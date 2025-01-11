Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, superman

Superman: The Book Of El in The Daily LITG, 11th of January, 2025

Superman: The Book Of El, or its absence, made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Superman: The Book Of El, or its absence, made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Superman: The Book Of El and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, X-Men, Moira & Krakoa

LITG two years ago, Canadian Stolen Comics

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO Unreleased Species

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Sam Kieth, creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman.

creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman. Miyako Matsuda Graham, manga artist and translator

manga artist and translator Trevor Tamlin, comics letterer

comics letterer Bob Harras, Former EIC of Marvel and DC Comics

Former EIC of Marvel and DC Comics Terry Beatty, artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest

artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest Adi Granov, Iron Man artist

Iron Man artist Eric Kim, artist for UDON

artist for UDON Anton Kawasaki, former DC Collected Editions editor

former DC Collected Editions editor Nicola Peruzzi, Panini Comics editor.

Panini Comics editor. Scott Cohn, artist on Army Of Darkness, TMNT, Frankenstein: Prodigal Son

