Exterminate Me! in the Daily LITG, 21st November 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm fifty, folks. How did that happen?
LITG: Exterminate Me!
- In The 90s, Superboy Was Meant To Lose His Virginity To Knockout
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Star Sure She Was A Waterbender
- Jason David Frank, Original Green Power Ranger, Has Passed Away
- Power Rangers Green Rangers Gets Exclusive Bust from Gentle Giant
- DC Cancels Aquaman: Andromeda & Shazam Power of Hope Hardcover Orders
- DC Comics Dubs Conner Kent, Superboy, "The Twink Of Steel"
- The Comic Book Creator Credits Of Black Panther: Welcome To Wakanda
- Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest After Release Week
- McFarlane Toys Teases Three New DC Comics Multiverse Figures
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- The Beginning After the End: Tapas, Yen Press to Publish Six Volumes
- Rang-A-Tang the Wonder Dog and Blue Ribbon Comics, Up for Auction
- Opus Lives The Dream w/ Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer Cover Gallery
- When Marvel Gave Venom The Title "Lethal Protector" In 1993
- PrintWatch: Superman Death, Vampire Nation, Gold Goblin, Ninja Funk
- Zenescope Delivers Valentine Terror in February 2023 Solicits
- Matt Ringel & Henry Ponciano's Fallen #1 in Red 5 Feb 2023 Solicits
- Bend It Like Waterbenders in The Daily LITG, 20th November 2022
LITG one year ago, Doctorin the TARDIS
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Drops First 3 Podcast Eps
- GI Joe Straight Arm 9 Back Snake Eyes Up For Auction
- Calvin And Hobbes Rare Teaching Book On Auction Today
- Marvel Spills Identity Of Spider-Man's Queen Goblin On Variant Cover
- National Taco Bell Commercial Features Live-Action Version Of Saga
- Funko Reveals Day 2 of Festival of Fun 2021 Exclusive Pop Vinyls
- Buffy Cancelled & An All-New Firefly in Boom February 2022 Solicits
- AEW Dynamite: Without WWE Writers, CM Punk Has Run Out of Words
- Hasbro Star Wars Rancor Update – Full Paint Deco and Final Unlocks
- Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Needs to Lead with Series 14
- Harbinger #5 and Shadowman #6 in Valiant February 2022 Solicitations
- Tim Pilcher, New Comics Head Of Showmasters' London Film & Comic Con
- Silver Surfer #4 Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Indiana School Shuts Down Over V For Vendetta Protest
- Joker's First Origin Is Restored & On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- TKO Studios Launches TKO Rogue Imprint to Publish Novels
- Diamond Looks To Returning Closer To Normal After Ransomware Attack
- Bryan Hitch Started Drawing The Ultimates Twenty Years Ago
- Brian Bolland Spins 2000AD 45th Anniversary in February 2022 Solicits
- Sunny Philadelphia Podcasts in the Daily LITG, 20th November 2021
LITG two years ago, Snowboards and shoplifters – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- PUBG Mobile Lite Gets A New Winter Update With Snowboards
- The Joy Of Shoplifters – Comic Store In Your Future
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Looks Forward to Welcoming You to Texas
- Boba Fett Goes Vintage With Limited BAIT x Kotobukiya Statue
- Nightwing #76 Review: At Last, It's Over
- Is The "No Match For Magmar" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Transformers Beast Wars in IDW February 2021 Solicits
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5 Kanto Cup In Pokémon GO
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Flint & Lady Jaye Join The GI Joe Classified Line From Hasbro
- Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Scott Ian on Their New Z2 Graphic Novel
- Early Snoopy Appearance in Peanuts Original Strip Hits Record $192,000
- Geof Darrow Is Post Americana – Thank FOC It's Friday
- Image Comics' Full February 2021 Solicitations – And Two Moons
- AWA Has a Casual Fling – and Redemption – in February 2021 Solicits
- W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Back On Marvel Comics' Missing In Action List
- 2009 Origins of Blade Runner in Titan Comics February 2021 Solicits
- New Rick And Morty #1 Comic in Oni Press February 2021 Solicits
- Dave Sim Parodies Spider-Man No More For Cerebus In February 2021
- Faith, Luna, Orcs, Specter Inspectors in Boom February 2021 Solicits
- James Tynion IV Teases A Something Is Killing The Children Spin-Off
- The Origin Of The First Blade Runner on Next Week's Previews Cover
LITG three years ago, Ric was on his way out
But it would still take another year.
- Nightwing #66 Spoilers – Ric Grayson No More
- How Did Bruce Wayne Kill Alfred Pennyworth? Batman #83 Spoilers
- Comic Store In Your Future, All-Hail New Overlord of Marvel Comics Kevin Feige
- "Dead By Daylight" Shows Off New Killer With The Oni
- Is Wally West Going to Sit Down on Brainiac Then? Justice League #36 and Flash Forward Spoilers…
- MST3K Announces Their Own 24/7 Twitch Channel
- Alan Moore Announces He'll Be Voting – For The First Time in Over 40 Years – For Labour and Jeremy Corbyn
- Castlevania Is Ready for Your Return to Fight Dracula in New Statue
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10 Wrap; Jeffrey Dean Morgan "Outta Here"
- "Watchmen": Moore & Gibbons' Veidt NOT Damon Lindelof's [OPINION]
LITG three years ago, bars were suing comic shops
They won as well.
- New York Bar Sues Image Comics and Forbidden Planet For $2 Million Over Dead Rabbit Trademark
- Cyclops and Wolverine Rebuild the X-Men in February, Starting With Another 8 Dollar Issue
- Who Does Marvel Believe Your Least Favorite X-Man Is?
- How is Your Walmart Displaying Those 100-Page Exclusive DC Comics?
- So… How Are You Meant To Count Avengers Issue Numbers Now?
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And I'm getting a cake.
- Former Head Of Content at LINE Webtoon, and of Graphite, Tom Akel.
- Vault PR man David Dissanayake.
- Tess Fowler, artist on Kid Lobotomy.
- Underground cartoonist Larry Welz .
- Comico's Dennis LaSorda.
- Me.
