Neil Gaiman Still God in The Daily LITG 21st August 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Neil Gaiman as God
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- Fantastic Four #46 Preview: Reed Richards Finally Meets His Match
- HBO Max Backlash, She-Hulk, Harley Quinn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
- Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Offers Global, Living Episode Experience
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on If Viewers Can Expect "Bonus" Episode 12
- Marvel Teases An S.O.S. For Mutants & X-Men In 2023
- A New Golden Age (Not Just Batman) in DC Comics November 2022 Solicits
- AXE: Judgment Day #3 Preview: Captain America Gets Judged
- Deadpool Posts MCU Social Media Followers Chart, "Ignores Hulk"
- First Look Inside Matthew Rosenberg & Stephen Segovia's WildCATS #1
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- New-New York and the Future of 1982 in Prize Comics, Up for Auction
- Comic Store In Your Future: Always, Always Learning
- The Clock's New Beginning in 1937's Feature Funnies #3, at Auction
- A First Look at Matteo Scalera's Batman One Bad Day Mister Freeze
- PrintWatch: Second Prints For Star Wars, Bloodborne, Predator & More
- The Last Gender by Rei Taki in Kodansha Solicits November 2022
- Pat Shand on Gangster Ass Barista in Black Mask November 2022 Solicits
- Door To Door, Night To Night in Vault Comics November 2022 Solicits
- Rick And Morty's Beth Gets Her Own Comic in Oni November 2022 Solicits
- Neil Gaiman as God in The Daily LITG 20th August 2022
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Former DC Group Editor Bobbie Chase
- Comics journalist Josh Davison
- Nima Sorat, artist on Monster Attack Network
- Daniel Valadez, artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront.
- Tim Leong, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, author of Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe.