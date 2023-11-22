Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, wonder woman

Wonder Woman- Who's The Mother? The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2023

The Wonder Woman lineage is at issue. Superman and Batman have kids... but what's going on with Trinity? This is your daily LITG.

The Wonder Woman lineage is at issue. Superman and Batman have kids… but what's going on with Trinity? No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Wonder Woman – Who's The Mother?

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Elon Musk To The Brig

LITG two years ago, Bye Bye Buffy

LITG three years ago, Wolverine, Titans and Pokémon GO

LITG four years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.

LITG five years ago, Saga was controversial in India.

And we were looking a week ahead…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Roy Thomas , Marvel legend, writer on X-Men, Avengers, All-Star Squadron, and the instigator of Conan comic books.

, Marvel legend, writer on X-Men, Avengers, All-Star Squadron, and the instigator of Conan comic books. Creator of Trekker, comic book artist Ron Randall

Jon Sommariva, artist on TMNT, Batman/TMNT, Go Boy and Gemini.

artist on TMNT, Batman/TMNT, Go Boy and Gemini. Comic book creator Dan Brereton

James E. Roche, writer of The Wretches comic.

writer of The Wretches comic. Comic book journalist Erika Svensson

Jeff Wamester , director at Marvel Animation

, director at Marvel Animation Adaptor of The Hobbit into graphic novels, David Wenzel

Colourist on Sandman, The Dreaming, Lucifer, Shade The Changing Man, Doom Patrol, Fables and The Invisibles, Daniel Vozzo

Cats Cats Cats Cats Cats

