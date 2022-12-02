Wesley Snipes Brings The Money in The Daily LITG, 2nd of December 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Wesley Snipes Brings The Money
- Wesley Snipes' The Exiled #1 Has 40,000 Orders Already
- Checklist For Lazarus Planet Emphasises Importance of Monkey Prince
- The Flash, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew Not on The CW Midseason Sched
- Power Rangers: Tammie Frank Reveals Jason David Frank's Cause Of Death
- Night Court: NBC Sequel Series Overview Offers Additional Details
- First Appearance of Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who Magazine Hits eBay
- George Perez's Shirts Up For Sale, To Help His Widow, Carol Flynn
- The Lord of the Rings: TROP Season 2 Welcomes 7 to Cast; Big Recasting
- SCOOP: DC Has 3 Free Comic Book Day Titles Including Dawn Of DC
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Debuts
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Hunter Gorinson Quits Boom To Be Oni Press' New President & Publisher
- Manta Comics Announces 3 New Romance Series
- Katie Cook Auctions Off Four Graphic Novels, As Well As Drawing Bone
- What Does the Fox Say About Some Very Rare Early Fox Comics?
- Hexagon Comics Puts Out Luciano Bernasconi's Kit Kappa in December
- Celebrate the Holidays This Year with a Delicious My Little Pony Roast
- PrintWatch: The Harley Who Laughs & Hallows' Eve Get Second Printings
- Al Ewing, Nimit Malavia, Tini Howard & Phil Hester Come to 3W3M
- Eddie Campbell's Bacchus Gets A Bump On eBay Over IDW TV Deal
- The First Fourteenth Doctor Story in The Daily LITG 1st December 2022
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – December 2022
LITG one year ago, San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Away
- A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
- The Always Sunny Podcast: Our Sincerest Apologies to Joe Rogan Fans
- The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con in Daily LITG, 30th November 2021
- Shiny Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem Come to Pokémon GO in Huge Update
- James Gunn Once Again Shocks World with Controversial Tweet
- Batman 1989 Lands at Beast Kingdom with New DAH Figure
- Some Advice for Whoever Gets the GI Joe License After IDW
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Wraps Production on His Final Episode
- The Grateful No-Longer Dead In Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- How She-Hulk Became Herself Again In Avengers #50 & Fantastic Four #38
- Marvel Teases The Future Of The Avengers – "Beware The Ant-Man"
- Jane Foster, Valkyrie And Namor To Join The Avengers?
- Marvel Reveals Mephisto Plans For Avengers Anniversary
- Stealing Spider-Man In So Many Ways Right Now (Spoilers)
- Are Reed And Sue The Worst Parents Of All? Fantastic Four #38 Spoilers
- PrintWatch: Second Prints For Black Panther #1, Hulk #1 and Venom #1
- Dark Horse Launches New EVE Online Comics, Digitally Today
- Piotr Kowalski Replaces Andrea Mutti On Vault Comics' A Dark Interlude
- Echo Is… 21 Or 22? In The Marvel Universe Right Now That Is
- Politicians Make Populist Anti-Symbiote Stance In Venom #2 (Spoilers)
- That San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Gallery Daily LITG 1st December 2021
LITG two years ago, Rick & Morty & Alex Ross
Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.
- Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
- "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
- Pokémon GO Announced December 2020 Community Day… With A Catch
- Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
- Shiny Seel Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Daredevil #25 – No One Has Ordered Enough Copies (MAJOR Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Halloween 2 Loomis/Laurie Two Pack Form NECA Is Hitting Stores Now
- Hunt For Chonkachu: What Vivid Voltage Offers Pokémon TCG Players
- Piers Morgan? British Guide To Marvel Comics' The Union #1 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Adds 20-Page Wolverine Story to $199 Chris Claremont Loot Box
- Incorporating Batman Incorporated Into Batman #104
- Namor Dives Deep Into Marvel Continuity Waters For The King In Black
- Dan DiDio Makes An Appearance In The Finale Of Metal Men #12
- Catana Chetwynd Follows Snug With In Love & Pyjamas in February
- Stephanie and Cassandra Join Barbara as Batgirls in Batman #104?
- Simon & Schuster To Teach Children to Read Comics With New Imprints
- Poison Ivy Is Coming? Seems So… Batman #104 Spoilers
- Galactus Came To Fortnite – And Here Comes Season 2 Chapter 5
- Something Is Misprinting The Children – Boom To Reprint 50,000 Copies
- Gaby Epstein Draws The Baby Sitter's Club Graphic Novel Volume 9
LITG three years ago, DC was not fazed by Chhina
And Pulp was coming from Brubaker and Phillips.
- DC Comics Keep Rafael Grampa's Cover on Dark Knight Returns Despite Chinese Protests
- Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips Launch "Pulp" in May 2020
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- John Byrne on the Colouring of the Sensational She-Hulk Omnibus Cover
- Funko 12 Days of Christmas Bundle Coming on Cyber Monday
- "The Good Place" Season 4: Where Beginning of End Left Us [Spoilers]
- The Jim Shooter Files – Stan Lee on Effeminate Heroes and Ugly Women
- "The Mandalorian" Star Gina Carano Praises Director Bryce Dallas Howard
- "I Want to Make Batman Unnecessary" – Hasan Minhaj and Anand Giridharadas Take on Bruce Wayne in The Patriot Act
- "Watchmen": 5 Takeaways from Pres. Robert Redford's Timeline [Preview]
LITG four years ago… comic stores got a lesson.
And resurrection was just starting to be a thing in the Xbooks.
- Comic Store In Your Future – The Worst Way to Increase Sales
- The Quickest ResurrXion in X-Men History in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #4
- Is Marvel's 'Meet the Skrulls' a Shot at the Distinguished Competition?
- What Has The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Ever Done For Us? 2018 Edition
- Why Did DC Have to Clear Putin's Appearance Anyway?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book creator, outrager and Emmy Award-winner Frank Cho.
- Dennis Barger, comic book retailer and outrager.
- Comics reviewer Elayne Weschler-Chaput
- Alex Sinclair, comics colourist.
- Comics podcaster John Siuntres.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.