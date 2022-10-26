Amazon Prime Fallout Preview In The Daily LITG, 26th Of October, 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Marvel In February in the Top Ten stories yesterday
- Fallout: Check Out A Preview Image from Amazon's Prime Video Series
- James Gunn and Peter Safran To Lead DC Film, TV, and Animation
- Tonight Is Shuppet Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: Halloween 2022
- The Real Story Behind DC Buying Captain Marvel, Shazam & Black Adam
- How To Get Shiny Noibat In Pokemon GO Halloween Event 2022
- JM DeMatteis Launches DeMultiverse With Four New Comics
- Doctor Who: Gatwa Tries TARDIS On For Size; Disney Synergy In Action
- A New Ghoul Joins Mattel's Monster High Line with Twyla
- Punchline Is More of A Thing At DC Comics Today Than Ever Before
- Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Key Art Hits Drax & Manta Hard
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Paul Gattuso's Iconic Rocket Girl Cover on Punch Comics 20, at Auction
- Postcards From Congo Tells a Little-Told History as a Graphic Novel
- Case of the Giggling Killer in Exposed True Crime Cases, at Auction
- Spirit Week, A Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Based On… The Shining???
- Jeff Boison Moves From Image Comics to Fragment, The "Marvel Of Web3"
- Five Marvel Superheroes Who Are Definitely Hardcore Crypto Bronies
- First Appearance of Daredevil in Silver Streak Comics #6, at Auction
- Luciano Vecchio's Serano #1 in CEX January 2023 Solicitations
- Who Owns Arkham Asylum Anyway? And Why Isn't It Batman? (Spoilers)
- Marvel In February 2023 In The Daily LITG, 25th Of October, 2022
LITG one year ago, "Dune Is Harry Potter" Hot Take
- Dune is the Final Harry Potter Movies, Not Lord of the Rings
- Frank Cho's Outrage Sketch Covers From Baltimore Comic Con
- Batwoman: Ruby Rose Doubles Down on Claims; Posts Emails, Messages
- McFarlane Toys Brings The Batman to Life Once Again with New Figure
- Dear Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy Sketches Are Mandatory
- Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast And Furious At Hasbro PulseCon
- 79 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con 2021
- A Little More MCM London Comic Con Cosplay – Including Tom Hiddleston
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Recreates The Horcrux Hunt
- X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #3 Review: Trying Your Patience
- Frank Gogol Tweets About His Defamation Case Against Marissa White
- Lilah Sturges, Drew Johnson, Zid Adapt New Dune Film As Graphic Novel
- Red 5 Comics Full January 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- Emo Girl #1 in Blacktooth Comics' January 2022 Solicitations
- Confronting Horror in Alan Moore's Neonomicon, Up for Auction
- Ablaze Comics Gives Breaker An Omnibus In Their January 2022 Solicits
- Image Comics To Collect James Tynion IV's Razorblades In Hardcover
- Full Vault Comics January 2022 Solicits and Solicitations
- Bad Kids Press Launches In January 2022 With 3 New Comics
- Pages From Avengers Forever #1, And The Hammer Of All-Vengeance
- Now Is The Time To Buy She-Hulk #1, Like This One At Heritage Auctions
- Pages From Sabretooth #1 – And Another Month's Delay?
- Pony Cosplay in The Daily LITG on the 25th of October, 2021
- Mad Cave Studios Full January 2022 Solicitations
LITG two years ago, Green Lantern, Razer and Spitting Image
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Razer Reveals A New Set Of Chroma Accessories For PC
- Spitting Image: Watch New Episodes for Free on YouTube Right Now
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Back To The Future Marty Figure
- Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
- Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Thought She Was Playing the Doctor "Wrong"
- Titans Season 3: Red Hood First-Look Being Teased for This Monday
- Impact Bound for Glory Recap – Moose and EC3 Settle Their Differences
- Eleven Gossipy Spoilers For Batman
- How To Evolve Galarian Farfetch'd To Sirfetch'd In Pokémon GO
- Alan Moore's Providence Compendium On Kickstarter With Signed Copies
- Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
- Local Comic Shop Day 2020 Variants From DC, Marvel, Boom and Z2
- Batgirl #50 Sells $10 On eBay, Javicia Leslie As Ryan Wilder Batwoman
- Batman #101 Beats X-Men #13 In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Some Comics Shops Are Now Regularly Breaking Street Dates
LITG three years ago, the Doctor met the Doctor and we got Giant-Sized X-Men again
- First Look at David Tennant's Doctor Meeting Jodie Whittaker's in Doctor Who – January 2020 Titan Solicits
- On the Pioneer Format (and Early Price Spikes) – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Marvel Comics Announces Jonathan Hickman's Giant-Size X-Men From February at MCM London
- Tony Harris Destroys Art Rather Than Give it to Customer Who Wants a Refund (UPDATE)
- The Avengers Get New Looks in January: War Widow, Brood Thor, Captain Corsair, and More
- Marvel Announces Spider-Man Noir at MCM London by Margaret Stohl and Juan Ferreyra
- Savage Avengers #0 Features Chris Claremont and John Romita's X-Men, Announced at MCM London
- Marvel Announces Ant-Man: World Hive by Zeb Wells and Dylan Burnett at MCM London
- Sina Grace Doubts Darkveil Will Be Back in X-Books Until "Dookie Hands" Akira Yoshida is Gone
- "Will & Grace": On-Set Friction Leads to "No Karen!" for 2 Eps [REPORT]
- "Doctor Who": Pertwee NSFW Video – We Need Female Doctor [Opinion]
- Marvel Comics Announces X-Men/Fantastic Four by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson at MCM London
- Marvel Announces Marvel Anthology by Alex Ross at MCM London
- So Why Can't Kate Pryde Walk Through Krakoan Portals Anyway?
- Marvel Comics Announces New Doctor Aphra #1 by Alyssa Wong and Marika Cresta at MCM London
LITG four years ago, Legend Of Tomorrow was yesterday and Barbara Gordon was reconnecting with the Joker
- Legends of Tomorrow Season 4: Series Low Debut and Dominic Purcell Trashes Season 1
- Barbara Gordon and the Joker in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- No Enemy But Peace – Richard Meyer, Antarctic Press, and Jawbreakers
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- 11 DC Comics Variant Covers From Frank Cho, Amanda Conner, Greg Capullo and More
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Larry Lieber, co-creator of Iron Man, Thor and Ant Man, and Amazing Spider-Man daily newspaper strip writer.
- Comics artist Javier Suppa
- Paris Cullins, artist on Blue Devil, Blue Beetle and New Gods.
- Guardian cartoonist Stephen Collins
- Fantasy artist Pierangelo Boog
- Comic book letterer John Morelli
- Comics colourist Glynis Oliver
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.