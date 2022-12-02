Wesley Snipes Brings The Money in The Daily LITG, 2nd of December 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Wesley Snipes Brings The Money

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Away

LITG two years ago, Rick & Morty & Alex Ross

Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.

LITG three years ago, DC was not fazed by Chhina

And Pulp was coming from Brubaker and Phillips.

LITG four years ago… comic stores got a lesson.

And resurrection was just starting to be a thing in the Xbooks.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book creator, outrager and Emmy Award-winner Frank Cho.

Dennis Barger, comic book retailer and outrager.

comic book retailer and outrager. Comics reviewer Elayne Weschler-Chaput

Alex Sinclair , comics colourist.

, comics colourist. Comics podcaster John Siuntres.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.