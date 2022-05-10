Night Court Halfway in The Daily LITG, 10th May 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Night Court Halfway in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG two years ago – Bechdel, BBC Zoom, Baron Corbin

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowd funding.

LITG three years ago – Marvel #1000

Two years ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only a year ago?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Rex Mundi creator Eric Johnson

Comics journalist, Stephen Jewell

Comics colourist Nate Lovett

Comic book editor Murray R. Ward

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address

