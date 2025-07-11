Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Fantagraphics | Tagged: diamond, Drawn and Quarterly

Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Drawn & Quarterly Team Up Against Diamond

Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Drawn & Quarterly team up and pool resources against Diamond Comics and invite others to do the same

Nick Barrucci, owner of Dynamite Entertainment, has issued the following call to action to comic book publishers, on behalf of Dynamite, Drawn And Quarterly and Fantagraphics. And a plan to pool resources. He writes;

"Notice to all publishers and vendors who distributed products through Diamond. Diamond or its successor entities have publicly moved to sell inventory currently in its warehouses without publishers' consent. Several publishers are pooling their resources together to challenge these proposed sales procedures for this inventory. If you represent a company with inventory currently warehoused with Diamond or its successor entities and would like to learn more, please reach out to the following publishers who are helping to put together our group of vendors. The response must be filed with the Maryland Bankruptcy Court by July 16th. Please share this with any interested parties."

Eric Reynolds at: reynolds@fantagraphics.com

at: reynolds@fantagraphics.com Peggy Burns at: peggy@drawnandquarterly.com

at: peggy@drawnandquarterly.com Nick Barrucci at: nick.barrucci@dynamite.com

This all concerns the plans of the debtors of the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy to liquidate the consignment stock owned by hundreds of publishers, to raise money to pay off Diamond's debt to the banks. And that this was to be decided by the courts on Monday of San Diego Comic-Con week, when affected publishers would be extra busy elsewhere, with filing the week before.

That's five days time. I expect that TwoMorrows Publishing, Graphitti Designs and Magma Comix, who have already filed paperwork on their own will be joining them.

