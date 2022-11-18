Happy 69th Birthday, Alan Moore- Daily LITG, 18th of November, 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm fifty in three days, folks. How did that happen? But first, to celebrate Alan Moore's 69th birthday, why not watch his movie debut, The Show, on Amazon Prime or Amazon Freevee in the UK?

LITG: Happy Birthday Alan Moore

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Including a very special fellow.

Alan Moore, writer of Cinema Purgatorio, publisher of Dodgem Logic and actor in The Show.

Comic book editor Lysa Hawkins.

Eugene Varbanets, manga creator of CIRO.

manga creator of CIRO. Comic book journalist Joshua Stone.

Carr D'Angelo, owner of comic retailer Earth 2.

owner of comic retailer Earth 2. Angel, Hald Past Midnight, Generation Zero artist Stephen Mooney.

