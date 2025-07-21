Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond

JPMorgan Chase Reminds Diamond Comics As To Who Gets The Money

JP Morgan Chase filed new paperwork to emphasize its first-priority claims regarding Diamond's proposal to liquidate publisher stock and the proceeds thereof.

Bleeding Cool previously reported on a series of filings from many comic book publishers, the Baltimore bankruptcy courts dealing with the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Diamond Comic Distributors. And all regarding whether or not Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., the debtors in this case, can liquidate the consignment stock they hold, belonging to hundreds of publishers, to the benefit of the debtor's estate. As a practical matter, because of JP Morgan Chase's first priority interest in the estate's remaining assets, this means that if the consignment liquidation goes through, the proceeds will go to the banks first. Bleeding Cool reported that the courts had sided with the publishers in one aspect, a delay in the hearing to avoid a clash with San Diego Comic-Con this week, with the first hearing now in August. But they are not the only ones who objected.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, which lent money to Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. before and during their Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, stated that while it was okay with this plan in general, it wants to make sure its interests are protected. Their filing states in part that, "the Lender has valid, binding, fully perfected, priming, first priority senior security interest and lien upon all of the Debtors' right, title, and interest in the consigned inventory and the proceeds resulting from any sale or disposition thereof." They go onto say that, "the Lender reserves the right to object to any Consignment Sale that is legally or factually insufficient or impermissible, proposed in derogation of Lender's consultation rights, not proposed in good faith, or violative of the terms of the Final DIP Order or applicable law. "

Perhaps most notably, they also claim, "Lender further objects and withholds consent to any release of its lien prior to receipt of a full payoff in accordance the Final DIP Order and DIP Credit Agreement and any Consignment Sale that is free and clear of its lien unless its lien attaches to the proceeds of such sale." So, you know, there's that as well.

