Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, sdcc

Bankruptcy Court Moves Diamond Hearings Till After San Diego Comic-Con

Bankruptcy Court Moves Diamond Hearings Till After San Diego Comic-Con. A "status and scheduling conference" will be held August 5, to determine a future hearing date.

After appeals from many comic book publishers, the Baltimore bankruptcy courts dealing with the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Diamond Comic Distributors have shifted the date of the liquidation hearing until after San Diego Comic-Con. Well after. Today's hearing on the matter of scheduling the hearing on whether or not Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., the debtors in this case, can liquidate the consignment stock they hold, belonging to hundreds of publishers, has resulted in Judge Rice continuing the matter until the 5th of August, on which date a "status and scheduling conference" will be held to determine a future hearing date. This should give every publisher time to get back from San Diego Comic-Con and prepare for this new round of hell. It also guarantees that this will be the main topic of conversation amongst publishers at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

The status and scheduling conference will be at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 9-D, Baltimore, with Judge Rice. This conference will determine when the actual hearing regarding this issue will be held. So, the meat of the issue will be handled even later.

You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!