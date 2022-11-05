Remember, Remember, The Daily LITG On The 5th Of November 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Remember, Remember the Sandman Of November

Remember, Remember, The Daily LITG On The 5th Of November 2021

  1. The Sandman Season 2: Gaiman Knew for "Many Weeks"; Corinthian Icon
  2. DC Comics To Publish 30th Anniversary of Steel
  3. Comic Book Shops Upset With Whatnot Over Ninja Funk #1 Sales
  4. Whatever Happened To Swamp Thing: Green Hell?
  5. Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
  6. Ironheart Wraps Filming; New Look at Riri Williams In Action
  7. Westworld Ends with Season 4; Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy Series Canceled
  8. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Will Get A Special PS5 Edition
  9. Scrooge McDuck Gets A Glasgow Origin Graphic Novel In 2023
  10. Henry Selick On Getting No Credit For The Nightmare Before Christmas

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Remember, Remember

Do You Have A Plan For Your Comic Collection When You Die?
Photo by Chuck Rozanski
  1. Do You Have A Plan For Your Comics Collection When You Die?
  2. New Scream Posters Display Sidney vs Ghostface and Mini-Ghostfaces
  3. Hasbro Reveals Packaging for Star Wars Clone Wars Micro-Series Figures
  4. No DC Comics Police Calls Over Bisexual Superman Death Threats
  5. Tony Khan Unfairly Updates Dynamite Card After Moxley Announcement
  6. Swamp Thing To Get Second Season From DC Comics In 2022
  7. WWE Releases More Wrestlers Including Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Eva Marie
  8. WWE Reportedly Fired Nia Jax For Refusing To Get The COVID Vaccine
  9. Black Widow Dons Her Snow Suit Once Again with Queen Studios
  10. A Tale Of Two – Or Three – Poison Ivys At DC Comics Today
  11. Matt Baker Horror in the Elusive Voodoo Annual #1, Up for Auction
  12. LATE: The X+2 Weeks Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine, And Other Marvels
  13. The Unusual Horror of Chesler's Punch Comics #19, Up for Auction
  14. The Weird and Strange Pre-Code Horror of Mysteries #5, up for Auction
  15. Mariko Tamaki's Surely Books LGBTQ+ Imprint Adds New Graphic Novels
  16. Dark Horse To Publish Masters Of The Universe Coffee Table Book
  17. The Debut of Bill Everett's Zombie in Menace #5, Up for Auction
  18. Diamond Sent Out One Retailer's Exclusive Cover To All Comic Shops
  19. Marvel's First Werewolf by Night in Marvel Tales #116, Up for Auction
  20. Bad Idea Comics Asks Readers To Swap Pins For Rocks
  21. Cara Delevingne & Dami Lee's Most Important Comic Book On Earth
  22. Neil Gaiman's Ocean At The End Of The Lane Extends To 14th May 2022
  23. Christophe Ouvrard's Bronze Gladiator – November 2021 Hexagon Comics
  24. Scream If You Want To Read The Daily LITG, 4th of November 2021

LITG two years ago, Pokémon Go, Supernatural,+ and Avengers #38

Avengers #38 Rewrites The History Of The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
Remember, Remember, The Daily LITG, 5th of November 2020

  1. Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
  2. How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  3. How To Disable AR Mapping Quests In Pokémon GO
  4. Supernatural: Eric Kripke Urges Midwesterners to Be Like Sam & Dean
  5. Avengers #38 Rewrites The Entire History Of Marvel (Spoilers)
  6. Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
  7. Saved by the Bell: Peacock's Best of Lisa Turtle Clip A Tad Bit Screechy
  8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
  9. The Final Darkrai Raid Hour of 2020 Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
  10. Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
  11. Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers Comics Spoilers For 2021
  12. Blade's New Blasphemous Nickname For Thor in Avengers #38
  13. The Horror When A Creator Forgets His Creation – Thor #9 Spoilers
  14. X-Men #14 Reuses Leinil Yu's Art To Give Genesis Version Of Arrako
  15. Mad Jim Jaspers Serves Up A Feast Fit For X-Men – Marauders #14
  16. Marc Silvestri and Batt's The Darkness #3 Cover Art For Auction
  17. Knull Comes To Earth In More Marvel Comics Than Expected (Spoilers)
  18. Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part Two)
  19. Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part One)
  20. Media Reports Of Riots in Manhattan – In Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR

LITG three years ago, Pioneers were banned

And not everyone enjoyed The Joker.

  1. Opinion: Pioneer Bans Will Be Fierce – "Magic: The Gathering"
  2. The X-Men Take on a Sentinel in New Iron Studios Statue
  3. "Joker" Review: A Spectacularly Dull Movie with Nothing to Say
  4. "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Respond to Arrest
  5. "The Terminator" (1984) Doesn't Stand the Test of Time
  6. Opinion: Why We Should Support "Magic: The Gathering"
  7. So "Watchmen" is "SORT of a Sequel"? Squid: "No Comment" [Opinion]
  8. "The Rookie" Season 2 "Fallout" Ripped From The Headlines [PREVIEW]
  9. "Terminator: Dark Fate": Fantasy Writer Joe Abercrombie Contributed a Major Element to the Movie
  10. All Hope is Lost in Justice League #35 [Preview]

LITG four years ago, Immortal Hulk was getting a little uncivil.

And Lauren Cohan was back.

  1. The Death of Civility in Next Week's Immortal Hulk #8
  2. The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan on Leaving Series, Season 10 Return
  3. How Tom King and Andy Kubert's Superman Pushes Walmart's Buttons
  4. The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 5 'What Comes After' (LIVE-BLOG!)
  5. Alleged Kentucky Kroger Shooter Complained About Racebending Superheroes

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ram V, of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr.
  • Jim Steranko, of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  • Cartoonist Diana Tamblyn of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun.
  • Ron Fortier, writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics.
  • Robert Loren Fleming, writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Keith Giffen.
  • Adriane Nash of Dream Factory
  • Trevor Mueller, writer of Albert The Alien
  • The First, Quasar, X-O Manowar and Green Lantern artist, Andy Smith.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.