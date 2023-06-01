Peter And Paul in The Daily LITG, the 1st of June, 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as the past four years and which comic cretaor folk have got birthdays today.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Secrets Of Paul in Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
- Hot Toys Embraces the Summer with Disney's Lilo & Stitch Cosbi's
- The Future Of The Punisher At Marvel Comics (Very Big Spoilers)
- The Legacy Of The Punisher On The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- What Future For Aquaman Comics In The Dawn Of DC?
- Did Steve Rogers Learn From Spider-Man Over Punching Captain America
- Full Name Of Wonder Woman's Daughter, Trinity, Revealed (Spoilers)
- The Flash Film Director Might Need Grant Gustin Refresher Course
- The Moment Of That Death In Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
- Betsy Braddock Realises Loki Season 2 Is Coming (Spoilers)
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Doctor Octopus Reincarnated As A Japanese School Girl – Marvel X Jump
- Rob Liefeld Gets Woke, Goes For Broke With A Female Shatterstar
- The Return Of Todd McFarlane's Boof To Image Comics
- Rodney Barnes, Xzibit & Jonathan Wayshak's Florence & Normandie OGN
- Trinity Not Named After The Matrix in The Daily LITG, 31st of May 2023
LITG one year ago,#Sabergate
- Disney Unveils New Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Lightsabers and Fan Vote
- Joe Quesada Leaves Marvel Comics To Make Movies
- Marvel Comics Execs Respond To Joe Quesada's Exit
- Over 200 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022
- DC Comics Prepares For Next Week's Dark Crisis #1 (Spoilers)
- Dark Crisis Made Superman No Longer A Vegetarian (Spoilers)
- Futurama: John DiMaggio Didn't Get Raise; Hulu Considered Guest Voices
- Obi-Wan: Moses Ingram Calls Out Hate She's Received, Posts Examples
- The Abigail Brand Issue – Early Preview for X-Men Red #3
- Pink Cat Fight At TCAF – Saba Moeel & Toronto Comic Art Festival
- No Holds Bard Graphic Novel Collection Launches This Week
- Seven Seas Hires Lawyers To Deal With New Manga Union
- Yoda Gets His Own Comic From Marvel – Will They Reveal His Species?
- Toronto Comic Art Festival TCAF Removes Saba Moeel, Pink Cat As Guest
- ComiXology Remove In App Purchase On Android
- Jaleb The Telepath & Count Saint-Germain in Hexagon Comics This Month
- X-Men Unlimited Infinity Foreshadows Laura Kinney's Wolverine Future?
- #Bendergate in the Daily LITG 31st May 2022
LITG two years ago – All Change
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- The Boys Aren't Lovin' It: Vought's New Burger A Walking Heart Attack
- Felicia Hardy Comes Out For Pride Month? (Black Cat #7 Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for Countless Messages of Support
- GO Battle League Season 8 Begins in Pokémon GO
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- Doctor Who Star Tom Baker's The Curator Returns for UNIT: Nemesis
- Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
- Law & Order: "Crisis on Infinite Dick Wolf Shows" Coming? Meloni Wraps
- The Gardener's Relationship To Poison Ivy Revealed (BatSpoilers)
- Marvel Reschedules Predator Omnibus For March 2022
- Webcomic Dungeons & Doggos by Scott Underhill Gets Graphic Novels
- Two Aquaman Mini-Series In September From DC Comics Ahead Of Movie
- Spawn's Universe #1 To Debut Big New Spawn Villains
- HOT Comic: Hardcore #1 by Robert Kirkman, Marc Silvestri, Stelfreeze
- Peach Momoko Shows Off New Character Kuya For Demon Days: Mariko
- David Gallaher Is Now The Writer Of Rob Liefeld's The Shield
- Luke Cage Doesn't Believe In Mephisto (Heroes Reborn Spoilers)
- The Sins Of The Prodigal Son In The Daily LITG, 31st of May 2021
- Things To Do In London This June – If You Like Comics
LITG three years ago – Lucifer and Sean Hannity
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but it was all about Lucifer, Sean Hannity and whether you could tell the difference.
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- Sean Hannity Wears Punisher Pin On Fox News Talking About Protests
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Clears Up Rumor Again
- Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's Legendary Duelists: 7
- Why is HBO Max Hiding Its Criterion Movie Selection?
- Warhammer 40,000 Comes To Life with McFarlane Toys
- The Real-Life Green Arrow/Dollar Store Hawkeye Reveals His Politics
- Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom
- Killing Eve Season 3 Finale Preview: Devastating In Every Way Possible
- Former Marvel Comics Figures in Jeffrey Epstein's Little Black Book
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jonathan Rigby, co-owner of Page 45
- Simon Frith, senior editor at Panini Comics.
