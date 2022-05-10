Night Court Halfway in The Daily LITG, 10th May 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Night Court Halfway in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Night Court Filming Reaches Midway Mark; Humble Social Media Request
- BBC Reveals Secret "Woke Agenda" with Latest Doctor Who Casting
- The Flash S0814 Funeral for a Friend Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye
- X-Men Red #2, X-Force #28, Wolverine #21, New Mutants #25 Preview
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Offers More Proof Streaming Series Exists
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow Deserves A Final Run: BCTV DD Editorial
- Star Trek: Picard S03 Time Jump Set; Stewart on S02 Finale, TNG Cast
- 'Justice League Are Dead, They Ain't Ever Coming Back'- FCBD Spoilers
- Matt Lanter: Blue Beetle, Kenobi Cameo Rumor, Jupiter's Legacy; More
- Batman Comics Take Top Three in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Josh Adams, Fahmida Azim, Hickey, Del Col Win 2022 Pulitzer Prize
- We Do Talk About John Bruno's Debut Graphic Novel, Navigator
- Black Hood & the Changing of the Guard in Top Notch Comics, at Auction
- Jamie S Rich Quits Tapas Media EIC To Be IDW Exec Editorial Director
- Free Substack Comics Day – Grant Morrison, BKV, James Tynion & More
- New Street Fighter Character Made Her Debut, Pietra
- The Lurid Saga of L.B. Cole's Thrilling Crime Cases #49, at Auction
- David Finch's Clementine #1 Variant Headlines Comics Vault Live 2022
- Bishop's Marvel Comics Debut In CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage
- Next Week Marvel Blast From The Past, Venom, Wolverine Patch & Elektra
- Rob Feldman's Cyko Ko Back In Print, Exclusively For NFT Collectors
- Sandman Featuring A Todd McFarlane Pin-Up, Taking Bids At Heritage
- Hirano and Kagiura: Yen Press to Publish Spinoff BL Manga in October
- Black Hood's Rare First Appearance in Top Notch Comics #9, at Auction
LITG one year ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
- Marvel Rushes To Publish Lady Loki, Mistress Of Mischief
- Marill Limited Research Day Mistaken Kicked Off Early In Pokémon GO
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Share Greetings, Updates from Season 8 Set
- Rob Liefeld Spoils Mighty Crusaders In Outrage Against Spoilers
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean & Hilarie Burton Morgan Celebrate Anniv
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Shares Set Photos from West End Production
- Klaus Janson On The X-Men Books And More Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes
- DC Changes Digital-First Policy For Their Upcoming Comics
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Offers Some Advice to Future Writers
- J.C. Leyendecker Saturday Evening Post Cover Hits Record $4.1 Million
- The Strangely Scientific Debut of Adam Strange Up for Auction
- Hello My Name is Poop: Wonderbound's New Middle Grade Graphic Novel
- The Future in the Hands of Red Hood? Future State Gotham #1 Preview
- America Chavez: Made In The USA #3 Review: Disappointing
- Flatulence in the Belly of the Beast in Wonder Woman #772 [Preview]
- I Know All There Is To Know About The Crying Boy by Niall Orourke
- Time for a Freaky Friday in Guardians of the Galaxy #14 [Preview]
- Batman #108 Review: Too Little Ghost-Maker
- Take a Trip Down Memory Lane in X-Factor #9 [Preview]
- The Good Asian #1 Review: Save A Table In Awards Season
- Batman & Heroes Reborn Beat Fortnite in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Something Is Killing The Children and Blue Flame Top Advance Reorders
- Everything Is Meta – A Blatant & Wholly Transparent Appeal To You
- Hailstone: Civil War Horror Series to Launch as Comixology Original
- New Avengers Reunion in Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Kings Ransom
- Superman and Son in Big Trouble in Superman #31 [Preview]
- The War of the Bounty Hunters Continues in Star Wars #13 [Preview]
- Noctis: Australian Hip Hop Band Hilltop Hoods Debut their First Comic
- Marie Enger Sells YA Horror Graphic Novel, Controlled Burn
- Alone Time for Superman & Lois – Justice League Last Ride #1 Preview
- Green Lantern #2 Review: A New Era On Oa
- FCBD Preview: Gloomhaven Gets A One Shot For Free Comic Book Day
- Mutant Superiority on Display in X-Corp #1 [Preview]
- Digital First Becomes Digital-The-Same in The Daily LITG 9th May 2021
LITG two years ago – Bechdel, BBC Zoom, Baron Corbin
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowd funding.
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for BBC Zoom Backgrounds
- Baron Corbin Spills the Coffee Beans as Renee Young Makes Corn Soup
- Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
- San Diego Comics to Permanently Close, Can't Wait For Diamond Anymore
- Mansplaining The Bechdel Test To Rick And Morty Fans
- Why Batman Forever Turned Out to Be Never Again
- Rich Johnston Talks to "Michael Grey", Uncovers Their Real Identity
- Community Read Enrolls Pedro Pascal; Rick and Morty Season 6 Update
- Sean Gordon Murphy to Crowdfund Graphic Novel, The Plot Holes
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling's for "R****ds", Wrestlers Respond
LITG three years ago – Marvel #1000
Two years ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only a year ago?
- Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
- Many More Creators For Marvel Comics #1000 – Has to Be One-Page Stories #MarvelComics
- LATE: Heroes In Crisis #9 Slips to the Same Week as Doomsday Clock #10
- Layoffs Follow Lion Forge/Oni Press Merger, As Does Backlash
- Marvel Shuts Down Claim That Marvel #1000 Teasers Not Diverse Enough
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Rex Mundi creator Eric Johnson
- Comics journalist, Stephen Jewell
- Comics colourist Nate Lovett
- Comic book editor Murray R. Ward
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.