Batman #142 in The Daily LITG, 7th Of February, 2024
Batman #142 came out yesterday, sold out straight away and kicked off Joker Year One. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about stuff.
Batman #142 came out yesterday, sold out straight away and kicked off Joker Year One. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Batman #142 tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Batman #142 May Explain Why The Joker Can Do What He Does (Spoilers)
- Will Kneel Before Zod Need To Be Renamed For Issue #3? (Spoilers)
- Bowen Yang Calling Out SNL for Dave Chappelle, Nikki Haley Moves?
- Rob Liefeld Announces His Retirement From Deadpool
- More Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art, And Why
- The Loyal Subjects Debuts New TMNT Comic Book Leonardo (IDW) Set
- One Hand & Six Fingers, A New Shared Universe From Image Comics
- Wonder Man Crew Member Dies After On-Set Accident; Marvel Responds
- Star Trek: William Shatner Fine with AI Kirk As Long As He Gets Paid
- Cobra Commander Comes to McFarlane Toys for G.I.Joe Page Punchers
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Romantic Adventures #50's Horrific Ogden Whitney Cover, Up for Auction
- PrintWatch: Batman #142 Gets A Second Printing, Everyone Says So
- Skottie Young & Jorge Corona's Ain't No Grave from Image Comics in May
- Magdalene Visaggio & Paulina Ganucheau's Girlmode From HarperCollins
- Azzarello & Risso's Blood Brothers Mother from Dstlry to Debut in CSN
- More Comic Creators Leave Cadence in The Daily LITG 6th February 2024
LITG one year ago, Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- South Park Season 26 Ep. 1: Hell Hath No Fury Like a Jealous Cartman
- Marvel's New Team Line-Up For The Avengers For 2023
- Rick and Morty Staff Demanded Justin Roiland Statement & More: Report
- Marvel Comics to Preview New Hulk Creative Team in Upcoming Annual
- @Midnight Replacing The Late Late Show; Stephen Colbert to EP: Report
- Oversee Comics At Kickstarter For $120-140,000 A Year? Apply Today
- A New Origin For Superman's "Faster Than A Speeding Bullet"
- Catwoman Has Two New Arse-Based Nicknames For Nightwing (Spoilers)
- Three Unpublished Issues of Jimmy Palmiotti & Dan Panosian's Punisher
- Twelve Divine Covers by Jamie McKelvie for The Expanse Season 6 1/2
- Guardian of Fukushima: Graphic Novel Launching Ahead of Anniversary
- Silk Cotton's Caribbean Pantheon Looks For English Language Publisher
- Amanda Waller Explains What Lazarus Planet Juices Do (Spoilers)
- Flatline Gets New Powers In Lazarus Planet For Dawn Of DC (Spoilers)
- The New Avengers Line-Up in The Daily LITG, 7th February 2023
LITG two years ago, The Rock Vs Joe Rogan
- Did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Lay the Smackdown on Joe Rogan Visit?
- McFarlane Debuts Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Figures
- That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith Marks That '70s Show Spinoff Start
- The 'Woke SJW' Batman of New York And Other Gotham Gossip (Spoilers)
- Always Sunny: Charlie Day Thinks He Has What It Takes to Take Over SNL
- Fanboy Rampage: Gumroad, Brian "Box" Brown and NFTs
- Avengers #53 Preview: Penetrating The Avengers
- Reacher Review: Alan Ritchson Rescues Fun Adapt from TV Clichés
- The Long Night Is Really Good, And Worth Your Attention {Review}
- Amazing Spider-Man #88 Vs Batman #120 – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Neal Adams Combines New York Trip/Dinner, NFT, CGC & Hash Rush Comics
- The Sub-Mariner's Search for Atlantis in Fantastic Four Up for Auction
- Snoop Dogg to Star in New Horror Graphic Novel Tales from the Crip
- The Beast and Patsy Walker in Amazing Adventures, Up for Auction
- Fumio Obata Sells Taki's Belt Graphic Novel To HarperAlley
- Lunar New Year Love Story, New OGN From Gene Luen Yang & LeUyen Pham
- The Ghost In FOC, For The 6th Of February 2022
- Strange Planet Meets The Investigators – Marshmallow Martians
- Supernatural And Walker In The Daily LITG 6th February 2022
LITG three years ago, Cobra Kai and Pokémon GO
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Cliff Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- Whatever Happened To The Kalos Rollout In Pokémon GO?
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
- American Horror Story: Frances Conroy (Finally) Season 10 Confirmed
- Why Did We Think DC Comics Was Calling Black Adam, Shazadam?
- Tomorrow Is Roselia Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Fox Corp Shows Lou Dobbs Tonight What Cancel Culture Looks Like
- Shadow Mamoswine Shakes The Pokémon GO Meta
- DC Comics Erases Michael Davis From Black History Month?
- Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #4
- Diamond UK Delays To Comic Book Stores This Week
- Deathblow, Team 6, Marlowe – Wildstorm Comes To DC Infinite Frontier
- Diamond Discounts Free Comic Book Day 2020 Comics To Retailers
- Manara To Mignola To Madureira – Original Art Up For Auction
- An Upcoming Heroes Reborn One-Shot Shows Us Hyperion In His Early Days
- Bryan Hitch, Olivier Coipel, Frank Quitely & Mark Millar Original Art
- Dead End Kids: Suburban Job #2 Sells Out, No Word On Second Printing
LITG four years ago – Death Note Returned
And Darth Vader changed things.
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Today's Darth Vader #1 Comic Rewrites George Lucas' Star Wars Canon (MASSIVE SPOILERS)
- Bad Idea Comics – No Digital, No Collections, No Variants, One-Per-Customer, From Twenty Stores Only
- The Brand New Batmobile – There's An App For That – in Batman #88 (Spoilers)
- DC's Generation Zero On Free Comic Book Day – a Sequel to Flash Forward and the Beginning of the New DC Timeline
- Bodnar's Auction House Pulls DC Comics Bound Volumes From Sale
- Funko Announces Four New Pokemon Pop Vinyl Figures
- Destination Comics – A New Publisher From Comicsgate's Richard Meyer and Chuck Dixon? With Sylvester Stallone-Written Expendables, And More
- "Ray Donovan" Showrunner David Hollander Confused by Series Ending
- It's the Long-Awaited My Little Pony/Transformers Crossover from IDW
LITG five years ago – Shadowbringers were coming
And Lex Luthor was wrong again.
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Pre-Orders Available Today
- Everything Lex Luthor Knew Was Wrong – Justice League #17 Rewrites More DC History
- LATE: Another Week, Another Delay For Doomsday Clock #9
- Natasha Lyonne in 'Russian Doll': The Embodiment of NYC's East Village
- Could The Undertaker Leave WWE for AEW?
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Richard Bruning, former EIC at Capital Comics, former creative director at DC, art director and consulting editor for Berger Books.
- Bob Camp, artist on G.I. Joe, Crazy Magazine, Bizarre Adventures, Savage Tales, Conan the Barbarian, and The 'Nam.
- Paul Castiglia, writer and editor on Archie Comics and Sonic The Hedgehog.
- Brandon Spicer, artist for Cry Havoc Creations
