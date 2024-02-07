Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman #142, newlitg

Batman #142 in The Daily LITG, 7th Of February, 2024

Batman #142 came out yesterday, sold out straight away and kicked off Joker Year One. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about stuff.

Batman #142 came out yesterday, sold out straight away and kicked off Joker Year One. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Batman #142 tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse

LITG two years ago, The Rock Vs Joe Rogan

LITG three years ago, Cobra Kai and Pokémon GO

LITG four years ago – Death Note Returned

And Darth Vader changed things.

LITG five years ago – Shadowbringers were coming

And Lex Luthor was wrong again.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Richard Bruning , former EIC at Capital Comics, former creative director at DC, art director and consulting editor for Berger Books.

, former EIC at Capital Comics, former creative director at DC, art director and consulting editor for Berger Books. Bob Camp , artist on G.I. Joe, Crazy Magazine, Bizarre Adventures, Savage Tales, Conan the Barbarian, and The 'Nam.

, artist on G.I. Joe, Crazy Magazine, Bizarre Adventures, Savage Tales, Conan the Barbarian, and The 'Nam. Paul Castiglia, writer and editor on Archie Comics and Sonic The Hedgehog.

writer and editor on Archie Comics and Sonic The Hedgehog. Brandon Spicer, artist for Cry Havoc Creations

