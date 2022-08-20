Neil Gaiman as God in The Daily LITG 20th August 2022
Comments
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Neil Gaiman as God
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- Geoff Johns Launches Justice Society Of America & Stargirl Series
- A New Golden Age (Not Just Batman) in DC Comics November 2022 Solicits
- The Sandman Bonus Ep Adapts A Dream of a Thousand Cats, Calliope
- Diamond Comic Distributors Sues GameStop For Three Million Dollars
- Old Man Rights Purchased By RLJE Films, Releasing October 14th
- Tom Palmer Sr, Inker Extraordinaire, Dies At The Age Of 81
- Marvel Teases An S.O.S. For Mutants & X-Men In 2023
- GI Joe #300, IDW's Last GI Joe Comic in IDW's November 2022 Solicits
- Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Offers Global, Living Episode Experience
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Evanescence: Echoes from the Void #2 Preview: Careful What You Wish For
- Marvel Teases An S.O.S. For Mutants & X-Men In 2023
- Beyondtopia Legends #1 from Fairsquare in November 2022 Solicits
- Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack in Opus Comics' November 2022 Solicits
- Once Upon A Time & The Ones on Next Week's Previews Catalog Cover
- Judge Dredd Megazine #450 in Rebellion's October 2022 Solicits
- The Tryout: All-Ages School Sports Graphic Novel Debuts in September
- Dave Sim Does Keanu Reeves & Frank Miller In Cerebus In Hell BTVRK #1
- Tarzan & Marc Silvestri's Cherish in Dynamite November 2022 Solicits
- The 228 Comic Shops Selling Bad Idea, Including All Forbidden Planets
- Bad Idea Publish Mark Waid & David Lapham's Comic in Diamond Previews
- Skullkickers Return in Image Comics November 2022 Solicits
- GI Joe #300, IDW's Last GI Joe Comic in IDW's November 2022 Solicits
- Frank Miller Presents has Ronin & Ancient Enemies in November Solicits
- Kevin Smith's Quick Stops #1 in Dark Horse November 2022 Solicits
- Behold Behemoth & End Of The World in Boom November 2022 Solicits
- Frank Miller Has A Thing In The Daily LITG 19th August 2022
LITG one year ago: Eternals Trailed
- Marvel Studios' Final Trailer for Eternals Has Just Dropped (VIDEO)
- On the Illusion of Change and Jonathan Hickman Leaving the X-Men
- The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Offers Short & Sweet Season 3 News
- Marvel Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For November 2021
- Supergirl Fans Want Kara/Lena Supercorp Ship Canon; Game Night Talk
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Return to Paddy's; Prank War?
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson Signals Season 15 Day 1 Start
- Doctor Who Showrunner "Law" Ultimate British Fanboy Gatekeeping
- Alan Moore's Movie The Show To Screen And Stream For One Night Only
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Update With Baruffio's Change
- Look Inside the Maw of BOOM! Studios' Maw #1
- BOOM! to Publish Getting Dizzy by Shea Fontana and Celia Moscote
- The Thing Is Getting His Own Marvel Comic Starting This November
- Matthew Rosenberg, Tyler Ross Launch YA Image Series with Soundtrack
- Bisexual Robin Sees Batman Urban Legends #6 1st Print Hit $45 On eBay
- Thanos to Lead a Major Marvel Movie Team This November
- Wanda Maximoff Back To Life In The Trial Of Magneto #4?
- Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X Gets Restored for New Gallery Edition
- Star Wars Holiday Special Gets a Redo in New Comic This November
- Will Iron Man Get Stoned and Reboot the Marvel Universe in November?
- Chip Zdarsky and Jacob Phillips's Newburn From Image Comics
- Marvel To Launch Star Wars: Crimson Reign Comic Book Series
- Archie And Jughead In Hell, in Archie Comics November 2021 Solicits
- Titan Confirms Two Doctors & Two Roses Doctor Who Comic in November
- TMNT Last Ronin & The Me You Love In The Dark Top Advance Reorders
- Bad Idea's Hero Trade Passive/Aggressive Hits $50 On eBay
- Skottie Young Launches Ongoing I Hate Fairyland Drawn By Brett Parson
- Bisexual Robin Sees Batman Urban Legends #6 Get A Second Print
- Marieke Nijkamp & Enid Balám New Hawkeye: Kate Bishop Marvel Comic
- Nightwing Goes Where Batman Wouldn't in Daily LITG, 19th August 2021
LITG two years ago, Squidbillies, Pokemon, Rick And Morty and the future of Thor
Pokemon GO is still driving so much attention, but a little relationship news from Supernatural also turns heads. And we also get an idea of where Thor was heading to…
- Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
- Missed Shiny Deino? Dragon Week Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Best Friend Jerry Needs Your Help
- Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Make It Official
- The Future Of Thor As Revealed In Thor #6 (Spoilers)
- New Venom Marvel Legends Wave Announced with Venompool BAF
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles' 3 New Fans Can't Watch; Padalecki Approves
- Are 20-25% Of DC Comics Losing Money? The Hellblazer Hypothesis…
- Dave Bautista Missed Bernie Sanders Speech Because He Was Pooping
- Venipede Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO: Will It Be Shiny?
- Lex Luthor Of The Endless? Death Metal Does Sandman Again? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Launches Eternals in November With Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
- X-Men On The Problems Of Bringing People Back From The Dead SPOILERS
- Marvel Comics Launches Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices 1 in November
- Atlantis Attacks Now Rescheduled – Marvel MIA List Updated Again
LITG three years ago, the teasing of the return of One More Day began here… and ends with Kindred.
- A Return to One More Day and the Spider-Marriage With Amazing Spider-Man #29? (Spoilers)
- "Supernatural" Farewell Tour Has Begun – Yes, There Will Be Tears [Video]
- Meet the New Leader of the X-Men in Powers of X #2 [X-ual Healing 8-14-2019]
- Tony Stark's Shocking Revelation in Iron Man #15 [Preview]
- An X-Men Reunion in Fearless #2 [Preview]
- Transformers Are Now Changing Art Teams
- "Stranger Things" Is Officially Coming To "Dead By Daylight"
- Doc Justice and the J-Team to Change (Part Of) Marvel Universe Forever
- Unmasking Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #10 [Preview]
- Do Any Comic Shops Out There Still Have Copies of the Megadeth: Death By Design Graphic Novel on Their Shelves?
- A Look at All the Walmart DC 100-Page Giant 'Next Month' Teases For Relaunch
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Kirk Chritton, writer of Die Kamikaze
- Gavin Higginbotham, writer for Savage Dragon
- Kat Rocha, publisher of 01Publishing
- Sean Kleefeld, comics journalist
- Mike Pallotta, Creative Executive, Unscripted TV, Podcasts, and Consumer Products, DC Comics