Tom Brevoort x Bill Jemas x Rob Liefeld, Daily LITG, 26th March, 2024
Tom Brevoort's confirmation that Bill Jemas changed the names of Xbooks to avoid paying Rob Liefeld royalties topped yesterday's traffic.
Tom Brevoort's confirmation of the story that Bill Jemas changed the names of Xbooks to avoid paying Rob Liefeld any royalties topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Tom Brevoort x Bill Jemas x Rob Liefeld tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Tom Brevoort Says Bill Jemas Renamed Xbooks To Stop Paying Rob Liefeld
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- José Luis Garcia-Lopez, legendary DC comics artist, creator of the DC Comics Style Guide
- Brian Bolland , legendary comics creator, artist on The Killing Joke, creator of The Bishop & The Actress
- Mark Verheiden, writer on Aliens, Predator, The Mask, Timecop.
- Robert Kraus, owner/creator of independent company RAK Graphics
- Mitch O'Connell, artist on World of Ginger Fox, Munden's Bar and The Badger.
- Clydene Nee, colourist, organiser of San Diego Comic-Con Artists Alley
- Olivier Jalabert Pro, senior editor at Depuis
- Lee Lightfoot, comics artist at Topps and on zombies.
- Wakefield Morys-Carter, creator of sci-fi collectibles, comics art collector.
