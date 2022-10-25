Marvel In February 2023 In The Daily LITG, 25th Of October, 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

(Some Of) Marvel Comics February 2022 Solicitations

LITG: Marvel In February in the Top Ten stories yesterday

  1. (Some Of) Marvel Comics February 2022 Solicitations
  2. Brian K Vaughan & Fiona Staples' Saga Jumps To $3.99 With 2023 Return
  3. A New Ghoul Joins Mattel's Monster High Line with Twyla 
  4. Doctor Who: Matt Smith Has Some Mixed Feelings About Regeneration
  5. JM DeMatteis Launches DeMultiverse With Four New Comics
  6. Doctor Who: Tennant 14th Doctor, Gatwa 15th Doctor; 60th Anniv Images
  7. DC To Get Its Own Infinity Gauntlet With Action Comics? (Spoilers)
  8. Monster High Creepover Party Begins with New Dolls from Mattel
  9. We Got Our Hands on the Spider-Man x Cinnamon Toast Crunch Boxes
  10. Comic Store In Your Future: DC Returnability A Game Changer?

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Pony Cosplay

Cosplay Gallery At MCM London Comic Con 2021
Photo by Rich Johnston
  1. Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast And Furious At Hasbro PulseCon
  2. 79 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con 2021
  3. Batwoman: Ruby Rose Doubles Down on Claims; Posts Emails, Messages
  4. GI Joe Team Dazzles W/ New Figures, HasLab Revealed At Hasbro PulseCon
  5. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz's Season 6 Stuck-at-Airport Update
  6. Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
  7. Dune is the Final Harry Potter Movies, Not Lord of the Rings
  8. Dear Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy Sketches Are Mandatory
  9. Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Black Series Figures Revealed At PulseCon
  10. What We Do in the Shadows S03 Finale: Nandor Wants His Groove Back
  11. Politics and Punishment on Krypton in Superman #65, Up for Auction
  12. Early Green Arrow and Aquaman in More Fun Comics #76, Up for Auction
  13. The Orville #1: Artifacts Review: Understands The Assignment
  14. Eat The Rich #3 Review: Horrifying
  15. Hecate's Will & Destiny NY in Black Mask January 2022 Solicitations
  16. The Flash #775 Review: Ended Poorly
  17. X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #3 Review: Trying Your Patience
  18. The Hulk Bounces Back in Incredible Hulk #102, Up for Auction
  19. The Hulk Crashes the Party in Fantastic Four #12, Up for Auction
  20. Paul Allor's Past The Last Mountain From CEX In January 2022 Solicits
  21. Radio Apocalypse Now, Thank FOC It's Sunday, 24th of October 2022
  22. Rich Douek & Joe Mulvey's Happy Hill from ComixTribe in January 2022
  23. Black's Myth, Edgar Allen Poe & My Bad in Ahoy January 2021 Solicits
  24. Jeff McComsey, Lee Loughridge, Mike Deodato's The Fourth Man from AWA
  25. Van Jensen, Erica Schultz, Aneke's Byline In Blood #1 From Aftershock

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, LA filming, and Green Lantern

Sirfetch'd is now live in Pokémon GO. Credit: The Pokémon Company International
LITG: Sirfetch'd is now live in Pokémon GO. Credit: The Pokémon Company International

  1. How To Evolve Galarian Farfetch'd To Sirfetch'd In Pokémon GO
  2. Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
  3. Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
  4. Pokémon GO to Feature Surprise "Familiar" Raid Boss in November 2020
  5. Let's Take A Look At NECA's Back To The Future Marty Figure
  6. Heels: Stephen Amell Enjoys Being Back to Work, Digs His Short Shorts
  7. Back to the Future Writer Bob Gale Explains Opening Clock Sequence
  8. Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers
  9. Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil
  10. Full Mega Gengar Timed Research Tasks & Rewards In Pokémon GO
  11. Giga, That Texas Blood, We Live, X-Men, Champions, Get More Printings
  12. Source Point Press Launch Four Comics in January 2021 Solicitations
  13. Gus Mauk Draws Shi No Kage #1 Launching From BlackBox in January 2021
  14. Black Mask Studios Returns To Diamond Comics In January 2021
  15. Lorelei Bunjes, IDW VP Technology & Information Services, Quits?
  16. Wrong Earth: Night & Day Returns in Ahoy Comics January 2021 Solicits
  17. Scout Comics Launches Six New Comics in January, 2021 Three For $1.99

LITG three years ago, Tony Harris was destroying artwork

And MCM London was kicking off.

  1. Surprise, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's" Servers Are Already Down
  2. Tony Harris Destroys Art Rather Than Give it to Customer Who Wants a Refund (UPDATE)
  3. So Why Can't Kate Pryde Walk Through Krakoan Portals Anyway?
  4. The Avengers Get New Looks in January: War Widow, Brood Thor, Captain Corsair, and More
  5. Remember That A.I. Generated Batman Screenplay? It's Just Been Adapted Into a Comic Book…
  6. Today, Finally, Betty and Veronica Kiss in Archie Comics (Spoilers)
  7. Why Was Batman/Catwoman Not in DC Comics' January 2020 Solicitations? Tom King Spills All
  8. Is The DC Comics Timeline Already Screwed? Doom Signals Suggest So (Spoilers)
  9. Jim Lee Draws Watchmen – And Then Lost It
  10. The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes

LITG four years ago, Wolverine had hot claws…

And Barbara Gordon was reconnecting with the Joker.

  1. Barbara Gordon and the Joker in DC Comics Today (Spoilers) 
  2. What Do Logan's Claws Look Like When They Get Hot From the Inside? (Return Of Wolverine #2 Spoiler)
  3. Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans: Let Reasoned Discussion, Debate Begin!
  4. Jean Grey Does Her Best 'Last Jedi' Luke Skywalker Impersonation (X-Men Red #9 Spoilers) 
  5. AHS: Apocalypse Episode 7 Traitor: Cordelia Comes Callin' (PREVIEW)

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • June Brigman, artist and co-creator of Power Pack.
  • Kyle Stevens of Kirby Krackle
  • Richard Clark, colourist on Happy.
  • Tomm Gabbard, artist on Jesus Hates Zombies.
  • Miguel Orta, manager of Hooligan Comics studio in Las Vegas.
  • Brian E Lau CCO/Founder at Staunch Ambition

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.