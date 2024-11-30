Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank miller, newlitg
Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine – Daily LITG, 30th November 2024
Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Be Thankful For Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine
- Chip Zdarsky Looks At Who Will Replace Him On Batman
- Has DC Comics Retconned Aquababy In Aquaman For DC All-In, For 2025?
- Wolverine, Diagnosed, in Uncanny X-Men #6 (Spoilers)
- More Problems For The Comics Industry Over The 25% Taxes And Tariffs
- And Be Thankful For Frank Miller's Cover For The Weeknd
- One Hundred Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Today
- The National Dog Show Highlights: Vito the Pug's Winning Moment & More
- Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Drops New Trailer
- Is Dune: Prophecy Everything Wrong with Prestige Genre Television
And a few of my other stories from yesterday…
- Bad Idea Wants $190 For This 'Bad Idea After Dark' Comic, Sight Unseen
- Shelly Bond Talks About Joining, Then Leaving, Vertigo & DC Comics
- The 27 Run Crash #1 in BattleQuest February 2025 Solicits
- I Am Stephen Hawking by Brad Meltzer Gets a 150,000 Print Run
- The Dr. Seuss Grinch Graphic Novel Has a 300,000 Print Run
- Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine in Daily LITG, 29th November 2024
LITG one year ago, Something Something Sean Hannity Something
- FOX "News" Host Sean Hannity Just Said Something & We Agree With?!?
- Fall Of X, Orchis & Returning Mutants in Today's X-Men (Spoilers)
- Where Did Nightcrawler Come From? It's Now Official (Spoilers)
- The DC Comics Grant Morrison Pitches That Warner Bros. Turned Down
- Si Spurrier Does With Nightcrawler What Chris Claremont Wasn't Allowed
- Avengers Inc. Cancelled Early By Marvel
- The Return Of Hydra In Amazing Spider-Man's Gang War Today (Spoilers)
- The Orville: Was Adrianne Palicki's Update Good News or Bad News?
- The Dark Knight Reverses: Is Frank Miller's Batman Frontal Or Not?
- She's Been Around The World And Jessica Drew Can't Find Her Baby
- Iman Vellani Gives Ms Marvel Her Bangle Back
- The Sandman S02 Resumes Production; "Good Things Are Coming": Gaiman
- Iman Vellani To Write Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace In 2024
- Something Sean Hannity in The Daily LITG, 29th of November 2023
LITG two years ago, Reacher Funko
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson Clarifies His Stats, Intros New Funko Friend
- James Gunn Update: Legends of Tomorrow Love, Booster Gold & More
- First Appearance of Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who Magazine Hits eBay
- The Watchmen Snowglobe And The Justice Society Of America (Spoilers)
- DC Does That Action Comics #1 Cover Three Times Today (Spoilers)
- Will Jay Nakamura Remember That Jon Kent Is Superman? (SuperSpoilers)
- Jason David Frank Official Fan Page Sets Livestream Memorial Event
- Steve Ditko's Personal Copies of His Spider-Man Comics, at Auction
- The New DC Comics Members Of Stormwatch & More Wildstorm Spoilers
- Marvel Launches a Hallows' Eve Series in March 2023
- When DC Sued Fox for Copying Batman in Mystery Men Comics, at Auction
- Pro-Wrestler Superheroes in The Gimmick by Joanne Starer & Elena Gogou
- Dan Watters & Ario Murti's Great Heathen Army Graphic Novel From Z2
- DC Universe Infinite Adds Vertigo & Black Label to Ultra Premium Offer
- The Rare and Often Rebooted Exploits of the Green Mask, Up for Auction
- Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs Local Man Ashcan In Image 90s Style Hits eBay
- X-Men #1 Bought For a New Record, $871,999.20 by Canadians
- Justice Society Of Death in the Daily LITG, 29th November 2022
LITG three years ago, The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con
- A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
- Tonight Is Beldum Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
- The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con- Daily LITG, 29th November 2021
- IDW To Lose GI Joe Comics License In 2022?
- The Walking Dead: WB Finale Has Us Worried for One Very Real Reason
- Agatha: House of Harkness Star Kathryn Hahn Tackles Mephisto Question
- IDW To Lose Transformers Comics License In 2022?
- Obi-Wan: Kennedy on McGregor & Christensen Reunion; Rangers Update
- What's Next for James Bond 007 after No Time to Die?
- Hit-Monkey & Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: So Should We Start Getting Worried?
- From One Side Of San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition To The Other
- The Return of Wytches by Scott Snyder and Jock For Hallowe'en 2022
- Peach Momoko Demon Days Blood Feud Reboots Silver Samurai
- X-Force, X-Men and Hawkeye Delayed Another Week
- No One Told Us We Couldn't – The Founders Of San Diego Comic-Con
- The Issue of Marvel Tales That the State of New York Hated, at Auction
- Aunt May, Uncle Ben and the Prototypical Story of Strange Tales #97
- Superheroes Battle Coronavirus Pandemic in New Comic "Infectious"
LITG four years ago, Batman and Catwoman up a tree, *******
But Bleeding Cool can reveal that it's not just Batman and Catwoman…
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- The Mandalorian: Ashley Eckstein Offers Thoughts on Ahsoka Tano Debut
- The Bleeding Cool Review: Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King, Clay Mann
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Psych: Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez on Why They Keep Returning
- Chris Claremont Explains Difference Between Cyclops and Wolverine
- My Hero Academia Ochacho Gets Exclusive Funko Pop from FUNimation
- Tis the Season for Boba Fett with Our New Holiday Gift Guide
- Stephen King Sells Us on The Stand with 4 Words; New Key Art Released
- Doctor Who "Revolution of the Daleks" Trailer Landing This Sunday
- Is This Tomorrow? Today? Communist Fears and Comic Books
- Smuggled Communist Comics and the Birth of Octobriana
- Chris Claremont Explains What's More Important: Characters or Plot
- The DUFF's Kody Keplinger Writes Poison Ivy YA Novel From DC Comics
- The Bleeding Cool Review: Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King, Clay Mann
- X Of Swords: Destruction and X-Men Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Bill Sienkiewicz Shows Off New New Mutants Artwork
- Hamilton And Roosevelt Both Get Graphic Novels On The Same Day
- Paul B Rainey Wins Observer Jonathan Cape Prize About Meeting Madonna
LITG five years ago, John Byrne was going red.
And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.
- John Byrne on the Colouring of the Sensational She-Hulk Omnibus Cover
- Donny Cates Wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to the Comic Shop That Leaked Thor #1
- Masters of the WWE Universe: Let's Look at the Sting Figure
- "Buffy" & "Supernatural" Crossover That Was Meant to Happen [Opinion]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
- 75% Off Marvel Omnibuses – is This the Best Black Friday Deal in a Comic Shop Today?
- "Charlie's Angels" Go "Love Boat:" the Greatest Turkey to Ever Set Sail
- "The Good Place" Season 4: Where Beginning of End Left Us [Spoilers]
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson Makes His (Naked) Debut in DC Comics' John Constantine: Hellblazer #1 Today (Spoilers)
LITG six years ago… Kyle Rayner was out.
And DC Nation hit the skids too.
- DC Comics Cancels Kyle Rayner Collections After Volume 2
- 9 Photos From 'Outlander' Season 4 Episode 5, "Savages"
- DC Comics Cancels DC Nation For Now
- The Batman Who Laughs Yuks It Up on 16 Retailer Exclusive Variants
- Richard Branson Removed From Transformers Comics
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. It would have been Keith Giffen's birthday today.
- Lady Death creator Brian Pulido.
- Rob Croonenborghs, FUBAR contributor
- Comic book journalist Seb Patrick.
- Comic book journalist and cosplayer Erin Manzo
