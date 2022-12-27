Pointing At Hasbro Spider-Man In Daily LITG 27th December 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.


LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. All of Hasbro's 2023 Spider-Man Marvel Legends Releases 
  2. Everything Everywhere All At Once Proves The "Awards Window" Is Dead 
  3. Will Crown Zenith Be The Best Pokemon TCG Set Of All Time? 
  4. Who Is Myrddin, The Big Bad For Marvel In 2023? (Spoilers) 
  5. When You Launch a Comic Con Don't Use Another Show's Cosplay Photos
  6. Marvel's Big Plans For The Avengers In 2023 (Spoilers)
  7. Pokemon TCG Reveals New Art Rares From Next Month's Crown Zenith
  8. Spider-Man's Christmas Wishes To Ben Reilly & Other Festive Messages
  9. James Gunn Calls Out "Fake" Green Lantern Report; GL Series Timeline
  10. Spider-Man, Venom &Carnage Summer Of Symbiotes Teased In Timeless

LITG one year ago, It's Tom Hardy, Not Venom, Stupid

It's Tom Hardy, Not Venom, Stupid- The Daily LITG, December 27th 2021
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
  2. Gundam Creator: Japan "No Longer an Advanced Country" for Animation
  3. Eternals Meet X-Men In Judgement Day From Marvel In 2022
  4. GI Joe ReAction Figures Are The Sleeper Line You Need To Collect
  5. The Batman: 3 High-Quality Images and a Motion Poster
  6. GI Joe Classified Alley Viper & BAT Are About To Invade Collections
  7. The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
  8. Game of Thrones Star: Fans Want Happy Ending for "Pretty White People"
  9. X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #4 Review: Exhausting
  10. What's This CGC-Slabbed Bad Idea Comic Being Taken To Comic Cons?
  11. Laura Perlmutter Sues New York Law Firm Over Use Of Stolen DNA
  12. Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 Review: Soft Power
  13. Mary Jane's Iconic Moment in Amazing Spider-Man #42, Up for Auction
  14. Human Target #2 Review: No Mean Feat
  15. The Me You Love In The Dark #5 Review: Satisfying
  16. Alan Moore's Crossed+100 CGC 9.8 Matching Numbered Set Up for Auction
  17. Omnibus In 2022 For Spider-Man, Black Panther And Serial
  18. Death Of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 Review: Effective
  19. Sabba Khan To Launch New Graphic Novel, What Is Home, Mum?
  20. Batman '89 #4 Review: Raises The Stakes & Drops Your Jaw
  21. From Firefly To Junkwraith, Thank FOC It's Boxing Day 2021
  22. One-Star Squadron #1 Review: Uneven
  23. JJ O'Connor Mystery Continues In Valiant Comics March 2022 Solicits 
  24. Comic Store In Your Future: 2021, What A Year for Comics And Games
  25. Lead City In Red 5 Comics March 2022 Solicits
  26. Humble Bundle Launches Ed Brubaker Comics Fundraiser
  27. Winchester Mystery House in Source Point Press March 2022 Solicits
  28. Laurence and Hugo in The Daily LITG, Boxing Day 2021

LITG two years ago, Rick, Morty, and DC Comics

  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Update on Jerry Made Our Holidays
  2. Wonder Woman 1984: Max Lord Wasn't Intentionally Based on Trump
  3. Riverdale Season 5: Veronica's Strut Gets Better Over Time (Jump)
  4. Spider-Man To Get A Brand New Costume For Christmas
  5. Regice Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
  6. Saturday Night Live Dress Rehearsal: Pete Davidson vs Yellow Contacts
  7. Warren Ellis Returns For 2021
  8. Sweet Home: A Horror Webtoon Comic of the Moment
  9. I May Destroy You/Schitt's Creek – Bleeding Cool TV Top 10 of 2020: #6
  10. Enjoy Five Free Codes For The Falconeer On Xbox
  11. Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson Superman Original Art Auctioning Cheap
  12. Steve Dillon's Brian Bolland Cover Parody, Currently At Auction
  13. Don't Touch Dick's Puppy – Nightwing #78 Preview
  14. A Sneak Peek at Red Hood In DC's Batman Urban Legends – March 2021
  15. Which Comic Book Creators Got Thanked In Wonder Woman 1984 – And Why?
  16. Marvel To Collect Everything They Published In August 1961 As Omnibus

LITG three years ago, Incoming was setting up Empyre

And DC Comics was ready to ignore Doomsday Clock.

  1. The Big Mystery (One Of Them) in Marvel's Incoming #1, Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. Five Struggles That The New DC Timeline Will Have Incorporating Doomsday Clock in 2020
  3. The Thirteenth Doctor Who On Martha's Feelings For Her – and Him (Spoilers)
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. "Letterkenny": Canadian Comedy Gem Has Heart, Humor & Hockey
  6. Was Cats as bad as everyone says? Let's take a look!
  7. Awkward! Daniel Warren Johnson Brushes Off Jim Lee Job Offer in Middle of DC Interview
  8. What Are DC Comics Planning for General Zod?
  9. REVIEW: Incoming #1 "Strings Together What Feels Like A Few Billion Trailers For Other Comics"
  10. "Star Wars": Dave Filoni Alludes to [SPOILER]'s Cameo in "Rise of Skywalker"

LITG four years ago, there was fallout for Fallout.

And Titan cancelled its DC Comics newsstand range.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • M.D. Bright, comic book artist, co-creator of Quantum & Woody.
  • Joan Hilty, former Senior DC Editor, current Nickelodeon Editorial Director for graphic novels, comics.
  • Tim Dillon, Executive Director, Global Marketing, Marvel Comics

