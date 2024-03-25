Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ai, newlitg

DC Comics Vs AI in The Daily LITG, 25th of March, 2024

DC Comics editorial struggles with whether or not DC Comics artists are using AI topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool,

DC Comics' editorial struggles with whether or not DC Comics artists are using AI topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC Comics X Artificial Intelligence tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Cherry Poptart Returns In Vault Comics Crossover

LITG two years ago, Marvel's Toilet Paper Printing Process

LITG three years ago, DC Comics recalls the Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus

LITG four years ago – the comic industry was being mothballed.

It was the end of times.

LITG five years ago – Walking Dead was previewed

And The Orville was reviewed.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Angel Medina , artist on Spawn, Hulk, Warlock, Avengers, Spider-Man.

, artist on Spawn, Hulk, Warlock, Avengers, Spider-Man. Kathy Bottarini , comic store owner of Comic Book Box, California

, comic store owner of Comic Book Box, California Megan Kilar, store manager of Comics Unlimited, Concord, New Hampshire

