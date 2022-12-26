Everything Everywhere All At Once On Daily LITG Boxing Day 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Everything Everywhere At Once: New Poster & Images Ahead of SXSW Debut
Everything Everywhere At Once Poster. Courtesy of A24

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Everything Everywhere All At Once Proves The "Awards Window" Is Dead 
  2. Doctor Who Teases 60th-Anniversary Teaser/Trailer for Christmas Day
  3. Marvel's Big Plans For The Avengers In 2023 (Spoilers)
  4. Pokemon TCG Reveals New Art Rares From Next Month's Crown Zenith
  5. The Future Of The X-Men At Marvel In 2023 (Spoilers)
  6. When You Launch a Comic Con Don't Use Another Show's Cosplay Photos
  7. That '90s Show: Peacock Offers Netflix That '70s Show Reminder 
  8. The Twilight Court Of Marvel's Timeless Revealed For 2023 (Spoilers)
  9. Namor The Sub Mariner & T'Challa The Black Panther in 2023 (Spoilers)
  10. Spider-Man's Christmas Wishes To Ben Reilly & Other Festive Messages

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Laurence and Hugo

Laurence and Hugo in The Daily LITG, Boxing Day 2021
Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving in The Matrix (1999). Image courtesy of Warner Bros
  1. The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
  2. GI Joe ReAction Figures Are The Sleeper Line You Need To Collect
  3. Game of Thrones Star: Fans Want Happy Ending for "Pretty White People"
  4. Rafael Grampá, The New Big Artist On Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?
  5. Eternals Meet X-Men In Judgement Day From Marvel In 2022
  6. Smallville: Tom Welling on How He Was Sold on Series; Breaking Point
  7. Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
  8. Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
  9. Comic Store In Your Future: Have Variants Outlived Their Usefulness?
  10. Nat Gertler Buys Rights To Salimba, Gives Back To Paul Chadwick
  11. Space Bastards and Asphalt Blues in Humanoids March 2022 Solicits
  12. Gail Simone Writes A Wrong Earth For Ahoy Comics March 2022 Solicits
  13. Ben Dunn Launches Cat Girl #1 in Antarctic Press March 2022 Solicits
  14. Pentagram Of Horror Launches In Scout Comics March 2022 Solicits
  15. Tim Seeley's West Of Sundown in Vault Comics' March 2022 Solicits
  16. We Live Gets White & Black #1 In AfterShock March 2022 Solicits
  17. IDW To Publish The Fever In Urbicande Obscure Cities Graphic Novel
  18. Scott Kurtz Sells Table Titans As Children Graphic Novel Series
  19. PrintWatch: Crimson Reign #1, Hellions #18 Apache Delivery Service #1
  20. It's Grampá Christmas – The Daily LITG On Christmas Day 2021

LITG two years ago, Firefly, Batmobile and SNL

LITG
Saturday Night Live released some rehearsal footage from The Grinch sketch. (Image: NBC screencap)

LITG three years ago… that Just Dance 2020 article hit No 1 for the first time.

And Doomsday Clock was having issues.

  1. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  2. Five Struggles That The New DC Timeline Will Have Incorporating Doomsday Clock in 2020
  3. Donny Cates is Making Thor is His New Cosmic Title (Spoilers)
  4. The Thirteenth Doctor Who On Martha's Feelings For Her – and Him (Spoilers)
  5. What Are DC Comics Planning for General Zod?
  6. More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
  7. Doomsday Clock as a Love Letter to Superman (Spoilers)
  8. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 7 Gets Timey-Wimey Preview
  9. Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
  10. Will Connective Tissue Tie Iron Man 2020 and Empyre Together? (Spoilers)

LITG four years ago… we have fewer comics

And Karen loved Jodie.

  1. No New DC Comics Tomorrow – and One Fewer Image Comic Than You Were Expecting
  2. God of War Creator David Jaffe Slams Beyond Good and Evil 2 Critics
  3. Timeless: Our Final Thoughts on 'The Miracle of Christmas'
  4. Doctor Who: Karen Gillen Pens Op-Ed Praising Jodie Whittaker
  5. Overwatch is Handing Out Five Free Holiday Loot Boxes

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Kenny Penman, Publisher of Blank Slate Books and co-owner of Forbidden Planet International
  • Lauren Brown, creator of Norovirus
  • Comics journalist Gary Gray.
  • Steve Saffel, former Marvel editor, Senior Acquisitions Editor at Titan Books.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.