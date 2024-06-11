Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, tim leong

Marvel Gets Charted in the Daily LITG, 11th of June, 2024

Tim Leong's Marvel Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Marvel Comics Universe topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday.

A Visual Guide to the Marvel Comics Universe in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics

LITG two years ago, White Male Doctor Whos

LITG three years ago – Transformers: Shattered Glass Soundwave

LITG four years ago, Dan DiDio Talking

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone got excited. But as the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell continues to top the chart, Dan DiDio's video conversations started to rise as well.

LITG five years ago, Rob Liefeld predicted the collapse of DC Comics

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago, when Chelsea Cain was doing her best impersonation of JK Rowling.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Rich Margopoulos, writer for Vampirella, Creepy, Archie

writer for Vampirella, Creepy, Archie Susan van Camp , artist on Tales From the Aniverse and Varcel's Vixens.

, artist on Tales From the Aniverse and Varcel's Vixens. Terry Collins, writer on Cartoon Network Presents, Lost In Space

writer on Cartoon Network Presents, Lost In Space Ryan K. Lindsay , writer of Beautiful Canvas, Eternal, and Negative Space

, writer of Beautiful Canvas, Eternal, and Negative Space Kahlil Schweitzer, Marketing Manager of MCM Comic Con

Marketing Manager of MCM Comic Con Julien Hugonnard-Bert, artist on Injustice: Gods Among Us, Crossed and Star Wars

artist on Injustice: Gods Among Us, Crossed and Star Wars Josh O'Neill, writer and editor owner of Locust Moon Comics in Philadelphia.

writer and editor owner of Locust Moon Comics in Philadelphia. Rob Curley , comics writer, publisher and retailer as Sub City in Dublin

, comics writer, publisher and retailer as Sub City in Dublin Paul Benjamin, writer on Marvel Adventures Hulk, Disney Princess, Muppet King Arthur.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

