Wonder Woman's Daughter in The Daily LITG, the 6th of October, 2023

Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity getting her own comic book in January 2024 topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday. Welcome to LITG.

Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity getting her own comic book in January 2024 topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity

LITG one year ago, Stop Bad Idea

LITG two years ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider

LITG four years ago, it was the DC Timeline

They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Hannah Means-Shannon , currently running Wildfire Music website, former EIC of Bleeding Cool, former Dark Horse editor, former Managing Editor of Heavy Metal Magazine and editor of Pete Townshend 's Lifehouse.

, currently running Wildfire Music website, former EIC of Bleeding Cool, former Dark Horse editor, Clay Fernald , comic book journalist

, comic book journalist Eric Jimenez, artist on Temporal

artist on Temporal Mike Carlin, DC Senior Editor

DC Senior Editor Shane Davis, Superman and Batman artist

Superman and Batman artist Julian Darius, comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit

comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit Shannon Smith, colourist and editor

colourist and editor Jim Nelson , artist on Athena Voltaire,

, artist on Athena Voltaire, Kathleen A. Webb , Archie Comics writer

, Archie Comics writer Darwin McPherson , Green Lantern writer

, Green Lantern writer Joanne Spaldo, Marvel editor

