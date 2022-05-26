Khan-La'an In The Daily LITG, 26th May 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Khan-La'an in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Featurette Addresses Khan-La'an Link
- Is There A Daredevil/Elektra Vs Punisher Coming After Dark Reign?
- Night Court Star Melissa Rauch: "I Love This Cast"; Shares New Images
- Mary Jane Watson Does Not Appear In This Comic! (Spoilers!)
- The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger
- Does Jane Foster Have Hammer Envy In Avengers #56? (Spoilers)
- Did Thor Get Hulked Or Did Hulk Get Thored? Welcome #THULK (Spoilers)
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why Tom Ellis Can't Be THIS Lucifer
- Jazwares Announces Star Wars: Micro Galaxy Squadron Collectible Line
- Mountain Dew Will Be Bringing Back Its Typhoon Flavor
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Preview Hollow, the Queer YA Take on The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
- Co-Founder Of CBCS Steve Borock Quits To Join MyComicShop
- Z2 Comics Turns Weird AL Yankovic Songs Into Comic Book Stories
- This Punisher Didn't Set Fire To Ants When He Was A Kid (Spoilers)
- The Return Of Motormouth To Marvel In Captain Carter
- Non-Binary Power Rangers In The Daily LITG, 25th May 2022
- 2000AD Unearths Romance Comics From 40s & 50s in A Very British Affair
- Daughters Of Albion Debuts At MCM London Comic Con
LITG one year ago – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops
- Funko Breaks the Internet With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops
- DC Teases Justice Society Of America with Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch
- Remembering The Best Glitch In Pokémon GO History
- The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trio Signal Season 15 First Day Back
- Funko Reveals New Spooky Marvel Comics Pops For Funkoween
- DC Comics' August 2021 Solicits Frankensteined (UPDATE)
- DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
- The Bad Guy On The Cover of Detective Comics #27 Finally Gets A Name
- Funko Reveals Día de Muertos DC Comics and Gabriel Iglesias Pops
- The One Big Spoiler Of Laila Starr #1
- Something Is Killing The Children #17 Double Tops Advance Reorders
- DC Comics Promises a New Stargirl Comic, With Stargirl #1 Soon
- Matthew Rosenberg Writes The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox From DC
- Other History Of The DC Universe Gives Us a Gotham Monopoly Board
- Huntress Back-Up Strip Invades Detective Comics #1036 Main Feature
- Josh Williamson On Bringing Back Connor Hawke, Lian and Roy Harper
- Black Swan & XXL – Meet The New Assassin Character Finds Of Robin #2
- Dynamite Get Double FOC Sales Jumps For Red Sonja and Bettie Page
- Lobo's Back is Back For Crush & Lobo
- Action Lab Launches Citizen #1 in August 2021 Solicits
- "Worlds Will Live" – Josh Williamson Sells Infinite Frontier #1
- Dancing With The Dragon and Action Tank in Scout August 2021 Solicits
- Eric Powell and Lucky Yates's New Comic, Lester Of The Lesser Gods
- Good Boy Magazine #1 – Indie Comics Anthology From Silver Sprocket
- Adventures Of Adrienne James Launches in Heavy Metal August Solicits
- Turning The Volume Back Down To One, The Daily LITG, 25th of May 2021
LITG two years ago – Magic: The Gathering
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about Magic The Gathering. With just a little Twin Peaks.
- Magic: The Gathering Announces Full Sleeves Secret Lair Drop
- Psych Star James Roday on Why Twin Peaks, Bobby Briggs Mattered
- Watchmen Creator Damon Lindelof Kicks Us in Our Season 2 Feels
- Marvel Comics Cancels Living Vampire, Dark Marvel and Sneaker Variants
- What Was All That About Batman Sitting Down in Harley Quinn S02E05?
- That New DC Comics Origin For The Joker in Walmart Batman Giant #5
- Mahmud Asrar Returns to X-Men, Takes Over From Leinil Yu
- Breaking Social Distancing Rules? The Walking Dead Knows Who You Are
- Pedro Pascal Talks Community, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Role and More
- Comics Folk React to… That Dominic Cummings Press Statement
LITG three years ago – we knew all about Tom King.
Man, we were so on the ball with Tom King coming off Batman, weren't we? And so off about Sheriff Kapoor.
- Rumour – Tom King Taken Off Batman? Last Issue Will Be #85?
- The Walking Dead Introduces Sheriff Kapoor – a Replacement For Rick? (Spoilers)
- The Morning After… The Tom King Batman News Broke
- DC Comics Gay Kiss Featured on Marvel Comics #1000 Cover
- Wanna See 4 Netflix's Upcoming 'Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Photos?!
- Batman's Tom King Thanks His Readers For Their Support
- Who Is Leviathan? And What Might It Have To Do With Sherlock? (POSSIBLY MAJOR SPOILERS)
- What Does Mitch Gerads Know About the Rumored End of Tom King's Batman Run?
- A New Wally West Comic From DC to Follow Heroes In Crisis?
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tom Mandrake, artist on The Spectre, Martian Manhunter, Grimjack and Batman.
- James Kochalka, creator of Superf*ckers
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.