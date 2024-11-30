Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine – Daily LITG, 30th November 2024

Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Be Thankful For Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine
Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Be Thankful For Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine 
  2. Chip Zdarsky Looks At Who Will Replace Him On Batman
  3. Has DC Comics Retconned Aquababy In Aquaman For DC All-In, For 2025?
  4. Wolverine, Diagnosed, in Uncanny X-Men #6 (Spoilers)
  5. More Problems For The Comics Industry Over The 25% Taxes And Tariffs
  6. And Be Thankful For Frank Miller's Cover For The Weeknd
  7. One Hundred Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Today
  8. The National Dog Show Highlights: Vito the Pug's Winning Moment & More
  9. Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Drops New Trailer
  10. Is Dune: Prophecy Everything Wrong with Prestige Genre Television

And a few of my other stories from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Something Something Sean Hannity Something

  1. FOX "News" Host Sean Hannity Just Said Something & We Agree With?!?
  2. Fall Of X, Orchis & Returning Mutants in Today's X-Men (Spoilers)
  3. Where Did Nightcrawler Come From? It's Now Official (Spoilers)
  4. The DC Comics Grant Morrison Pitches That Warner Bros. Turned Down
  5. Si Spurrier Does With Nightcrawler What Chris Claremont Wasn't Allowed 
  6. Avengers Inc. Cancelled Early By Marvel
  7. The Return Of Hydra In Amazing Spider-Man's Gang War Today (Spoilers)
  8. The Orville: Was Adrianne Palicki's Update Good News or Bad News?
  9. The Dark Knight Reverses: Is Frank Miller's Batman Frontal Or Not?
  10. She's Been Around The World And Jessica Drew Can't Find Her Baby
  11. Iman Vellani Gives Ms Marvel Her Bangle Back
  12. The Sandman S02 Resumes Production; "Good Things Are Coming": Gaiman
  13. Iman Vellani To Write Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace In 2024
  14. Something Sean Hannity in The Daily LITG, 29th of November 2023

LITG two years ago, Reacher Funko

  1. Reacher: Alan Ritchson Clarifies His Stats, Intros New Funko Friend
  2. James Gunn Update: Legends of Tomorrow Love, Booster Gold &  More
  3. First Appearance of Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who Magazine Hits eBay
  4. The Watchmen Snowglobe And The Justice Society Of America (Spoilers)
  5. DC Does That Action Comics #1 Cover Three Times Today (Spoilers)
  6. Will Jay Nakamura Remember That Jon Kent Is Superman? (SuperSpoilers)
  7. Jason David Frank Official Fan Page Sets Livestream Memorial Event
  8. Steve Ditko's Personal Copies of His Spider-Man Comics, at Auction
  9. The New DC Comics Members Of Stormwatch & More Wildstorm Spoilers
  10. Marvel Launches a Hallows' Eve Series in March 2023
  11. When DC Sued Fox for Copying Batman in Mystery Men Comics, at Auction
  12. Pro-Wrestler Superheroes in The Gimmick by Joanne Starer & Elena Gogou
  13. Dan Watters & Ario Murti's Great Heathen Army Graphic Novel From Z2
  14. DC Universe Infinite Adds Vertigo & Black Label to Ultra Premium Offer
  15. The Rare and Often Rebooted Exploits of the Green Mask, Up for Auction
  16. Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs Local Man Ashcan In Image 90s Style Hits eBay
  17. X-Men #1 Bought For a New Record, $871,999.20 by Canadians
  18. Justice Society Of Death in the Daily LITG, 29th November 2022

LITG three years ago, The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con

  1. A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
  2. Tonight Is Beldum Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
  3. The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con- Daily LITG, 29th November 2021
  4. IDW To Lose GI Joe Comics License In 2022?
  5. The Walking Dead: WB Finale Has Us Worried for One Very Real Reason
  6. Agatha: House of Harkness Star Kathryn Hahn Tackles Mephisto Question
  7. IDW To Lose Transformers Comics License In 2022?
  8. Obi-Wan: Kennedy on McGregor & Christensen Reunion; Rangers Update
  9. What's Next for James Bond 007 after No Time to Die?
  10. Hit-Monkey & Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: So Should We Start Getting Worried?
  11. From One Side Of San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition To The Other
  12. The Return of Wytches by Scott Snyder and Jock For Hallowe'en 2022
  13. Peach Momoko Demon Days Blood Feud Reboots Silver Samurai
  14. X-Force, X-Men and Hawkeye Delayed Another Week
  15. No One Told Us We Couldn't – The Founders Of San Diego Comic-Con
  16. The Issue of Marvel Tales That the State of New York Hated, at Auction
  17. Aunt May, Uncle Ben and the Prototypical Story of Strange Tales #97
  18. Superheroes Battle Coronavirus Pandemic in New Comic "Infectious"

LITG four years ago, Batman and Catwoman up a tree, *******

But Bleeding Cool can reveal that it's not just Batman and Catwoman…

  1. Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
  2. The Mandalorian: Ashley Eckstein Offers Thoughts on Ahsoka Tano Debut
  3. The Bleeding Cool Review: Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King, Clay Mann
  4. The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
  5. Psych: Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez on Why They Keep Returning
  6. Chris Claremont Explains Difference Between Cyclops and Wolverine
  7. My Hero Academia Ochacho Gets Exclusive Funko Pop from FUNimation
  8. Tis the Season for Boba Fett with Our New Holiday Gift Guide
  9. Stephen King Sells Us on The Stand with 4 Words; New Key Art Released
  10. Doctor Who "Revolution of the Daleks" Trailer Landing This Sunday
  11. Is This Tomorrow? Today? Communist Fears and Comic Books
  12. Smuggled Communist Comics and the Birth of Octobriana
  13. Chris Claremont Explains What's More Important: Characters or Plot
  14. The DUFF's Kody Keplinger Writes Poison Ivy YA Novel From DC Comics
  15. The Bleeding Cool Review: Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King, Clay Mann
  16. X Of Swords: Destruction and X-Men Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  17. Bill Sienkiewicz Shows Off New New Mutants Artwork
  18. Hamilton And Roosevelt Both Get Graphic Novels On The Same Day
  19. Paul B Rainey Wins Observer Jonathan Cape Prize About Meeting Madonna

LITG five years ago, John Byrne was going red.

And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.

  1. John Byrne on the Colouring of the Sensational She-Hulk Omnibus Cover
  2. Donny Cates Wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to the Comic Shop That Leaked Thor #1
  3. Masters of the WWE Universe: Let's Look at the Sting Figure
  4. "Buffy" & "Supernatural" Crossover That Was Meant to Happen [Opinion]
  5. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  6. Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
  7. 75% Off Marvel Omnibuses – is This the Best Black Friday Deal in a Comic Shop Today?
  8. "Charlie's Angels" Go "Love Boat:" the Greatest Turkey to Ever Set Sail
  9. "The Good Place" Season 4: Where Beginning of End Left Us [Spoilers]
  10. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Makes His (Naked) Debut in DC Comics' John Constantine: Hellblazer #1 Today (Spoilers)

LITG six years ago… Kyle Rayner was out.

And DC Nation hit the skids too.

  1. DC Comics Cancels Kyle Rayner Collections After Volume 2
  2. 9 Photos From 'Outlander' Season 4 Episode 5, "Savages"
  3. DC Comics Cancels DC Nation For Now
  4. The Batman Who Laughs Yuks It Up on 16 Retailer Exclusive Variants
  5. Richard Branson Removed From Transformers Comics

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. It would have been Keith Giffen's birthday today.

  • Lady Death creator Brian Pulido.
  • Rob Croonenborghs, FUBAR contributor
  • Comic book journalist Seb Patrick.
  • Comic book journalist and cosplayer Erin Manzo

