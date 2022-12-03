Night Court Sequel in The Daily LITG, 3rd of December 2022

LITG: Night Court Sequel

  1. Night Court: NBC Sequel Series Overview Offers Additional Details
  2. Peter David In Hospital After A Series Of Strokes, GoFundMe Makes TMZ
  3. DC Comics' First Lazarus Planet Checklist Already Out Of Date
  4. Jason Aaron's Avengers Run Will Come To An End By April 2023
  5. Police Car Chase Over Californian Comic Shop Theft Ends In Car Crash
  6. A Brand New X-Men: Sins Of Sinister Checklist Up To March 2023
  7. Wesley Snipes' The Exiled #1 Has 40,000 Orders Already
  8. Marvel Rewrites Rocket Raccoon's Origin Again, In Time For The Movie
  9. Pokemon GO Announces Heading To Hoenn Mega Raid Day
  10. Craig of the Creek Co-Creator Confirms Final Episode Has Been Written

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Always Sunny Vs Joe Rogan

  1. The Always Sunny Podcast: Our Sincerest Apologies to Joe Rogan Fans
  2. A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
  3. The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con in Daily LITG, 30th November 2021
  4. James Gunn Once Again Shocks World with Controversial Tweet
  5. Is AEW Star Chris Jericho the BBC's Next Doctor Who?
  6. Some Advice for Whoever Gets the GI Joe License After IDW
  7. Shiny Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem Come to Pokémon GO in Huge Update
  8. San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Away! The Daily LITG 2nd December 2021
  9. The Walking Dead: No Rick Grimes? Our 5 Theories About Sunday's News
  10. Destiny Of Hope, Storm And Wolverine In X-Men's Destiny Of X
  11. Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen's Little Monsters from Image Comics
  12. Monogatari: Nisioisin's Works in New Humble Bundle Offering
  13. Now Steve Geppi Gets Into NFTs With Geppi Treasury And Snow White
  14. Udon Studios Launches Darkstalkers: Morrigan In March 2022
  15. Dean Haspiel Draws KiKi Holli's Debut Single, More Than This
  16. Barbarella Joins Guardians Of The Republic – Hexagon December 2021
  17. Hey Marvel, Sina Grace Has A Spider-Pitch for Spider-Bitch
  18. Anime NYC Javits Center Attendee Is Second American Omicron Case
  19. ComiXology Announces Memoria by Curt Pires and Sunando C
  20. Marvel Finally Explains How to Read Its Comics with Digital Release
  21. Chuck Rozanski Buys Superman #7 & Fantastic Four #1-400 Collection
  22. Cara O'Neil, New Director of Marketing Communications at Dark Horse

LITG two years ago, Rick & Morty & Alex Ross

Alex Ross & Rick & Morty - The Daily LITG, 3rd December 2020
Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.

  1. Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
  2. "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
  3. Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
  4. Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
  5. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4: The Dark Lord Comes a Knocking
  6. The Masked Singer S04 Super Six Hit the Stage; Updated Clues: Preview
  7. Copies of Today's Daredevil #25 Now Selling For Over $100
  8. Pokémon GO Announced December 2020 Community Day… With A Catch
  9. Daredevil #25 – No One Has Ordered Enough Copies (MAJOR Spoilers)
  10. Dave Bautista Claims Donald Trump Wore Diaper at WrestleMania Match
  11. Top 500 Most-Ordered Comics & Graphic Novels in October 2020
  12. Spider-Man and Dracula Motherf**ker Top Diamond October 2020 Charts
  13. Are Pulps Ready to Parallel Vintage Comics and Explode in Value?
  14. How Rare Is The King In Black #1 Thing Secret Variant Cover?
  15. Star Wars' Bo Katan's First Appearance Sells For Almost $1000 on eBay
  16. Marvels Snapshots: Civil War Jumps To $29 On eBay
  17. The Amazing Stories Pulp That Influenced Science and Science Fiction
  18. Gerhard and Grant Morrison – at Odds With Heavy Metal?
  19. TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 Second Printing Gets a 50,000 Print Run
  20. Symbiotes Make Quite The Mess In The King In Black (Spoilers)
  21. From Knull To Now – The Timeline Of Marvel Comics' King In Black
  22. Returning From The Dead Just Got Harder – Hellions #7 and X-Factor #5
  23. From Civil War To Kamala's Law – Marvels Snapshots and Champions #2
  24. American Horses Get Their Own Graphic Novel – Wild Mustang

LITG three years ago, Scott Snyder was working with Doomsday Clock

And Hasan Minhaj was becoming a Batmanologist.

  1. Scott Snyder on Making Doomsday Clock Part of the DC Universe Again – "That's Our Job. That's What We're Trying To Do"
  2. Funko 12 Days of Christmas Bundle Coming on Cyber Monday
  3. "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Has Started Its Holiday Events
  4. "I Want to Make Batman Unnecessary" – Hasan Minhaj and Anand Giridharadas Take on Bruce Wayne in The Patriot Act
  5. "Watchmen": [SPOILER] Responds to Dr. Manhattan Revelation [VIDEO]
  6. The Latest "Stardew Valley" Update Comes With An End-Game Mystery
  7. "Rick and Morty" S04 "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" Preview
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. DC Comics Keep Rafael Grampa's Cover on Dark Knight Returns Despite Chinese Protests
  10. Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips Launch "Pulp" in May 2020

LITG four years ago… DC Comics was at a comic con in Tokyo

And Ironheart #1 did really well for one store.

  1. DC Comics at Tokyo Comic Con
  2. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 2nd December 2018 – 'Ironheart Was The Biggest Marvel Solo Debut In Recent Memory'
  3. Hello, Wolverine. Goodbye, Wolverine. [X-ual Healing 11-28-18]
  4. Another Familiar Watchmen Scene in Doomsday Clock #8
  5. The Quickest ResurrXion in X-Men History in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #4

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book creator of Battle Chasers and game designer Joe Madureira.
  • Tony Panaccio, comics journalist and digital innovator.
  • Digital comics creator Mike Saenz of Shatter, Iron Man, and Donna Matrix.
  • Leonard Dworkins, strip artist on Skyroads, and Buck Rogers.
  • Comics professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Carol Tilley.
  • Don Simpson, creator of Megaton Man.

