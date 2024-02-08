Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, ultimate black panther

Missing Ultimate Black Panther #1 in The Daily LITG, 8th February 2024

Ultimate Black Panther #1 rockets in value on eBay, partially due to thousands of copies going missing from Penguin Random House.

Article Summary Ultimate Black Panther #1's value soars as copies vanish from distribution.

Daily LITG features the top ten trending comic stories.

Batman #142 takes the lead in popularity yesterday.

Memorable comic moments from years past revisited in LITG.

Ultimate Black Panther #1 rockets in value on eBay, partially due to thousands of copies going missing from Penguin Random House. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Ultimate Black Panther #1 tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Boom kickstarts "Season Six-And-A-Half" of The Expanse

LITG two years ago, That 90s Show

LITG three years ago, Cobra Kai and Gunnsplaining – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

LITG four years ago – Death Note Returned

And how Wally West powered up.

LITG five years ago – creator control was in the air

And we were finding covers all over the place.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tyler Jenkins, artist on Peter Panzerfaust, Grass Kings, Neverboy and Black Badge

artist on Peter Panzerfaust, Grass Kings, Neverboy and Black Badge Mark Russell, writer on Flintstones, Snagglepuss, Second Coming, Prez and Red Sonja.

writer on Flintstones, Snagglepuss, Second Coming, Prez and Red Sonja. Rick Shea, owner-operator at Famous Faces & Funnies, Melbourne Toy and Comic Con and Orlando Toy and Comic Con

owner-operator at Famous Faces & Funnies, Melbourne Toy and Comic Con and Orlando Toy and Comic Con Jennifer Weber, digital compositer at Marvel Entertainment

digital compositer at Marvel Entertainment Gus Higuera , artist on New World Order

, artist on New World Order Ben Moor , comedian and comics lecturer.

, comedian and comics lecturer. Erik McCurdy, writer of Experiment 42.

