Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: newlitg, superman

Still In The Shower With Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th July 2023

Looks like yesterday, most people still were reading LITG from three days ago. I have no idea why. Must be the Superman shower scene.

Looks like yesterday, most people still were reading LITG from three days ago. I have no idea why. Must be the Superman shower scene. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most popular stories yesterday, Superman back in the shower

More comics stories you might prefer

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG one year ago, Munsters Trailer released

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside in LITG two years ago

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG three years ago, Jared Padalecki Mischief

LITG four years ago, Cosplay Shaming

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Tom King, writer on Batman, Mister Miracle, Vision, Heroes In Crisis. Mike McMahon, first artist on Judge Dredd, co-creator of ABC Warriors. Christopher Golden, writer on Hellboy. Brian Joines , writer of Krampus and Secret Identities. Josh Hughes, creator of Atomic Terrier



If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!