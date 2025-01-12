Posted in: Comics | Tagged: adventure time, newlitg
The Return of Adventure Time in The Daily LITG, 12th of January, 2025
The return of Adventure Time from Oni Press made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
The return of Adventure Time and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Adventure Time Returns In April 2025
- Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom Viewing Guide
- Diamond Comics' Only Distribution Centre Is Temporarily Closed
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson Clarifies Superman: The Book Of El Situation
- Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 1: "You Aren't E-Rank, Are You?" Review
- Joe Rogan, Mark Zuckerberg Clearly Don't Get the Point of "Spider-Man"
- Why DC Studios Needs to Series Franchise Superman Like Batman
- Doctor Who: The Dilemma of Keeping a 60-Year-Old Franchise Fresh
- Pre-orders Arrives for Marvel Legends Nemesis Build-A-Figure Wave
- Absolute Batman #4 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Public Domain Mickey Mouse Visits Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland
- Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder Sold 1,266,780 Copies In The USA In 2024
- Austin Grossman & Savanna Ganucheau's We Hate Wizard School
- Superman: The Book Of El in The Daily LITG, 11th of January, 2025
LITG one year ago, ThunderCats #1
- ThunderCats #1 100,000 Pre-Orders Already, Even Before Rob Liefeld
- With Great Power Comes… No Responsibility? Ultimate Spider-Man #1
- PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man, Powers Of X, Duke & Michael Mouse
- DC Repackaging Old Comics As YA Graphic Novels, Starting With Prez
- Parker Robbins, The Hood, Revealed As Marvel's New Ghost Rider
- Grant Morrison's Wonder Woman Movie Pitch Had Orgasm Guns
- Will The X-Men Moira Away Krakoa After All? Welcome Today's XSpoilers
- Ravensburger Announces Two New Disney Villainous Releases For 2024
- A Bigger Ultimate Spider-Man Change Than We Were Expecting (Spoilers)
- The Marvels Deleted Scenes: 1 Doesn't Add Much And 1 Adds Too Much
- First Barry Allen as Flash in Showcase #4 Goes for Record $900,000
- Brave and the Bold #28, First Justice League, Goes for Record $810,000
- Debut of Tarzan in All-Story October 1912 Goes for Record $264,000
- Top Graded Amazing Spider-Man #1 CGC 9.8 Goes for Record $1,380,000
- Dynamite Launches Kickstarter To Republish Marvel's Gargoyles Comics
- Marvel Puts Uncle Ben On Cover of Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Second Print
- St Mercy Goes Hollywood With Godland, From Image Comics in April
- X-Men, Moira & Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 11th of January 2024
LITG two years ago, Canadian Stolen Comics
Regarding the $80,000 comics theft in Canada, the hit store CaptCan Comics posted "We are a little better rested today, a little less overwhelmed, but still p-ssed off. We cleaned up the mess so kindly left by our late night visitor, and will be reopening the store tomorrow. We cannot thank you enough, each and every one of you that has taken the time to share what happened or leave a kind note. The support from our community has been remarkable and has certainly helped. We also appreciate everyone's input on the actual Crime. We have spent hours watching security footage and have provided tons to the police. We know there were at least two people involved and the vehicle used was not plated. We remain optimistic but I will refrain from sharing more on this right now. When we can, we will be sure to share. We have been hard at work on this weeks new releases today, and they will be hitting our website tonight alongside over a thousand new Back Issues. It is a week chalk full of exciting titles! Thanks for reading, thanks for supporting, thanks for thinking of us. Thank you."
- $80,000 Of Graded Comics Stolen From Canadian Comic Store
- Marvel Comics Teases Uncanny X-Men With Animated Look For FCBD
- Too Many Wolverines In This Week's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- The Sandman Season 2 Not Really A "Season 2"? Netflix Keeping Quiet
- Launching Tomorrow On Bleeding Cool – The 5G Files
- WWE Sale to Saudi Arabia Rumored with Company Set to Go Private
- Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Video Confirms Season 16 Writing Underway
- Time To Revisit The Origin Of Monica Rambeau & The Beyonder (Spoilers)
- The Rig: Like a Doctor Who Story Minus The Doctor (Unfortunately)
- Marvel Comics Brings A Monster Mosque To Ms Marvel (Spoilers)
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Star Trek Crosses Over With Defiant & Day Of Blood
- Marvel Releases Captain America Cold War Event Solicits For April 2023
- Highest Graded CGC 9.8 Contact Comics #11 L.B. Cole Cover, at Auction
- Michael Moreci's Mighty Barbarians in Ablaze April 2023 Solicits
- Sean Chen Launches His New Comic Book, Genesis, From 247 Comics
- A Dark Web Of Lies, Pretence And Teenager Nonsense (Spoilers)
- Frazetta Famous Funnies Covers that Influenced Star Wars, at Auction
- Canadian Comic Book Theft in the Daily LITG 11th January 2023
LITG three years ago, Gary Frank's Original 5G Covers
- The Gary Frank 5G Cover That Wasn't
- Invincible Colorist Suing Robert Kirkman Over Animated Series Profits
- MTN DEW Reveals Brand New Flavor Called "Spark"
- The Face Of The New Batman Of New York From DC Comics
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman's Interesting Response to Return Request
- Dexter: New Blood Finale Made Me A Better Breaking Bad Fan (Opinion)
- Action Comics #1 Bought By 13-Year-Old, Will Sell For Over $2 Million
- Tini Howard On Knights Of X As The X-Men Of Otherworld
- Magic: The Gathering: Signed Black Lotus Stolen From CA Game Store
- Generation 1 – 4 Species Still Not Released In Pokémon GO in 2022
- John Romita Returns To Spider-Man For New Era In April 2022
- Robert Gill Joins Benjamin Percy On X-Force For Destiny Of X
- John Byrne's Marvel Bullpen Bulletins Page Over $30,000 At Auction
- Rich Douek & Carlos Olivares' The Ocean Will Take Us in April 2022
- Steve Ditko Amazing Spider-Man #37 Splash Page Original Art For Sale
- Rewriting Ace The Bat Hound's Origin One More Time (Spoilers)
- Lunar Distribution Launches "Next Phase" Previews Catalogue
- Rarest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic Turtlemania Gold At Auction
- David Sutherland At 89, Celebrates 60 Years Drawing Bash Street Kids
- Harley Quinn Gets A Get-Out Clause For Future Villainousness?
- Vault Comics Tease New Comic From Christopher Sebela & Ben Hennessy
- Pokémon GO Unreleased Species In The Daily LITG, 11th January 2022
LITG four years ago, Donald Trump and Lucifer
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning.
- Generation One – Four Pokémon Still Not Released in Pokémon GO
- Arcade1Up Introduces Multiple New Arcade Cabinets At CES 2021
- The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
- Donald Trump and Lucifer – The Daily LITG 11th January 2021
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Will Be Live On The Epic Games Store
- How Will Pokémon GO Handle Primal Groudon & Kyogre?
- Carnival Row Season 2 Wish List: Revolution, Agreus/Imogen & Fae Philo
- Niantic Previews Trainer Encounters In Pokémon GO
- The Rookie Season 3 In Justice Preview: Brandon Routh Joins the Force
- Marvel Legends Green She-Hulk Figure Revealed
- Talking To The People Behind The New Comic Book Shopping Experience
- Simon Bisley Fully-Painted Lobo Cover Currently Just $6000 On Auction
- Marvel Comics Reveals Miles Morales: Spider-Man Clone Saga Tomorrow
- Coliseum of Comics Buys Borderlands Comics & Games in Jacksonville FL
- Craig Rousseau's Young Hellboy Cover For Forbidden Planet And Jetpack
- You Can Own Original Cover Art to Spirit Hunters #3 by Renato Rei
- Swole Iron Man & Nick Fury Art Page On Auction At Heritage
- Amazing Spider-Man #55 Second Print Orders Double First Printing
- Raina Telgemeier Topped NYT Graphic Novel Bestseller Lists For 2020
- Mari Ahokoivu's 376-Page Graphic Novel "Oksi" Publishing in English
- When Your Store's Exclusive Variant Comes With Another Store's Logo
- Samantha Benc Sells Last Ship To Mars Graphic Novel Rights At Auction
- Nightcrawler Has Been Starting A New Mutant Religion For Some Time
- Christina Diaz Gonzalez & Gaby Epstein Sell Invisibles to Scholastic
LITG five years ago, the DC Timeline was beginning
And spines were getting de-numbered.
- DC Comics, Finally, Gives Every Robin Their Day – or Decade (UPDATE)
- Why DC Comics Has Been Cancelling So Many Collections – and Taking Numbers Off the Spines
- The DC Comics Case For Keeping Martha Kent, Jonathan Kent, and Alfred Pennyworth, Dead
- The New DC Timeline To Begin in Wonder Woman #750 With Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch
- "The Orville" Creator Seth MacFarlane Signs with NBCU Content Studios
- Doomsday Clock Will Not Completely Line Up With The DC Comics Timeline – Official
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Let's Take a Look at Lanard Toys New Alien Figures
- Fantasy Flight Employees to be Laid Off, "Call to Action" Issued
- "Half-Truths And Misinformation Floating Around" – Dan DiDio on 5G?
LITG six years ago, Doctor Who was delayed
And ACO quoted Rorschach
- Doctor Who Series 12: The Real "Big Bad" Responsible for 2020 Delay
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Quotes Rorschach from Alan Moore's Watchmen
- Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
- Fan Expo and Megacon Remove Francesco Mattina From Their Websites
- WWE: Peyton Royce Makes Racially Insensitive Tweet to Naomi
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comics journalist and statistician, John Jackson Miller.
- Richard Pace, artist on The Pitt, New Warriors, Imaginary Fiends.
- Joe Quesada, former EVP, EIC & Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment.
- Jeremy Atkins, senior publicist at Lion Forge.
- Franchesco of Grimm Fairy Tales.
- Damian Duffy of Bad Muthaz, Kid Code and Kindred.
- Wagner Reis, artist on Vampirella, Warlord Of Mars and Red Sonja.
- Marat Mychaels, artist on Brigade, Grimm Fairy Tales, Threshold and Blaze Brothers.
- Kate Tolibao, International Talent Coordinator at Comic-Con Asia.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Adventure Time, Adventure Time, Adventure Time, Adventure Time, Adventure Time,