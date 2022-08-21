Neil Gaiman Still God in The Daily LITG 21st August 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Neil Gaiman as God

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago: Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy

LITG two years ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty

LITG, three years ago when Batman was hitting the headlines… and everything was Frankensteined,

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Former DC Group Editor Bobbie Chase

Comics journalist Josh Davison

Nima Sorat , artist on Monster Attack Network

, artist on Monster Attack Network Daniel Valadez , artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront.

, artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront. Tim Leong, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, author of Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address

