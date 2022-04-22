A Gift From Norman Osborn in The Daily LITG, 22nd Of April 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Marvel Legends Spider-Man in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit And Throws In A Glider

  2. The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Klaus/Alphonso: UA/SA Number Fours
  3. Hasbro Changes Marvel Legends Packaging with Windowless Design
  4. Marvel Comics' Full July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
  5. Reed Richards Finally Meets His Long Lost Sister In Fantastic Four
  6. The Walking Dead Fans Want Answers to Carol/Daryl Spinoff Concerns
  7. Star Trek: SNW: Does Kirk Arrival Mean Pike's S02 Exit? Mount Responds
  8. Marvel's Dark Web Teased For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  9. Numskull Designs Unveils Silent Hill 2 Bubble Head Nurse Statue
  10. Doctor Strange 1978 Film Coming To Blu-ray Next Week From Shout

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Harley Quinn Went Fortnite

Get A Harley Quinn Fortnite Skin From Batman/Fortnite Comic (VIDEO)

  2. When Graphic Novel Volumes Just Don't Stack Up On The Bookshelf
  3. DC Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
  4. Sony Has Announced the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Directors
  5. Comic Shops Heavily Underestimated Demand For Batman/Fortnite Comic
  6. Today Is Shiny Grimer Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  7. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Preview: Moxley, Gage & A Pizza Cutter
  8. Batman/Fortnite #1 Comics Sell For $40 on eBay Over Harley Quinn Skin
  9. Will Rob Liefeld Save The Mighty Crusaders For Archie Comics?
  10. Wally West Has Five More Crisis To Go Through, At Least – Flash #769
  11. The Cimmerian: ABLAZE Announces New Uncensored Conan Series
  12. Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno Launch Stoned Master on Kickstarter
  13. Mindless Speculation – Marvel, Mephisto, Avengers & Vampires
  14. The Amazing Spider-Man #64: Something Sinister This Way Cometh!
  15. Catwoman #30 Answers The Poison Ivy Riddle With A Question Mark
  16. Harrow County Returns With New Mini-Series at Dark Horse
  17. Naomi's Home Is Not In The DC Multiverse? Justice League #60 Spoilers
  18. Space Pirate Captain Harlock: Ablaze Reveals Variant Covers for Comic
  19. I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel Debuts Misfits: A Personal Manifesto
  20. Jace Fox's First Kill? The Next Batman: Second Son #8 Faces His Past
  21. Dick Grayson – The Butt Of Every Joke At DC Comics? Nightwing #79
  22. Skybound Launches J.L. Westover's Mr Lovenstein Kickstarter
  23. Separated At Birth: Josef Rubinstein And… Everyone Else
  24. The Way Of The Househusband in The Daily LITG, 20th April 2021

LITG two years ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.

  1. Batman Week Finale: Batman Mash-Up Figures from Square Enix
  2. Jesse James "Under Attack For Selling Comics"
  3. A Disaster Waiting To Take Place? Bill Schanes on DC's Distribution
  4. Rob Liefeld Launches Youngblood Replacement, #EKO92
  5. Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
  6. Batman McFarlane Toys Figure Gets a Special Classic Variant
  7. Exclusive: Secrets of the WWE Smackdown Hacker Revealed
  8. The Walmart Report: DC Released New Comics This Week Plus Jim Lee Art
  9. The Walking Dead: Bring Daryl, Carol and Michonne to Your Zoom Meeting
  10. Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision

LITG three years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day

  1. First Image of New Selina Kyle from Gotham Finale is Uncanny
  2. Frank Cho's Ballpoint Beauties and Batman
  3. Two Weeks Till Free Comic Book Day 2019 and Here Are 30 Previews – What Are You Planning?
  4. DC Collectibles at it Again: DC Lucha Explosiva! Figures Have Been Canceled
  5. Camren Bicondova Will Not Play Selina Kyle in 'Gotham' Finale

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Cartoonist Teri Wood, of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled.
  • Shawn Aldridge, writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash.
  • Comic book journalist, publisher and dealer, Paul Sassienie
  • Tom Stilwell, CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics
  • Edi Johnston, my brother. He has a new bit.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

