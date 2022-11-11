On The Way To Thought Bubble on The Daily LITG 11th November 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm currently on the train to Thought Bubble, and you can see a metric tonne of previews, debuts and features for comic books appearing at the show in Harrogate right here. 

Photo by me of me
Photo by me of me

LITG: On The Way To Thought Bubble

  1. New Looks For Old Mutants In Legion Of X #7 (XSpoilers)
  2. Night Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode Premiere
  3. The First Trailer For John Wick: Chapter 4 Is Here And It's Awesome
  4. Superman & Lois, Walker & More: The CW/Nexstar News Gets Worse
  5. Green Lantern, Penguin, "Harry Potter" Series & More HBO Max Updates
  6. Charles Schulz Entrusts Tom Everhart With Peanuts' Snoopy
  7. Is Hasbro's Price Increase Hurting the Future of Collecting?
  8. For All Mankind: The Star Trek Prequel We Deserved But Didn't Get
  9. Brec Bassinger Discusses DC's Stargirl End, Says Series Was Shopped
  10. Transformers Optimus Prime Celebrates the Holidays with Hasbro

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Open To Supernatural

 

The Daily LITG, 11th of November 2021
Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
  2. Quantum Leap: Scott Bakula Issues Statement on Dean Stockwell Passing
  3. Will Niantic Kill Pokémon GO Like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?
  4. Riverdale S06 Preview: Welcome to Rivervale! Yes, You Read That Right
  5. Thor Vs Hulk In 2022 Will Come With A New Level Of Gore And Violence
  6. Psych 3: This Is Gus Images – Shawn & Gus Go Rogue; Lassiter's Future
  7. The Future Of Venom Teased In Venom #1 With Kang & Bedlam (Spoilers)
  8. Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan & Bill Maher: Just Old Men Yelling at Clouds
  9. Spider-Man Beyond – Trademarks, Salaries And Spoilers, Today
  10. Star Trek: Discovery Releases Season 4 Episodes 1 & 2 Preview Images
  11. Brendan Hunt Submits Comic About Being R Kelly's Cell-Mate To Court
  12. Tapas Turns Fashionistas Into Superhero Webtoon As House Of Slay
  13. Peanuts' Snoopy Takes Flight as the WWI Flying Ace in Lithograph
  14. Murder, Mutants & Witchbreed Magic in Krakoan X-Men Titles Today
  15. Marvel, Can I Claim A No-Prize For The Death Of Tom Lennox?
  16. Garth Ennis & Henry Flint Create Sequel To Hawk The Slayer Movie
  17. Happy Birthday Neil Gaiman- The Daily LITG, 10th of November 2021

LITG two years ago, Three Point Five Jokers

How The Three Jokers Rewrites The Killing Joke (Spoilers)

  1. SCOOP: Batman: Three Jokers Sequel From Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok
  2. Marvel Comics Getting a DC Tsunami In The New Year
  3. Marvel Comics Editorial Ban The Use Of Stan Lee's "Excelsior"
  4. American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
  5. Shiny Ferroseed Is Live For All Players In Pokémon GO
  6. Chris Claremont Returns To The X-Men With X-Men Legends
  7. Shiny Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
  8. Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
  9. Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
  10. The Outsider Canceled by HBO; Stephen King Adapt Being Shopped
  11. You've Had Baby Yoda, Teen Groot And Now… Young Hellboy
  12. Marvel Comics King In Black Solicitations For February 2020
  13. Marie Javins Now Full Editor-In-Chief Of DC Comics
  14. Image Comics Delays Steve Skroce's Post Americana Orders For Big News
  15. Peach Momoko Draws Mandalorian, Baby Yoda For Star Wars Insider #200
  16. New Marvel Omnibus For Predator, Spider-Gwen, Wolverine & Power Pack
  17. Will Lumberjanes: End of Summer #1 Beat Issue #75 73% Bump?
  18. Guojing Follows Only Child Graphic Novel With AI For 2023

LITG three years ago, Doctor Who was coming…

And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.

  1. "Doctor Who" Series 12: Something's Planned for November 23rd… [Video]
  2. Don't Blame 'Terminator: Dark Fate's' Box-Office On This Cast
  3. McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
  4. Cyclops, Not a Deadbeat Dad After All in X-Men #2 [Preview]
  5. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 10th November 2019 – "Everyone Seemed To Pass On The Flight Rings"
  6. Top 100 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels of October 2019
  7. All The Tiered Covers for Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child by Rafael Grampa, Paul Pope, Joelle Jones, Frank Miller, Andy Kubert
  8. RanKING: From "Doctor Sleep" to "It, Chapter 2"– The Best to Worst of Stephen King Adaptations 2019
  9. Can Psylocke Kill a God in Fallen Angels #1 [Preview]
  10. Rob Liefeld vs. the Millennials

LITG four years ago, Cosplay mattered

And DC Universe got hacked against Trump.

  1. Blizzard Issues a Statement on Racially Insensitive Cosplay
  2. DC Universe's Twitter Hacked, Insults Donald Trump
  3. Daredevil's Greatest Villain Returns in Next Week's Daredevil #611
  4. Do You Live in Marin County, California? Do You Still Want a Comic Shop? Then Read On…
  5. San Diego Comic-Con President, John Rogers, Has Died

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • John Reppion, comic book writer, 2000AD, Judge Dredd, Damsels, Albion, Savage Tales, Wild Girl, Sherlock Holmes.
  • Belladonna artist, Clint Hilinski
  • Steve Ekstrom, comic book writer.
  • Starchild comics creator James A. Owen
  • Jim Stenstrum, writer for Creepy, Eerie, 1984 and Vampirella
  • DC Comics mocker Khaver Siddiqi
  • Susan F. Daigle-Leach, comic book colourist and letterer.
  • Comic book reviewer Jimi Longmuir
  • Valia Kapadai, artist at Lar Lar Lar Comics

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.