob Liefeld Reveals Why Image United is Really, Truly Dead
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Lee Marrs, creator of The Further Fattening Adventures of Pudge, Girl Blimp, writer on Crazy, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, Indiana Jones.
- Arvell Jones, artist on All-Star Squadron, Kobalt, Hardware, Captain America.
- Cathy Lee Guisewite, creator of Cathy.
- Bob Chapman, of Graphitti Designs.
- Stuart Gould of comics printers, publishers and distributors, UK Comics Creative.
