SXSWxX-MEN in The Daily LITG, 10th of March, 2024

X-Men at SXSW topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about stuff and things.

X-Men at SXSW topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

X-Men Relaunch at SXSW tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Scott Adams Brings Back an Angrier Dilbert

LITG two years ago, Jared Padalecki, New Justice League

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Children Of The Atom and American Horror Story…

LITG four years ago – people still liked Joss Whedon

And not all of those DC Omnibuses made it.

LITG five years ago – numbers were down

But MOMO was up

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin

Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter

comic book reporter John McShane , comic book editor and historian

, comic book editor and historian Andrew Hahn, comic creator

